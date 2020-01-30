GS
Celtics honor Kobe, run past struggling Warriors 119-104

BOSTON (AP) After a week that began with Kobe Bryant's shocking death, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum walked into TD Garden longing to hear some good news.

He got it on a night that included Boston's remembrance of the player Tatum said first made him want to pick up a basketball.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and the Celtics earned their fifth victory in six games with a 119-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Marcus Smart added 21 points, scoring 17 in the second half on a night when Boston became the latest team to offer a tribute to Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash.

Tatum, who was named to his first All-Star team before the game, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a right groin strain. He finished with 20 points in 24 minutes.

''It's been a tough week,'' Tatum said. ''I feel like I ain't played in a month. It was fun to just be out there in front of our fans and just be out there with the guys. I missed it.''

Tatum said he found out he'd earned the All-Star nod during pregame warm-ups.

''I wanted to cry,'' he said. ''I didn't cry. I might cry later, though. ... I've been watching the All-Star Game ever since I've been watching basketball. I would always get Kobe's All-Star jersey. I had aspirations of one day being in the All-Star Game. At 21 years old to make it a reality ... It's a special feeling.''

D'Angelo Russell led the Warriors, who lost their fifth straight, with 22 points. Alec Burks scored 18.

The Celtics trailed in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but closed out the final 5:48 of the period on an 18-7 run to edge in front. Boston led by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter.

It was the Celtics' first home game since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Sunday's crash in Calabasas, California.

In the pregame, rivalry took a backseat to remembrance of the Lakers star.

It normally would be unheard of for any player associated with Boston's longtime nemesis to get a standing ovation in the Celtics' arena.

It happened Thursday in honor of one of the NBA's greatest players.

Bryant's No. 24 was illuminated in lights on the court as Celtics fans joined the organization for 24 seconds of silence. Then, following a video tribute that included cameos from current and former Celtics, the arena erupted in cheers.

''It was cool to see,'' Tatum said. ''He definitely deserves that.''

Said Warriors forward Draymond Green: ''Just to see so many Kobe jerseys on these Boston fans was special.''

TIP-INS

Warriors: Outscored the Celtics 27-10 in fast break points. ... Were outrebounded 37-27.

Celtics: Finished with 23 turnovers. ... Made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter after hitting four in the first half. ... C Enes Kanter missed his fourth straight game with a right hip contusion.

YOUTH IS SERVED

Tatum joined Walker as the Celtics' All-Star selections. Walker was voted in as a starter last week. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, at 21 years and 333 days Tatum is the second-youngest Celtics player selected to an All-Star game behind Antoine Walker, who was 153 days younger. Tatum wore sneakers from Bryant's Nike collection during pregame warmups.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Cleveland on Saturday.

Celtics: Host 76ers on Saturday.

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 22
BOS Celtics 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 2-0
11:29   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
11:22 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 5-0
11:08   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
11:08 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 5-1
11:08   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:58   Draymond Green missed floating jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
10:42 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup 7-1
10:28   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:20 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 7-4
10:04 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot, assist by Draymond Green 9-4
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
9:43   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:36   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:30   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
9:16   Marquese Chriss missed driving layup  
9:15   BOS team rebound  
9:00 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 9-6
8:47   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Lee  
8:36   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
8:36 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
8:36 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-8
8:11   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:00   Jaylen Brown missed finger-roll layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:47   D'Angelo Russell missed fade-away jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:44   Marquese Chriss missed layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:33 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 9-11
7:20   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
7:15 +2 D'Angelo Russell made dunk 11-11
6:58   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:55   Clear path foul on Jayson Tatum  
6:55   Full timeout called  
6:55   Marquese Chriss missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:55   GS team rebound  
6:55 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
6:40 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 15-11
6:17   Gordon Hayward missed floating jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:54   Offensive foul on Draymond Green  
5:54   Turnover on Draymond Green  
5:48 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 15-13
5:29   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:24 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 15-15
5:11   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
5:05   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Daniel Theis  
4:47   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
4:47 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 15-16
4:47 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-17
4:22   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:10   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:04   Offensive foul on Daniel Theis  
4:04   Turnover on Daniel Theis  
4:04   Turnover on Draymond Green  
3:58   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
3:58 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
3:58 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
3:37   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Alec Burks  
3:11   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
3:11 +1 Jacob Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
3:11 +1 Jacob Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
2:48 +2 Grant Williams made jump shot, assist by Semi Ojeleye 17-21
2:41   Traveling violation turnover on Alec Burks  
2:30 +2 Marcus Smart made hook shot, assist by Grant Williams 17-23
2:19   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
1:58 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot 17-25
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Semi Ojeleye  
1:37   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
1:28   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
1:28 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 18-25
1:28 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
1:07   Grant Williams missed jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:59   Alec Burks missed layup  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:53   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
0:46   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
0:46 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 19-26
0:46 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
0:37 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot 22-27
0:30 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 22-29
0:11   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
0:07   Gordon Hayward missed layup, blocked by Omari Spellman  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Jacob Evans  
0:01   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 28
BOS Celtics 31

