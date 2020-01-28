NO
CLEVELAND (AP) Zion Williamson's NBA road debut didn't have much flash or any fireworks. It wasn't a show, and that was just fine with the hyped rookie.

Check off another box.

Williamson scored 14 points - all inside - in his first pro game outside New Orleans and Jrue Holiday had 26, leading the Pelicans to a 125-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Playing in just his fourth game, Williamson added nine rebounds in 30 minutes, his most as a pro. He didn't do anything spectacular or particularly crowd pleasing, but that hardly mattered to him or the Pelicans, who are just happy to have the big man on the floor.

''It was great,'' Williamson said. ''We got the win. The crowd's energy was great.''

Brandon Ingram scored 24 and Nicolo Melli made two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to slow Cleveland's comeback.

Collin Sexton scored 24, rookie Kevin Porter Jr. 21 and Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavs, who have lost eight of nine.

It was Cleveland's first game at home since Kobe Bryant's death, and Nance honored his former Lakers teammate by wearing No. 24 in the first half instead of his usual No. 22.

Williamson returned last week after missing the Pelicans' first 43 games following right knee surgery, and the team's medical staff is closely monitoring his playing time as he gets back into game shape.

Coach Alvin Gentry has grown tired of the talk about Williamson's minutes, and they should no longer be a topic of conversation.

''He played 30 minutes,'' Gentry said, ''and most guys aren't going to play more than 30 minutes anyway.''

The former Duke star didn't score in the first quarter before he dropped consecutive layups in the second. Later, Williamson caught a pass on the block and was set to deliver a two-handed dunk, but Sexton blocked it from behind and then shot a glance at the heralded 19-year-old.

''He's a good player, but he didn't really beat us,'' Sexton said. ''It was Holiday and Brandon.''

Williamson smiled when Sexton's block was mentioned.

''He got me that time.'' Williamson said with a chuckle. ''He got the best of me on that one. Hopefully, next time I get a different result.''

When the Cavs were cutting into the Pelicans' double-digit lead in the fourth, Williamson grabbed offensive rebounds and made putbacks on consecutive possessions.

''Those were big baskets,'' Gentry said. ''He's got great hands and if he gets a hold of the ball it's his.''

Williamson's first road game brought out Cleveland fans, who a year ago were hoping and praying to the basketball gods for the NBA draft lottery to go their way so they could get him.

There was a buzz inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during early warmups as Williamson worked on post-up moves and drives. When he came off the floor, fans pushed forward to take his photo or beg for an autograph. Williamson signed a few jerseys before heading to the locker room escorted by security personnel.

Williamson is in high demand, and Gentry said that's something he needs to monitor.

''One of the things he's going to have to learn to do is to say no,'' Gentry said. ''I think that's hard for him. There's always a line of people outside every hotel, every restaurant he's in. He's going to have to be a little protective of his own private space sometime.''

Williamson said once the game starts, he's able to ignore outside noise.

''During warmups, I hear it all because it's funny,'' he said. ''During the game, its just natural that it gets blocked out. When I'm warming up, people say, `Zion, come over here. I can't right now.'''

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Former Cavs general manager David Griffin visited with Cleveland players, friends and arena employees before the game. Griffin spent seven seasons with the Cavs and was their GM when they won the NBA title in 2016. ... Gentry said Williamson's intangibles extend beyond the floor. ''He has the 'X' factor,'' Gentry said. ''He's all about the team. He's going to play hard. He's going to do things that help other guys become better.''

Cavaliers: Rested rookie G Darius Garland. Coach John Beilein said the decision to sit Garland was due to ''fatigue'' and because the first-round pick is ''getting worn down.'' ... Cleveland will plays its next three at home. ... Beilein is amazed by Williamson's mobility for a 285-pounder. ''We were just talking about how crazy athletic a man can be at that size, with that body type,'' he said. ''Then you put the skill level, where he can drop dimes when he's passing, shoot 3s and really feel the game. That package doesn't come too often.''

KOBE TRIBUTE

The Cavs honored Bryant with a 24.8 second moment of silence before the game and a moving video tribute during the first quarter. Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Memphis on Friday.

