PHO
SA

No Text

Suns snap 11-game skid in San Antonio, topple Spurs 103-99

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Devin Booker let his teammates and coaches know just how tired he was of losing to San Antonio.

When the Phoenix guard wasn’t jawing at the opposition, Booker was encouraging his teammates to fight and imploring his coaches to protest every call that went against the Suns.

Booker did his part, scoring 35 points before fouling out and the Suns held on to beat the Spurs 103-99 on Friday night, snapping an 11-game skid in San Antonio.

“He was wanting me to challenge every call,” Suns coach Monty Williams said while chuckling. “I’m like, ‘Dude, I only got one.’ But I thought that was what helped us, his will. He’s lost here a lot and he wanted this one bad. We wanted it bad.”

Booker has scored at least 30 points eight times in January and is averaging 31.3 points in 12 games this month. He has scored more than 35 points in six other games in January, but Friday’s output was the most satisfying.

“I said it at the end of the third to start the fourth: ‘We’re not leaving here without a victory,’” Booker said. “We wanted this one bad.”

Phoenix won in San Antonio for the first time since Feb. 27, 2013.

The Spurs rallied in the fourth, cutting the Suns’ lead to 94-93 on a pair of free throws by Derrick White following Booker’s fifth foul with 3:52 remaining. Booker responded with a jumper over White on the ensuing possession before fouling out with 1:31 remaining.

Dario Saric’s follow of a missed shot put Phoenix up 100-96 with a minute remaining over a smaller lineup and snap San Antonio’s three-game winning streak.

“It wasn’t plays, it wasn’t necessarily schemes, it was just a lot of heart and competitive intensity on both ends,” Williams said.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which had won six of nine entering their second game of the season against Phoenix.

LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points) and Derrick White (13) were the only other Spurs to score in double figures.

Saric had 20 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 and Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

Phoenix outscored San Antonio 23-7 to open the second quarter. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called two timeouts in a matter of minutes in a failed attempt to stem the momentum.

“Second quarter was a killer,” Popovich said. “I thought their physicality, they got up into us in the second quarter. We had seven turnovers and that really kicked us.”

The Spurs would score six straight points to pull within nine at 53-44, but Booker drained a 25-foot 3-pointer to put the Suns up 56-44 at the half. Booker scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting in the quarter.

“Every night he has that kind of game,” Saric said. “I think he’s just unbelievable how he can score and he’s still young. He’s an unbelievable scorer, and he can pass, too. I don’t know what to say, he’s amazing.”

It was the second time this season the Suns held the Spurs to 16 points in the second quarter, also doing so Dec. 14.

“In that second quarter, we tried to impose our will on the game,” Booker said.

TIP-INS

Suns: Williams, a former Spurs player, executive and assistant, received a warm ovation when he was introduced before the game. Williams played for San Antonio from 1996-98, was a coaching staff intern in 2005 and returned to serve as the team’s vice president of basketball operations in 2017 and '18. ... Phoenix was plus-18 in the second quarter, its third highest differential in any quarter this season.

Spurs: Mills has made 100 3-pointers in a season for the sixth time with the Spurs, second only to Danny Green’s seven seasons. ... DeMarre Carroll was inactive, wearing a purple suit with white stripes as he sat behind the Spurs’ bench. Carroll has played in only 15 games this season since signing as a free agent in the offseason. … Phoenix held San Antonio to 16 points in the second quarter Dec. 14, but the Spurs won that game in overtime, 121-119.

NICE FEELING

Booker smiled when asked how it feels to quiet a raucous crowd on the road with a 3-pointer.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Booker finished 11 for 20 overall and 3 for 7 on 3-pointers in 41 minutes.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Memphis on Sunday night.

