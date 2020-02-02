UTA
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard says the secret to his hot streak is sticking to what works.

Lillard had 51 points, including nine 3-pointers, and 12 assists as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their season-high fourth straight loss with a 124-107 victory Saturday night.

It was Lillard's NBA-record sixth straight game with at least six 3-pointers.

“I'm just sticking to my routine," he said. "I don't think people understand how easy it is - once the season gets going and you start wearing down and getting tired, traveling, personal stuff you've got to deal with, it's easy to get sidetracked from your routine."

For Lillard, that means a nightly 25-minute shooting workout, making 100 free throws, 15 minutes of ball-handling drills. Cold tubs in the morning. Eating and sleeping right.

Clearly, it's working.

Lillard has scored 40 or more points in five of his last six games, averaging 48.8 points over the span. It was his fourth straight double-double, a career best.

He's had three 50-plus games in his last six.

When Lillard went to the line to shoot a free throw that gave him 50 points, the crowd at Moda Center chanted ``MVP! MVP!" He then sank his second free throw before heading to the bench with 2:15 left.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who won their fourth straight to match their season high.

Donovan Mitchell had 25 led the Jazz with 25 points.

“No need to panic but we've got to figure it out,” Mitchell said. “We've got to have a good practice to get it back. It's a complete 180 to where we were about a week ago so we've got to lock in and fix it, otherwise it's going to be a (bad) All-Star break.”

Portland was coming off an emotional 127-119 victory at the Los Angeles Lakers the night before. It was the Lakers' first game at home following the death of Kobe Bryant last Sunday.

Lillard had 48 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds against the Lakers, becoming the first league player since the 1983-84 season with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists in five straight games. He had 40 3-pointers over that span, also a first in the league.

Lillard is the reigning Western Conference player of the week after averaging 52.7 points last week, including a franchise-record 61 points on Jan. 20 against the Golden State Warriors.

“He's in the MVP conversation in my opinion,” Mitchell said. “He understood where the team was in the playoff situation obviously with guys hurt, and he's taken it upon himself to go out there and do it. He's on a hell of a run.”

As are the Blazers, who have won seven of 10.

“I think it's just coming together. I think that's the best way to describe it,” Lillard said. “We're getting healthier, we're starting to figure out what works for us.”

Carmelo Anthony returned to the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers after missing Friday night's game in Los Angeles. Anthony was a close friend of Bryant's.

Mike Conley made his first start for the Jazz since Dec. 17. Conley has been coming off the bench as he returned from a nagging hamstring injury.

Conley got off to a fast start. His 3-pointer gave the Jazz a 32-21 lead and he finished the first quarter with 11 points. But Portland closed the gap to 34-33 going into the second quarter after Nassir Little's dunk.

Back-to-back baskets from Trevor Ariza gave the Blazers a 45-42 lead midway through the period. Lillard's 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 63-53 lead at the half. Lillard led all scorers at the break with 23 points.

Utah closed to with 68-65 but Lillard's consecutive baskets held the Jazz off. Little's 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 91-73 lead before the third quarter was over.

Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each finished with 22 points for the Jazz.

TIP INS

Jazz: Utah was held to just 19 points in the second quarter. ... The Jazz are one of just two teams to allow an opposing player 50-plus points three times this season.

Trail Blazers: Coach Terry Stotts said before the game that big man Jusuf Nurkic, who is working his way back from a broken leg, sat out of practice last week with a right calf strain. ... Lillard has eight straight games with 30-plus points.

NO MORE WORDS

Stotts has said all he possibly can about Lillard at this point.

“Don't ask me about Dame. I'm all out of superlatives. Don't ask me to explain it. Don't ask me what I think. Write what you want, because it's fun to watch and he's playing exceptional basketball,” Stotts said.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Trail Blazers: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 34
POR Trail Blazers 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 3-0
11:13   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   UTA team rebound  
10:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:59 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 4-0
10:53 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 6-0
10:33 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 6-2
10:17 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 8-2
10:07 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 8-4
9:29   Trevor Ariza missed driving layup  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:26 +2 Trevor Ariza made reverse layup 11-6
9:10 +2 Mike Conley made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 13-6
8:59 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 13-8
8:45   Donovan Mitchell missed turnaround jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:33 +2 Hassan Whiteside made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 13-10
8:16   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:01 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 15-10
7:39 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 15-12
7:25   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
7:13 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 18-12
7:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:01 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 18-13
6:54   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:45   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
6:45 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
6:45 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-13
6:36   Violation  
6:33 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 20-16
6:15   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   POR team rebound  
5:59   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:40   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
5:40 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
5:40 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-16
5:26   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:20   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:08   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
5:08 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 22-17
5:08 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-18
5:08 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-19
4:55   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
4:55 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
4:55 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
4:40 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup 24-21
4:27 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 26-21
4:09   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:59   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:48   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:40 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 29-21
3:27   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
3:16 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 32-21
3:04   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:54   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Ed Davis  
2:51 +2 Ed Davis made dunk 34-21
2:35 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 34-23
2:15   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:06 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 34-25
1:57   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:44 +2 Nassir Little made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 34-27
1:29   Georges Niang missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
1:20   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
1:09 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 34-29
0:47   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:33 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 34-31
0:14   Offensive foul on Jordan Clarkson  
0:14   Turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
0:05 +2 Nassir Little made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 34-33
0:00   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 19
POR Trail Blazers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:45   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:35   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
11:15   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:13   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
10:53   Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:44   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
10:42   POR team rebound  
10:42   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
10:35   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Ed Davis  
10:27 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 37-33
10:09 +2 CJ McCollum made fade-away jump shot 37-35
9:54   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
9:44   Donovan Mitchell missed reverse layup  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Ed Davis  
9:40 +2 Ed Davis made dunk 39-35
9:25 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 39-37
9:09   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
9:04   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:01 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 39-39
8:41   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
8:36   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
8:29   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:27   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:25   Violation  
8:15 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 39-41
7:58 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 42-41
7:35   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:18   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
7:10   Out of bounds turnover on CJ McCollum  
6:47   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot, blocked by CJ McCollum  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
6:44 +2 Trevor Ariza made alley-oop shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 42-43
6:23   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:18   Rudy Gobert missed hook shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:08   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:03   Royce O'Neale missed layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
5:59 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by Anfernee Simons 42-45
5:59   Full timeout called  
5:38 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 44-45
5:21   Offensive foul on Hassan Whiteside  
5:21   Turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
5:11   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
5:04 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 47-45
4:50   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:39 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 50-45
4:15   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:03   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
3:58 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 50-48
3:36   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:25   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:21   Hassan Whiteside missed dunk  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:16   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:10 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 53-48
2:52   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:44 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 53-51
2:27   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:23   Rudy Gobert missed hook shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:14 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 53-53
2:06   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:45 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 53-56
1:27   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:20   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
1:20 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-57
1:20 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-58
1:03   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Hassan Whiteside  
0:43   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:43 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
0:43 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
0:35   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   POR team rebound  
0:14 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 53-63
0:04   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 30
POR Trail Blazers 31

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:35   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:25 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 55-63
10:58   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:48   Violation  
10:42   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
10:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
10:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-63
10:28 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 57-66
10:09   Mike Conley missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:01   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:51 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 59-66
9:30 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 59-68
9:13 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 62-68
8:51   Violation  
8:42   Carmelo Anthony missed layup  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:40   Carmelo Anthony missed dunk  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:32   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:26