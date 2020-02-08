POR
Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers 117-114

  • Feb 08, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) One play punctuated a thrilling comeback for the Utah Jazz.

However, it was a play that ultimately should not have counted.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left. Portland's Damian Lillard tried to answer with a layup on the other end, but Rudy Gobert blocked the shot with 11.2 seconds left.

The Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak and beat Trail Blazers 117-114 on Friday night.

The only problem? Gobert committed goaltending by blocking the shot off the glass. But, the referee crew made no call on the play.

''We get to the last play of the game and they miss a easy call,'' Lillard said. ''Then they tell us it's a easy no call, like that's obviously not a goaltend. It cost us the (expletive) game, man.''

NBA referee Josh Tiven confirmed to a pool reporter after the game that video review showed that a goaltending violation should have been called originally, but it was not a reviewable play because the crew did not call it on the floor.

That was little consolation for the Trail Blazers. Instead of tying the game, and potentially forcing overtime, Portland came away with a costly defeat amid a push to get back into the playoff picture.

''It cost us the game. We can't get it back,'' C.J. McCollum said. ''When we make mistakes, we're fined. And they cost us a game that could cost people money, so, they should be fined accordingly, because that's terrible. Not just bad, terrible.''

Gobert said he was trying to make a play on the ball and felt like the no-call overshadowed a memorable Utah comeback from a 14-point halftime deficit.

''Obviously it's a big play because it's the last play and it's what everyone is going to remember,'' Gobert said. ''But I think we did a great job playing in the second half. Mistakes are made. Officials are human. I feel like it's all part of the game.''

Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points to lead Utah. Mike Conley added 18 points for the Jazz. Mitchell and Gobert (14 rebounds) chipped in 16 points apiece.

Lillard finished with 42 points for Portland. McCollum scored 27 points, Gary Trent added 16 and Mario Hezonja 11 for the Blazers, which had only seven healthy players available for the bulk of the final three quarters.

Trailing by 13 points early in the third, the Jazz used a 20-6 run to erase Portland's lead. Ingles punctuated the run with a 3-pointer, putting Utah up 86-85.

The Jazz extended their lead to 106-99 on a 3-pointer by Bogdanovic, before the Blazers rallied. Lillard tied it at 114-all on back-to-back baskets in the final minute.

''Our guys came out and dug in and did what we needed to do on the defensive end,'' Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

The Blazers shot 75% (15 of 20) in the first quarter. Lillard served as a catalyst for the blistering start.

Stopping the Lillard proved to be a chore for the Jazz from the opening tip. Lillard started 7 of 7 from the floor and did not miss his first shot until midway through the second quarter. He scored 16 points in the first quarter alone.

Lillard's first four baskets came from the perimeter and helped Portland race to a 21-12 lead.

Utah used a 17-4 run to surge ahead early in the second quarter. Conley beat the first quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to fuel the run and Ingles capped it with another outside basket to give the Jazz a 44-41 lead.

Portland regained its footing on offense and used a 14-2 run to build a 72-58 halftime lead. Lillard and Gary Trent, Jr. scored back-to-back layups off steals to fuel the spurt.

''I was really proud of our guys,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said. ''Obviously we're short-handed, it was an outstanding effort by everyone who played, and it's just a shame that it was decided on an inexcusable missed call.''

GETTING CHIPPY

Utah and Portland combined for six technical fouls in the second quarter. Trevor Ariza got ejected with 10:05 left in the second quarter after earning two technical fouls when he verbally accosted a referee. Then, Carmelo Anthony, Royce O'Neale, Mitchell, and Trent earned single technicals before the quarter ended.

POUNDING THE PAINT

The Jazz finished with 66 points in the paint, their second-highest total of the season. Utah outscored Portland 36-16 in the paint after halftime and got 75% of its second-half baskets in the paint.

''Just being able to get in the paint allowed us to get a little more ball movement,'' Conley said. ''We really tried to be aggressive and not just settle too much.''

TIP INS

Blazers: Hassan Whiteside (left leg contusion) did not play. . Anfernee Simons did not return after suffering a concussion with 20.7 seconds left in the first quarter. Simons hit the back of his head on the floor after a missed shot. He finished with five points in four minutes. . Caleb Swanigan matched his career high with 11 rebounds.

