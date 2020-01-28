HOU
Gordon gets 50, Rockets top Jazz 126-117 minus Harden, Russ

  • AP
  • Jan 28, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Eric Gordon is feeling like himself again on offense. That's bad news for Houston opponents.

Gordon scored a career-high 50 points to lead the short-handed Rockets to a 126-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night without James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

In a stat line that resembled one Harden might put up, Gordon shot 14 of 22 from the field - including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers - and 16 of 20 at the free throw line. He became the first Rockets player besides Harden to score 50 points in a game since Hakeem Olajuwon had 51 in January 1996, according to STATS. Harden has done it 23 times since.

''I feel like I'm getting back to being myself,'' said Gordon, who had knee surgery in November. ''I told everybody when you have surgery during the season, it's always going to be a process.''

Houston needed his outburst with Harden, Westbrook and Clint Capela sitting out. The veteran guard had his first game with more than 30 points this season. His previous career best of 41 came against Oklahoma City on Jan. 23, 2009.

''You just marvel in it,'' teammate Austin Rivers said. ''He's like a bowling ball when he drives to the basket. Dudes just bounce off of him. He's so low to the ground and he's so strong.''

Gordon missed 22 games after having surgery on his right knee Nov. 13. Since his return, he's averaging 20 points in 13 games.

''He's pain-free for the first time in a year and a half,'' Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''There will be ups and downs like all the others, but Eric is going to be good. As long as he's not hurting, he's going to be good.''

Harden missed his second straight game with a bruised left thigh. Capela (bruised right heel) and Westbrook (rest) sat out after playing Sunday against Denver.

Danuel House Jr. added 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and Rivers also had a season-best 21 points as Houston handed the Jazz their first home loss since Dec. 9.

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 30, but Utah lost for just the third time in 22 games despite shooting 51% from the field.

''We weren't expecting to play perfect the rest of the year and we're going to have games like this,'' Mitchell said. ''The biggest thing is how we respond.''

Gordon scored 15 points in the second quarter and helped the Rockets close the first half on a 17-6 run to take a 59-46 lead into the break. Thabo Sefolosha started and finished the run by driving for layups.

''We weren't as focused and dialed in on all the details in the game,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ''Eric Gordon is one of the best scorers in the league. We have a game tonight where he knows they need his points and he's even more aggressive.''

Utah trimmed the deficit to 72-66 midway through the third on consecutive 3s from Bogdanovic, but got no closer. Rivers and House answered with back-to-back baskets to stop the rally. That sparked a 15-6 spurt that gave Houston an 87-72 lead near the end of the quarter.

REMEMBERING KOBE

There was a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant before tipoff. Bryant died Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter crash in California along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The Jazz committed a 24-second shot clock violation on their first possession. The Rockets followed by committing an 8-second backcourt violation. Both gestures were done in remembrance of Bryant, who wore jersey numbers 24 and 8 during his 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

''He's a legend and we're going to miss him,'' Mitchell said. ''I think we can all do our part because he was a legend, not just on the court, but as a human being.''

Jazz fans put together a shrine for Bryant on the J Note statue outside the arena. The shrine included Bryant jerseys, basketballs, flowers, teddy bears, balloons and candles. It also featured a handwritten sign that said, ''Thank you Kobe!''

GOING SMALL

Houston played small ball against Utah with great success. The tallest starter for the Rockets was the 6-foot-6 House. D'Antoni put 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker at center with Capela out.

The strategy bothered the Jazz for long stretches. Houston attacked the rim often and ended up attempting an NBA season-high 49 free throws. The Rockets scored 35 points from the line to go along with 40 points in the paint.

''This is something we've been looking at - going small. That really messed with them,'' Rivers said. ''We played at a speed that was uncomfortable for them.''

TIP-INS

Rockets: Sefolosha made a season-high four field goals. . D'Antoni challenged a foul called on Michael Frazier with 4:19 left in the first quarter. It was overturned and changed to an offensive foul on Bogdanovic. . Houston scored 26 points off 18 Jazz turnovers and had a 20-9 edge in second-chance points.

Jazz: Rudy Gobert grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. . Utah shot 3 of 22 from 3-point range in the first half. . The Jazz outscored Houston 56-40 in the paint.

UP NEXT

The Rockets visit Portland on Wednesday.

The Jazz visit San Antonio on Wednesday.