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
11:24   Personal foul on Semi Ojeleye  
11:09   Alec Burks missed fade-away jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:55 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 22-32
10:40   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:27   Traveling violation turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
10:13   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
10:00   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
10:00   Kemba Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:00   BOS team rebound  
10:00 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Omari Spellman, stolen by Grant Williams  
9:34 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Grant Williams 22-35
9:22 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 24-35
9:03   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
9:00   Grant Williams missed dunk  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:57 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk 24-37
8:49   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
8:43   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:34   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   BOS team rebound  
8:33   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
8:27   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Omari Spellman  
8:26   BOS team rebound  
8:19 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 24-40
8:05 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 27-40
7:45 +2 Grant Williams made layup, assist by Kemba Walker 27-42
7:36   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
7:25   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
7:22   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:11   Bad pass turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by Kemba Walker  
7:08 +2 Kemba Walker made finger-roll layup 27-44
6:50   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
6:50 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 28-44
6:50 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-44
6:36 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving dunk, assist by Daniel Theis 29-46
6:18 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Omari Spellman 31-46
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by Omari Spellman  
5:55 +2 Glenn Robinson III made floating jump shot 33-46
5:32   Marcus Smart missed finger-roll layup  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
5:25   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   BOS team rebound  
5:14   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
5:06   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
4:57 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot 36-46
4:43   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup  
4:41   BOS team rebound  
4:41   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
4:36   Out of bounds turnover on Gordon Hayward  
4:26 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 39-46
4:02   Marcus Smart missed finger-roll layup  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:58 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 39-48
3:53   Draymond Green missed hook shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:45 +2 Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup, assist by Kemba Walker 39-50
3:25   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:10   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:03   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward  
3:03   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
2:52   Shooting foul on Vincent Poirier  
2:52   Alec Burks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:52   GS team rebound  
2:52 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-50
2:41 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 40-52
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Marcus Smart  
2:22 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 40-54
2:06 +2 Draymond Green made driving layup 42-54
1:55   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
1:55 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 42-55
1:55 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
1:35   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:27   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
1:24   Gordon Hayward missed dunk  
1:20   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
1:17   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Vincent Poirier  
1:16   Personal foul on Glenn Robinson III  
1:16 +1 Vincent Poirier made 1st of 2 free throws 42-57
1:16 +1 Vincent Poirier made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-58
1:04 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 44-58
1:04   Shooting foul on Vincent Poirier  
1:04 +1 D'Angelo Russell made free throw 45-58
0:57   Offensive foul on Vincent Poirier  
0:57   Turnover on Vincent Poirier  
0:46 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 48-58
0:29   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   GS team rebound  
0:11   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
0:11 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 49-58
0:11 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-58
0:00 +2 Kemba Walker made floating jump shot 50-60
0:00   End of period  