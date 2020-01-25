DAL
UTA

Jazz rally past Mavericks 112-107, have won 14 of 15

  AP
  Jan 25, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Once again, Rudy Gobert was there to clean up the mess.

On the final few possessions, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year made a tip-in, blocked a layup just before it hit the glass, got a key rebound and made a free throw.

In all, Gobert had 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to propel the surging Utah Jazz to a 112-107 come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

''Obviously, we weren't perfect but Rudy cleans up a lot of our mistakes,'' teammate Donovan Mitchell said. ''He's always there for us.''

Mitchell scored 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Jazz, who have won 14 of their last 15 games.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped two of three after winning four straight. Seth Curry added 19 points for Dallas. Doncic managed only two points in the final quarter.

''Any team is going to do anything possible to make it hard on (Luka) down the stretch. I'll look at it. I've got to do a better job of getting him in better situations,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

Gobert's three-point play - a dunk and a free throw - gave the Jazz their first lead since the first half at 96-95. The Mavericks responded with a 3 by Curry and two free throws from Delon Wright.

Gobert broke a 104-all tie with a tip-in, and after Tim Hardaway Jr. and Royce O'Neale exchanged 3-pointers, Gobert blocked what looked like an easy layup for Wright.

''It was impressive,'' Mitchell said. ''I'm convinced he let guys lay it up at the beginning of the game so he could block it late.''

Mitchell made a pair of free throws, and then Gobert rebounded Doncic's missed 3-pointer and was fouled. He made one of two free throws for the final margin. With a performance like that, the crowd had good reason for chanting Gobert's name.

''It was amazing . the energy was almost like a playoff atmosphere,'' Gobert said. ''But just winning is my number one thing.''

The Mavericks raced to a 32-19 lead behind Doncic's playmaking and shooting. The Jazz later scored 12 consecutive points and took a brief 37-36 lead on Georges Niang's 3-pointer.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points and Hardaway and Wright each chipped in 11 for Dallas.

''I think we did a good job today, especially here where it's tough to play. We had a lot of open shots down the stretch. We just didn't hit them,'' Doncic said.

MUST-SEE TV IN EUROPE

The early start (3 p.m. MST) gave NBA fans in Europe a chance to see a game with some of their favorite players without staying up all night.

Key Jazz players like Gobert and Bogdanovic, as well as Dallas stars such as Porzingis and Doncic, said they had a number of family and friends at home watching this one live.

''It's great for the game. There are so many kids and adults who love the game of basketball in Europe and they didn't need to start watching at 3 in the morning,'' Gobert said.

Bogdanovic added: ''Oh yeah, today was like a prime time game for Europe. I had lots of friends watching and it makes a big difference to have it more accessible.''

MAVS TRADE FOR CAULEY-STEIN

The Mavericks completed a trade to acquire 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick. Dallas needed help after center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon.

''Well, he's going to give us depth. That's one thing we desperately need with Powell being out,'' Carlisle said before the game. ''We'll give him the crash course and try to simplify things for him initially.''

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas shot 3 for 13 from behind the arc in the fourth quarter. . Ryan Broekhoff (leg) missed another game, but Carlisle said he may be ready to play at Oklahoma City on Monday. ... Dallas was 7 for 13 on free throws - Doncic was 1 for 5 - and the Mavericks were outrebounded 54-44.

Jazz: G Emmanuel Mudiay missed the game due to a sore ankle. ... Gobert had one of his contact lenses knocked out when he caught an elbow in the second quarter. . Ashton Kutcher and a number of other celebrities attended the game as the Sundance Film Festival runs through Feb. 2 in Utah. ... Utah coach Quin Snyder successfully challenged a goaltending call on Gobert with 8:13 remaining.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Jazz: Host Houston on Monday night.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 36
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:18 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 2-0
10:57   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:49 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 4-0
10:31   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:23 +2 Donovan Mitchell made reverse layup 4-2
10:03   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
9:50   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:41 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 7-2
9:26   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
9:20   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
9:20 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
9:20   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:12   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
9:08   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:04   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
8:56 +2 Joe Ingles made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 7-5
8:43   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Luka Doncic  
8:27 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 9-5
8:13   Joe Ingles missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed layup, blocked by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Seth Curry  
8:00 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 11-5
7:47   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:36   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:27 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 11-8
7:05 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 12-8
7:04 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 15-8
6:37   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:34   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:19 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 18-8
6:02   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
6:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 18-9
6:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-10
5:49 +2 Luka Doncic made driving dunk 20-10
5:25 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 20-12
5:14   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:59 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 20-15
4:42   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
4:33 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 22-15
4:23   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:23 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
4:23 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
4:12   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:08   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   DAL team rebound  
3:35 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 25-17
3:21   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
3:09   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:57 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 25-19
2:41 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 28-19
2:21   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:08   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
2:08   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08   DAL team rebound  
2:08 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-19
1:55   Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
1:36 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 32-19
1:19 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 32-22
1:01 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 34-22
0:33   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
0:08   Jumpball  
0:08   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:02 +2 Jalen Brunson made reverse layup 36-25
0:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 22
UTA Jazz 30

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Joe Ingles  
11:36 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 36-28
11:23   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:11 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 36-30
10:56   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:39   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
10:39 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
10:39 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
10:26   Jalen Brunson missed fade-away jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:22   Delon Wright missed dunk  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:10   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:01 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 36-34
9:40   Justin Jackson missed running Jump Shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:29 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 36-37
9:15 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot 39-37
8:59   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:50   Delon Wright missed layup  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:47 +2 Delon Wright made dunk 41-37
8:32   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:22   Justin Jackson missed running Jump Shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:20 +2 Delon Wright made dunk 43-37
8:02   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:01 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 43-39
7:48   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
7:47   DAL team rebound  
7:47   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
7:38   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
7:15   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
7:27 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 43-41
7:15   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
7:06   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
6:48 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup 45-41
6:48   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:48 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw 46-41
6:35   Mike Conley missed jump shot  
6:35   UTA team rebound  
6:35   Personal foul on Jalen Brunson  
6:27 +2 Royce O'Neale made floating jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 46-43
6:04 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 48-43
5:40   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
5:29   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
5:27   DAL team rebound  
5:27   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
5:15 +2 Luka Doncic made running Jump Shot 50-43
5:15   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
5:15   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:03   Offensive foul on Donovan Mitchell  
5:03   Turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
4:55   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
4:48   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
4:33 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 53-43
4:12   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:09 +2 Donovan Mitchell made dunk 53-45
3:59   Luka Doncic missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:43   Shooting foul on Seth Curry  
3:43 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 53-46
3:43 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-47
3:31   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:20   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
3:20 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 53-48
3:20 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
3:06   Seth Curry missed hook shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:58   Donovan Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:57 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 53-51
2:41 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 55-51
2:19   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Seth Curry  
2:03   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
1:52   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   UTA team rebound  
1:50   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
1:50 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 55-52
1:50   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:33 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 58-52
1:19   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:06   Seth Curry missed driving layup  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:03   Dorian Finney-Smith missed dunk  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:00   Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:46   Bojan Bogdanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
0:33   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:08   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
0:08   UTA team rebound  
0:08   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:08 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 58-53
0:02   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:02 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 58-55
0:00   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 26
UTA Jazz 25