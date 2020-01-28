GS
Embiid scores 24 in uniform No. 24 for Bryant in 76ers' win

  • Jan 28, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid had to do it like the kids on the playground, a yell of "Kobe!" as he shot a fadeaway in the one-night-only No. 24 jersey he wore for his basketball idol.

Embiid buried the bucket to give him a tidy 24 points - and yes, eight defensive rebounds - in a somber night in Philly dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

Embiid returned early from a hand injury, in part to help the Sixers in their push for a better playoff seed in the East, but also because he wanted to honor Bryant. Embiid was a teen in Africa when he first got hooked on basketball watching Bryant in the 2010 NBA Finals. Bryant's style and swagger inspired the 7-foot Embiid to give up volleyball and convince his father he had a new direction in his promising athletic career.

"That was the turning point in my life," Embiid said. "It was watching Kobe. After watching, I just wanted to be like him."

Wearing No. 24 in honor of Bryant, Embiid powered Philadelphia to a 115-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Embiid and the rest of the Sixers wore No. 24 and No. 8 Bryant jerseys in warmups in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers star, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash. Embiid was granted permission from Hall of Famer Bobby Jones to wear the retired No. 24 instead of his usual 21 for his first game since he tore a ligament in a finger in his left hand.

"It was tough but that's how you honor him, you go out there and you do your best," Embiid said. "You work hard and you play through stuff."

The Sixers went 6-3 without Embiid, the first Sixer to be voted to three straight All-Star Games since Allen Iverson.

Embiid had averaged 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season. Against the Warriors, Embiid played with a splint on his hand that didn't affect him when he buried a 3 that sent the Sixers into halftime with a 59-54 lead.

"For his first game back, it was pretty impressive," coach Brett Brown said.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons had "Mamba Forever" and "RIP Gigi" (for Bryant's daughter, among the nine killed in the crash) on each sneaker and scored 17 points.

The Sixers were the latest team to honor Bryant in a pregame ceremony. Bryant led suburban Lower Merion High School to the Class AAAA state title at Hersheypark Arena in 1996, the school's first since 1943. His framed No. 33 Aces jersey was displayed at midcourt and the Sixers held a 33-second moment of silence of Bryant and the other eight victims in Sunday's crash. The Sixers rang a bell nine times and shone nine lights on the court during the solemn remembrance. The Sixers skipped pregame introductions for both teams and instead played a video of Bryant's last introduction in Philadelphia in a December 2015 game and images of him with Allen Iverson and Julius Erving.

Yes, all teams have been affected by Bryant's death, but it struck particularly hard in Philly, where the former NBA star had a turbulent relationship with Philadelphia. His high school coach Gregg Downer spoke to the media for the first time earlier in the day, and wore Bryant's No. 33 Lower Merion warmup jacket.

"Once both teams got going, then it felt like a regular game again," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "But it took a little while."

The mood in the building also was tempered because the 10-win Warriors gave the Sixers a serious challenge. The Sixers were 12-point favorites but D'Angelo Russell, who scored a team-high 28 points, kept the Warriors within single digits for most of the fourth quarter.

Al Horford buried a 3 and Shake Milton followed with another to push it to a 16-point lead and send the Sixers on their way to a whopping 22-2 record at home.

REMEMBERING KOBE

The Sixers also had a No. 33 logo next to the scorer's table, the names of the nine victims were displayed on the big screen, and Zhaire Smith swapped his usual No. 8 jersey for No. 7. The Sixers had retired No. 24 for defensive star and 1983 NBA champion Bobby Jones. Embiid called Jones for his blessing to use 24 for the night. "I told Joel to play hard defense because that is what the No. 24 represents in my mind. I thanked him for the call, and I'm glad he and I had the chance to talk," Jones said in a statement.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The Warriors practiced Monday night at Drexel, where guard Damion Lee played for three seasons. The Warriors also have former Villanova stars Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall on the roster. Both players won national championships under coach Jay Wright. Kerr joked he enjoyed practicing at Drexel but "maybe next year we'll go to Villanova, if Jay lets us."

76ers: Brown said he didn't address Bryant's death immediately before Tuesday's game. "I'm coming in tonight to win," Brown said. "I think that's probably the greatest tribute you can pay to such an amazing competitor. I'm going to coach with that spirit."

WARRIOR WOES

"This season has to stand for something. We're obviously not going to the playoffs. We're not fighting for championships or division titles. It has to be about a season-long improvement, individually for the young guys, and collectively for the group. We've had our slip-ups, we've had some nights where it's been very frustrating, but all in all, can't argue with the overall effort these guys have given all season long." - Kerr, on the 10-win Warriors.

UP NEXT

The Warriors play Thursday at Boston.

The 76ers play Thursday at Atlanta.

