LeBron James scores 22 points, Lakers beat Warriors 125-120

  • Feb 09, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Steve Kerr's instructions for Andrew Wiggins before his first game with Golden State were simple and basic: Sprint the floor.

No requirements or rules about shots. Just some good old hustle.

''I told him, `No matter what happens we need you to sprint the floor, both ways,''' Kerr said after Wiggins scored 24 points in his impressive Warriors debut Saturday night, a 125-120 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

James leaned on his supporting cast to carry the load until he heated up in the second half and finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Wiggins shot 8 for 12 with three 3-pointers and accounted for five the Warriors' 15 steals. Golden State acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday's deadline in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman.

Kerr also appreciated having Wiggins to defend James ''and at least match up physically.''

''It's the hardest position to guard these days in the NBA,'' Kerr said.

Wiggins knew his job on night No. 1 was to ''compete'' and focus on playing fundamental basketball. Now, he is ready to embrace a new start out West with some sunny California weather and Stephen Curry as a cheerleader on the sideline as the two-time MVP works back from a broken left hand.

''I was like if it happens it happens, it's going to be a blessing either way,'' Wiggins said. .''.. This whole thing didn't really feel real until they announced my name.''

Avery Bradley added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles on a night the Warriors honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven helicopter crash victims during Golden State's first home game since the deadly accident Jan. 26 in Southern California.

The Lakers, who had lost three of their previous five including a 121-111 defeat at home to Houston on Thursday, tried to pull away in the third against the new-look Warriors but Golden State stayed just close enough to make it interesting down the stretch.

Marquese Chriss shot 12 for 15 on the way to 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors, who got within 116-111 on Eric Paschall's dunk with 3:13 to play. Ky Bowman contributed 10 assists and Jordan Poole scored 19 points off the bench.

Wiggins' addition meant a lot to the young Golden State core that is still around on the league's last-place team at 12-41.

''That is who he is,'' Chriss said. ''He's one of those people you could consider a professional scorer.''

BRYANT TRIBUTE

A 24-second moment of silence was held for the nine helicopter crash victims, who were honored on the outdoor video board at Chase Center. All fans received a black Bryant T-shirt with his Nos. 8 and 24 and Gianna's 2.

Nine beams of light were shone up from the court before the game in remembrance.

Kerr admires James for saying he will carry on Bryant's legacy.

''You are talking about two of the greatest players in the history of the game. LeBron is already doing that. He was doing that most of his career,'' Kerr said. ''Once he established himself as one of the very best, he was carrying on the legacies of previous greats. It's how this league works. It will be very emotional tonight for all of us to honor Kobe.''

''... It's amazing the sense of loss even for those of us that didn't know him very well. Everything just feels hollow. We grieve for Kobe and Gianna and the other families all involved. It's something that's not going to get any easier right away.''

LITTLE TUMBLE

Just as he was finishing up his extensive pregame stretching routine in the locker room, James toppled backward and fell to the floor. All was OK. ''Breaking news ... LeBron out,'' King James said with a smile after hopping right back to his feet and heading to the court to shoot.

James committed seven turnovers.

WELCOME BACK

The Warriors hung a trio of posters at the entrance to the Lakers locker room welcoming back former Golden State players JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook. Kerr and McGee briefly caught up before the game near the Warriors locker room.

A photo of Cook and Cousins was also shown on the big screen late in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The Lakers shot 59.1% in the first quarter, making 5 of 7 3s. They finished 14 for 29 from deep. ... The bench scored 41 points, 12 by Dwight Howard and 11 from Rajon Rondo. ... L.A. has won 14 straight on the road vs. the Western Conference and is 16-1 overall against the West away from Staples Center.

Warriors: With all the change, before the game Golden State's fifth starter was still listed as TBD - not something seen often - though Kerr had said it would be Bowman. ... Golden State signed guards Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo to 10-day contracts. The Warriors already had added Chriss and Bowman on Friday by converting their two-way contracts. ... Injured Splash Brother Klay Thompson celebrated his 30th birthday and waved when shown on the board in the fourth quarter. ... Golden State had won 12 of the last 13 home meetings with the Lakers and 10 of 13 overall.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Warriors: Host Heat on Monday, having won the last five vs. Miami at home but with two straight losses in the series overall.