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 28
UTA Jazz 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:25   8-second violation turnover  
11:15   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
11:04   Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
10:57   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:54 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 0-2
10:33   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:21 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup 0-4
10:09 +2 Eric Gordon made driving dunk, assist by P.J. Tucker 2-4
9:46   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:38 +2 Danuel House Jr. made layup 4-4
9:38   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:38   Danuel House Jr. missed free throw  
9:36   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:31 +2 Danuel House Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Ben McLemore 6-4
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Eric Gordon  
9:01 +2 Eric Gordon made layup 8-4
9:01   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
9:01   Eric Gordon missed free throw  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
8:49   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
8:37   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:22 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 11-4
8:08   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:56 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 11-7
7:43   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:35   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
7:20   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
7:14 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
7:14 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-7
7:00   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:00 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 13-8
7:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:59   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:43   Double dribble turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
6:28 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 13-10
6:08   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:57   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
5:38   Eric Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
5:38   HOU team rebound  
5:32 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 16-10
5:17   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
5:07   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
4:56 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 16-13
4:45   Danuel House Jr. missed floating jump shot  
4:42   HOU team rebound  
4:35   Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson  
4:35 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 3 free throws 17-13
4:35   Eric Gordon missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:35   HOU team rebound  
4:35 +1 Eric Gordon made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-13
4:19   Offensive foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:19   Turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:04   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
4:04   Michael Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04   HOU team rebound  
4:04 +1 Michael Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-13
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
3:38   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
3:29   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:12 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot 22-13
3:02   Shooting foul on Michael Frazier  
3:02   Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:02   UTA team rebound  
3:02 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-14
2:52   Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:44 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 22-16
2:22 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup 24-16
2:06 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 24-18
1:59   Offensive foul on Isaiah Hartenstein  
1:59   Turnover on Isaiah Hartenstein  
1:45   Out of bounds turnover on Royce O'Neale  
1:31   Austin Rivers missed driving layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:21   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein  
1:00   Danuel House Jr. missed jump shot  
0:59   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein  
0:59 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein made dunk 26-18
0:42 +2 Tony Bradley made hook shot, assist by Mike Conley 26-20
0:32 +2 Chris Clemons made jump shot 28-20
0:12   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Tony Bradley  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 31
UTA Jazz 26

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:38 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 28-22
11:31   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:22   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Austin Rivers, stolen by Georges Niang  
11:05 +2 Donovan Mitchell made reverse layup, assist by Georges Niang 28-24
10:51   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
10:46   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
10:46 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
10:46 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-24
10:34 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 30-26
10:25   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   UTA team rebound  
10:02   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
9:49   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
9:49   Ben McLemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:49   HOU team rebound  
9:49   Ben McLemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
9:38 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 30-28
9:24   Danuel House Jr. missed driving layup  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein  
9:19   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Hartenstein  
9:09 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 30-31
8:51   Danuel House Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:43 +2 Mike Conley made layup 30-33
8:32   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
8:09   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
8:01   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons  
7:50   Chris Clemons missed driving layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:44   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Eric Gordon  
7:26 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 33-33
7:05 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 33-35
6:53 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot 36-35
6:37   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
6:31 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 39-35
6:15   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   HOU team rebound  
6:13   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
5:59   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   UTA team rebound  
5:45 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Mike Conley 39-37
5:45   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
5:45 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 39-38
5:34   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:26   Discontinue dribble turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
5:14   Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot  
5:14   HOU team rebound  
5:09 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 42-38
4:53   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
4:44 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup 42-40
4:32   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Gordon  
4:24   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
4:15 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made reverse layup, assist by Danuel House Jr. 44-40
3:57   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:46 +2 Eric Gordon made layup 46-40
3:30   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
3:29   UTA team rebound  
3:29   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Austin Rivers  
3:20   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
3:20 +1 Austin Rivers made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
3:20 +1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
3:06   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
3:06 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 48-41
3:06   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
3:00   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:55   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
2:40   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Austin Rivers  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
2:33 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made jump shot 50-41
2:15 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 50-43
2:02 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup 52-43
1:52   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
1:44   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
1:44 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 53-43
1:44 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-43
1:30   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   UTA team rebound  
1:29   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
1:29   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29   UTA team rebound  
1:29 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-44
1:08 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 56-44
0:50   Shooting foul on Michael Frazier  
0:50 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 56-45
0:50 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-46
0:34   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:21   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:20   Clear path foul on Donovan Mitchell  
0:20 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 57-46
0:20   Eric Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:20   HOU team rebound  
0:02 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made driving layup 59-46
0:01   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  