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 27
PHI 76ers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   8-second violation turnover  
11:41   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:01 +2 Shake Milton made fade-away jump shot 0-2
10:50 +2 Glenn Robinson III made alley-oop shot, assist by Draymond Green 2-2
10:23   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:14   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:06 +2 Tobias Harris made layup 2-4
9:57 +2 Glenn Robinson III made reverse layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 4-4
9:40 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 4-6
9:26 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 7-6
8:59 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 7-8
8:44   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:38   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
8:38 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
8:38 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
8:30   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
8:16 +2 Joel Embiid made finger-roll layup, assist by Tobias Harris 7-12
8:16   Violation  
8:06   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:52   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
7:44   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:40 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 10-12
7:17 +2 Joel Embiid made layup, assist by Al Horford 10-14
7:09 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 12-14
6:56   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   GS team rebound  
6:43   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
6:30   Ben Simmons missed driving layup, blocked by Draymond Green  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
6:23   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:09 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made dunk, assist by Al Horford 12-16
5:58 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 14-16
5:44   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
5:23 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 17-16
5:07   Traveling violation turnover on Tobias Harris  
4:57   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Damion Lee  
4:51 +2 Damion Lee made dunk 19-16
4:35   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
4:28 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 21-16
4:12 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 21-19
3:57   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
3:57 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 22-19
3:57 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-19
3:34   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:25 +2 Glenn Robinson III made dunk 25-19
3:11   Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid  
2:56   Offensive foul on Eric Paschall  
2:56   Turnover on Eric Paschall  
2:40   Mike Scott missed floating jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
2:34 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot 27-19
2:13   Zhaire Smith missed fade-away jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
2:08   Eric Paschall missed layup, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:02   PHI team rebound  
2:02   Jumpball  
2:01   Personal foul on Jacob Evans  
1:48 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot 27-21
1:48   Shooting foul on Omari Spellman  
1:48 +1 Joel Embiid made free throw 27-22
1:33   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:19 +2 Raul Neto made finger-roll layup, assist by Mike Scott 27-24
0:58   Alec Burks missed turnaround jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:49   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Jacob Evans  
0:38   Alec Burks missed floating jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:31   Shooting foul on Jacob Evans  
0:31 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
0:31 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-26
0:10   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:06   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Zhaire Smith  
0:01   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 27
PHI 76ers 33

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Violation  
11:35   Omari Spellman missed reverse layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
11:33   PHI team rebound  
11:22   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
11:08 +2 Zhaire Smith made driving dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 27-28
10:58   Offensive foul on Eric Paschall  
10:58   Turnover on Eric Paschall  
10:47   Zhaire Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   PHI team rebound  
10:45   Offensive foul on Joel Embiid  
10:45   Turnover on Joel Embiid  
10:31   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
10:25   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
10:25 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 27-29
10:25   Tobias Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
10:06 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 30-29
9:48 +2 Matisse Thybulle made finger-roll layup, assist by Tobias Harris 30-31
9:39 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot 33-31
9:24   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:18 +3 Raul Neto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 33-34
8:56   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
8:56   Marquese Chriss missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:56   GS team rebound  
8:56 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
8:42 +3 Raul Neto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 34-37
8:31   Out of bounds turnover on Alec Burks  
8:25 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 34-39
8:07   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
7:58   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
7:49 +2 D'Angelo Russell made fade-away jump shot 36-39
7:31 +2 Raul Neto made reverse layup, assist by Al Horford 36-41
7:25 +2 Alec Burks made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 38-41
7:25   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
7:25 +1 Alec Burks made free throw 39-41
7:06   Tobias Harris missed hook shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
6:59   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
6:50 +3 Raul Neto made 3-pt. jump shot 39-44
6:43   Full timeout called  
6:28   Jordan Poole missed jump shot, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:10   Al Horford missed fade-away jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:02   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
5:40   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
5:18 +2 Omari Spellman made driving layup, assist by Draymond Green 41-44
5:03 +2 Raul Neto made finger-roll layup 41-46
4:57   Damion Lee missed finger-roll layup  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:47 +2 James Ennis III made dunk, assist by Raul Neto 41-48
4:35 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 44-48
4:10   James Ennis III missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
4:03   Lost ball turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by Raul Neto  
3:57   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
3:50 +2 Raul Neto made jump shot 44-50
3:29 +2 Draymond Green made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 46-50
3:14 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 46-53
2:57   Damion Lee missed finger-roll layup  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:49 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 46-55
2:32   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:26   Offensive foul on Al Horford  
2:26   Turnover on Al Horford  
2:19   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
2:19 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-55
2:19   D'Angelo Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
1:59   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
1:59   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:59   PHI team rebound  
1:59 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
1:49 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 50-56
1:25   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:14   Alec Burks missed layup  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:09   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:58   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   GS team rebound  
0:58   Personal foul on Raul Neto  
0:46 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Draymond Green 52-56
0:36 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 52-59
0:30   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   PHI team rebound  
0:15   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
0:00 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 54-59
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
GS Warriors 28
PHI 76ers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:26   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
11:26   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26   PHI team rebound  
11:26 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
11:19   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
11:05   Joel Embiid missed driving layup, blocked by Draymond Green  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:00   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:46 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 56-60
10:33 +2 Shake Milton made finger-roll layup, assist by Al Horford 56-62
10:21   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:15   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
10:01   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:55   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:42   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
9:42 +1 Draymond Green made 1st of 2 free throws 57-62
9:42 +1 Draymond Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
9:32