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 33
GS Warriors 25

Time Team Play Score
11:57   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 0-2
11:33   Avery Bradley missed reverse layup, blocked by Ky Bowman  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
11:21   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
11:02   Ky Bowman missed floating jump shot  
11:02   GS team rebound  
11:02   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
10:54 +2 Marquese Chriss made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 0-4
10:34   Anthony Davis missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:25   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:17   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:02 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 0-6
9:41   Danny Green missed jump shot  
9:40   LAL team rebound  
9:37 +2 JaVale McGee made layup, assist by Avery Bradley 2-6
9:26   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:14 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 4-6
8:56   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup  
8:55   LAL team rebound  
8:52   Bad pass turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
8:46   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Anthony Davis  
8:40 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 6-6
8:40   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
8:40   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:31   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:11   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
8:03   Eric Paschall missed layup  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:55 +2 Damion Lee made dunk 6-8
7:49   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
7:42   Offensive foul on Andrew Wiggins  
7:42   Turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
7:32 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 9-8
7:19   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Eric Paschall  
7:04   Andrew Wiggins missed layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:50 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 12-8
6:30   Ky Bowman missed floating jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
6:25   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   GS team rebound  
6:16 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 12-10
6:00 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 15-10
5:39   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:30   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Damion Lee  
5:19 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 15-12
5:05 +2 LeBron James made hook shot 17-12
4:51   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
4:32 +2 LeBron James made hook shot 19-12
4:32   Violation  
4:14 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 19-15
4:00   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:52 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 19-18
3:31   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
3:31 +1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
3:31 +1 Avery Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
3:08 +3 Juan Toscano-Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 21-21
2:58 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 23-21
2:43   Offensive goaltending turnover on Kevon Looney  
2:33 +2 Rajon Rondo made finger-roll layup 25-21
2:23 +2 Jeremy Pargo made driving layup 25-23
2:04   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Alen Smailagic  
1:52   Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:52 +1 Alen Smailagic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
1:52 +1 Alen Smailagic made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
1:43   Kyle Kuzma missed dunk, blocked by Alen Smailagic  
1:42   LAL team rebound  
1:39 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 28-25
1:25   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
1:19   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
1:13 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 30-25
1:13   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
1:13   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:47   Kevon Looney missed hook shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:22   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Jeremy Pargo  
0:15   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed reverse layup  
0:15   LAL team rebound  
0:02 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot 33-25
0:00   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 33
GS Warriors 34

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Troy Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
11:23 +2 Alen Smailagic made driving dunk 33-27
10:57   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
10:57   LAL team rebound  
10:57 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
10:45   Alen Smailagic missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:36   Shooting foul on Alen Smailagic  
10:36   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:36   LAL team rebound  
10:36   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Zach Norvell  
10:13   Marquese Chriss missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:06 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 36-27
9:50   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Zach Norvell, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
9:29   Zach Norvell missed turnaround jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:19   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:18   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:17   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
9:16   LAL team rebound  
9:16   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
9:14   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Zach Norvell  
8:55   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Poole  
8:45   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
8:45   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
8:30   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:26 +3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 39-27
8:12 +3 Zach Norvell made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 39-30
7:47   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
7:47 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 40-30
7:47 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-30
7:37   Personal foul on Troy Daniels  
7:29 +3 Zach Norvell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 41-33
7:18   Shooting foul on Zach Norvell  
7:18 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
7:18 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-33
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
7:05   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Zach Norvell  
6:57   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
6:41   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
6:41   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
6:34   Alen Smailagic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
6:29 +2 Dwight Howard made hook shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 45-33
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Alex Caruso  
6:11   Offensive goaltending turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
5:59 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving dunk 45-35
5:45 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 47-35
5:37 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alen Smailagic 47-38
5:08 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 50-38
4:47   Personal foul on Troy Daniels  
4:38   Ky Bowman missed fade-away jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
4:29   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
4:29 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 51-38
4:29   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:20   Personal foul on Danny Green  
4:10 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot 51-40
4:02   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
4:02 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 52-40
4:02 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-40
3:51 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 53-42
3:34 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 56-42
3:34   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
3:23 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Ky Bowman 56-44
3:10   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:08 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 58-44
3:08   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
3:08 +1 Dwight Howard made free throw 59-44
3:01   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
3:01 +1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 59-45
3:01 +1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-46
2:48   Anthony Davis missed layup  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
2:42 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 59-48
2:25 +2 Danny Green made driving layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 61-48
2:07   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:54 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 63-48
1:54   Violation  
1:37 +3 Marquese Chriss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 63-51
1:21   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
1:21 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 64-51
1:21 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-51
0:59 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 65-53
0:57   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
0:53 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup 65-55
0:53   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
0:53 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 65-56
0:41   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
0:39   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:39   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
0:39   Anthony Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:39   LAL team rebound  
0:39 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-56
0:33   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
0:33   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:33   GS team rebound  
0:33   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:19   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
0:15 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Zach Norvell 66-58
0:15   Shooting foul on Danny Green  
0:15 +1 Marquese Chriss made free throw 66-59
0:02   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  