Jazz: Juwan Morgan had a season high three rebounds - all during the third quarter. . Mitchell finished with a game-high seven assists. . Utah outscored Portland 66-40 in the paint and 20-8 in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Blazers host the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Jazz visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 38
UTA Jazz 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Mike Conley  
11:11 +2 Mike Conley made layup 0-2
10:56 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
10:40   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
10:40   Donovan Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40   UTA team rebound  
10:40 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-3
10:24 +2 CJ McCollum made running Jump Shot 5-3
9:59   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
9:47   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
9:40   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:32   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
9:32   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32   UTA team rebound  
9:32 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
9:22 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Damian Lillard  
9:00 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 10-4
8:43 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 10-6
8:20 +2 Trevor Ariza made hook shot 12-6
8:06   Offensive foul on Joe Ingles  
8:06   Turnover on Joe Ingles  
7:49   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
7:37   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:27   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
7:18 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 12-8
7:03 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 15-8
6:34 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 15-10
6:21 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 18-10
6:07 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 18-12
5:46 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 21-12
5:34   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
5:34 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 21-13
5:34 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-14
5:20 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 23-14
5:01   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:47   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:42   Rudy Gobert missed dunk, blocked by Caleb Swanigan  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
4:34 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 23-17
4:13   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
4:00 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 23-19
4:00   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
4:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed free throw  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
3:49 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 25-19
3:37   Personal foul on Mario Hezonja  
3:37 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
3:37 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
3:26 +2 Anfernee Simons made floating jump shot 27-21
3:26   Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson  
3:26 +1 Anfernee Simons made free throw 28-21
3:12 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 28-23
2:52 +2 Mario Hezonja made jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 30-23
2:37   Personal foul on Mario Hezonja  
2:37 +1 Georges Niang made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
2:37 +1 Georges Niang made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
2:25 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 32-25
2:12 +2 Jordan Clarkson made hook shot 32-27
2:01 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 34-27
1:44   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
1:36 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 37-27
1:16   Mike Conley missed driving layup  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
1:10   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:59 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 37-29
0:34   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
0:28   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:20   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
0:05   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
0:05   Mario Hezonja missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:05   POR team rebound  
0:05 +1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-29
0:00 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 38-32
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 34
UTA Jazz 26

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:25   Jordan Clarkson missed reverse layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:18   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:04 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 38-34
10:44   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
10:41 +2 Wenyen Gabriel made dunk 40-34
10:25 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley 40-37
10:06   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:05 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 40-38
10:05 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 40-38
10:05 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 40-39
9:53   Jordan Clarkson missed hook shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Mike Conley  
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
9:36   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
9:20   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:06   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
9:00   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:48 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup 40-41
8:33   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:33 +1 CJ McCollum made free throw 41-41
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
8:16   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:02   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:51 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 41-44
7:39   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
7:28 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 44-44
7:16   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:06 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 46-44
7:06   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
7:06 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 47-44
6:55 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 47-46
6:39   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:21 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 47-48
6:08 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 49-48
5:50 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 49-50
5:37 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 52-50
5:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:25 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 52-52
5:12 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 55-52
4:57   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
4:51   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:43   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:24   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
4:24   Mario Hezonja missed dunk  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:17   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
4:14   UTA team rebound  
4:14   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
4:04   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
3:47 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 58-52
3:47   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:47   Caleb Swanigan missed free throw  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:34   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
3:34 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 58-53
3:34 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-54
3:25   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:15 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made running Jump Shot 58-56
2:56   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
2:51   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
2:47 +2 Mario Hezonja made dunk 60-56
2:38   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
2:28   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:28   Damian Lillard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:28   POR team rebound  
2:28 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-56
2:17   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
2:08 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 63-56
1:54   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Mario Hezonja  
1:54   UTA team rebound  
1:51   Jumpball  
1:48   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
1:45 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made layup 65-56
1:28 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 65-58
1:17 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 67-58
1:04   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:57 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 70-58
0:43   Jumpball  
0:43   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:43   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
0:43 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 71-58
0:43 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-58
0:35   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:22   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:08   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 17
UTA Jazz 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:44   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:29   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:16   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
11:07