Spurs: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 22
SA Spurs 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:23   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
11:23 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:23 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:05 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 2-2
10:47 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 4-2
10:32 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 4-4
10:15   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:06   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
10:02   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:52 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 4-6
9:38 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 7-6
9:26   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:20 +2 Ricky Rubio made floating jump shot 9-6
9:20   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
9:20   Ricky Rubio missed free throw  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:00 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 9-8
8:45   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:38 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 9-11
8:20   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:57 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot 9-13
7:41 +2 Devin Booker made fade-away jump shot 11-13
7:20   Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:12   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:06   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:00   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:46   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
6:46   Full timeout called  
6:32 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
6:32 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
6:18   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:08   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:43   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:37 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 13-15
5:28 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 13-18
5:13   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
5:05   Devin Booker missed layup  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:00 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 15-18
4:45 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made layup, assist by Patty Mills 15-20
4:32   Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton  
4:32   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
4:12   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:55   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:38   Personal foul on Dario Saric  
3:38 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
3:38 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
3:20 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Devin Booker 17-22
3:00   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
2:45 +3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 20-22
2:22 +2 Rudy Gay made dunk, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 20-24
1:59   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:44 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 20-26
1:30   Dario Saric missed finger-roll layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:30   PHO team rebound  
1:24   Shooting foul on Patty Mills  
1:24 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
1:24 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-26
1:04   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:57   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:45   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:34   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
0:34 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 3 free throws 22-27
0:34   Derrick White missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:34   SA team rebound  
0:34 +1 Derrick White made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-28
0:16   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Derrick White  
0:04   Patty Mills missed jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:00   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 34
SA Spurs 16

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Ty Jerome, stolen by Patty Mills  
11:30 +2 Derrick White made dunk, assist by Patty Mills 22-30
11:27   Violation  
11:19   Personal foul on Jakob Poeltl  
11:08 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 24-30
10:58   Personal foul on Ty Jerome  
10:53 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 24-33
10:25   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   PHO team rebound  
10:25   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:17   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:07   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
9:46   Patty Mills missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
9:40   Mikal Bridges missed layup, blocked by Derrick White  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
9:33 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 27-33
9:11 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Derrick White 27-35
9:03   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:53   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
8:51   Personal foul on Derrick White  
8:45   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
8:45   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:45   PHO team rebound  
8:45 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
8:28   Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:14 +2 Dario Saric made floating jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 30-35
7:50   Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan  
7:50   Turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
7:37 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 32-35
7:29   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:17   Out of bounds turnover on Bryn Forbes  
7:07 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 34-35
6:45   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:29 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 36-35
6:12   Lost ball turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge, stolen by Dario Saric  
6:05 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 38-35
5:48   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:42 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 40-35
5:42   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
5:42 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 41-35
5:24   Offensive foul on Dejounte Murray  
5:24   Turnover on Dejounte Murray  
5:09 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot 43-35
4:56   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
4:50   Dejounte Murray missed dunk  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:44 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 45-35
4:23 +2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot 45-37
4:01 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 47-37
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:27 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 49-37
3:27   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
3:27 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 50-37
3:11   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:04   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
2:56   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
2:56   Derrick White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:56   Team rebound  
2:56 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-38
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Derrick White  
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:33 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 53-38
2:19   DeMar DeRozan missed layup, blocked by Devin Booker  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:12   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   SA team rebound  
1:52   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:34   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
1:34   Turnover on Devin Booker  
1:17   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
1:17 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 53-39
1:17 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-40
1:06   Devin Booker missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Derrick White  
1:06   PHO team rebound  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:04   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
0:56 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 53-42
0:33   Devin Booker missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick White  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
0:28   Derrick White missed layup  
0:24   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
0:24 +2 DeMar DeRozan made dunk 53-44
0:07 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 56-44
0:00   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 22
SA Spurs 28

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:28 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 56-46
11:17   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
11:17 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 57-46
11:17 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-46
11:01   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
10:35 +2 Bryn Forbes made jump shot 58-48
10:18 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 60-48
10:01 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 60-50
10:01   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
10:01   Dejounte Murray missed free throw  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:45   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
9:40   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:39   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:27   Trey Lyles missed dunk  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:21   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
9:15