Cavaliers: Host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 40
CLE Cavaliers 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:50   8-second violation turnover  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:01   Derrick Favors missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:50 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
10:34 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 2-3
10:10   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:59 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot 5-3
9:48   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:41   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:33 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 5-6
9:20   Lonzo Ball missed reverse layup  
9:20   NO team rebound  
9:13   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:03 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 5-8
8:52 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 7-8
8:52   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
8:52 +1 Jrue Holiday made free throw 8-8
8:45   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
8:45 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
8:45 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
8:29   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   NO team rebound  
8:19   Zion Williamson missed floating jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
8:04   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:47   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
7:47   CLE team rebound  
7:47   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:31 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 10-10
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
7:10 +2 Lonzo Ball made finger-roll layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 12-10
6:50   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
6:46 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 12-12
6:41 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 15-12
6:25 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 15-14
6:13   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:02   Dante Exum missed driving layup  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:58   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:55   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:54   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
5:38 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot, assist by Cedi Osman 15-16
5:23   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
5:23   NO team rebound  
5:16   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:06 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 17-16
4:50   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:44 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 20-16
4:26   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:12 +2 JJ Redick made layup, assist by Derrick Favors 22-16
3:57   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:52 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 22-19
3:36   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Alfonzo McKinnie  
3:31 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie 22-21
3:26 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 25-21
3:11   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:07 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 25-23
2:54 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 28-23
2:33   Lost ball turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Jrue Holiday  
2:34   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
2:22 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 31-23
2:06 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 31-25
1:56 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot 34-25
1:57   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
1:57 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 35-25
1:48 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 35-27
1:38   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:28   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
1:16 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot 35-30
1:06 +2 Jaxson Hayes made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 37-30
1:06   Shooting foul on John Henson  
1:06 +1 Jaxson Hayes made free throw 38-30
0:57   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
0:57 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-31
0:57 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-32
0:43 +2 Jaxson Hayes made driving dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 40-32
0:23 +2 Kevin Porter made fade-away jump shot 40-34
0:00   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 34
CLE Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Josh Hart  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
11:36   John Henson missed hook shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
11:24   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
11:24 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 3 free throws 41-34
11:24 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-34
11:24 +1 JJ Redick made 3rd of 3 free throws 43-34
11:14 +2 John Henson made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 43-36
11:05   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:51   Kevin Porter missed layup, blocked by Josh Hart  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:30   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:22   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
10:22 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
10:22 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
10:13   Traveling violation turnover on Lonzo Ball  
10:00 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 43-40
9:48   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:41   Collin Sexton missed layup  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:39   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
9:39 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
9:39 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
9:28   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
9:25 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 46-42
9:10 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 46-44
8:59   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by John Henson  
8:55 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 46-46
8:48 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 48-46
8:48   Shooting foul on John Henson  
8:48   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
8:31   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
8:20 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Josh Hart 50-46
8:06   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
8:01   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
7:52   Zion Williamson missed dunk, blocked by Collin Sexton  
7:52   NO team rebound  
7:49   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:45 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 53-46
7:30   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Dante Exum, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:09   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:58   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
6:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
6:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
6:41   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Collin Sexton  
6:30   Alfonzo McKinnie missed turnaround jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:19 +2 Frank Jackson made reverse layup, assist by Zion Williamson 55-48
6:05   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Frank Jackson  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:51   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
5:32   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:29   Out of bounds turnover on Frank Jackson  
5:19   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
5:08   Frank Jackson missed finger-roll layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:59 +2 Frank Jackson made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 57-48
4:53   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
4:53 +1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 57-49
4:53 +1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-50
4:47   Offensive foul on Derrick Favors  
4:47   Turnover on Derrick Favors  
4:34   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
4:34 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 57-51
4:34 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
4:22   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
4:14   Shooting foul on Dante Exum  
4:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 3 free throws 58-52
4:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-52
4:14   Jrue Holiday missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:53   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
3:44 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 61-52
3:34   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
3:34 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-53
3:34   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
3:21 +2 Zion Williamson made layup 63-53
3:05   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
2:42 +2 Brandon Ingram made reverse layup 65-53
2:24 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 65-56
2:13   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:08 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 65-58
1:53 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 67-58
1:30   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
1:27   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
1:27   Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:27   NO team rebound  
1:27 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-58
1:18 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot 68-61
1:07 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 70-61
0:58 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 70-63
0:50   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:43   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   CLE team rebound  
0:34   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:29   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
0:29   NO team rebound  
0:29   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
0:29 +1 Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 71-63
0:29 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-63
0:07 +2 Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Love 72-65
0:00 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 74-65
0:00   End of period  