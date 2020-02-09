CHI
Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls, 118-111

  • Feb 09, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The 76ers made a trade for a pair of outside shooters to help make a deep run in the playoffs. Turns out, the player they needed might have been there the whole time.

Furkan Korkmaz topped 30 points for the second straight contest with 31, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Philadelphia beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.

Korkmaz made 12 of 17 field goals, going 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. He stayed hot after netting a career-high 34 points in Friday's 119-107 home win over Memphis in which he drained 13 of 17 shot and was 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

''I'm just trying to play my best basketball, and my strongest part of my game is shooting,'' he said.

The 76ers acquired wings Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks at the trade deadline. Although it appears otherwise, Korkmaz says it's just a coincidence that he's had the best two games of his career on back-to-back nights since the trade.

''It's not really about that,'' he said. ''It's just trying to help the team on the court. I'm trying to put the team first. I'm really happy I'm helping my teammates.''

Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who have lost five straight.

''I thought we played hard, I thought we played together, I thought we got a lot from a lot of guys,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. ''They've got a good basketball team.''

Embiid put Philadelphia ahead for good early in the fourth, breaking a tie to start the period with a short jumper and follow dunk that made it 87-83 with 11 minutes left. The 76ers kept the lead the rest of the way - although it wasn't exactly easy against the plucky and undermanned Bulls.

Chicago got within two points twice, but the 76ers finally got some breathing room on Tobias Harris' 3 that made it 104-95 with 6:22 to play. Korkmaz put it away with a two-possession sequence where he hit a 3-pointer and followed with a one-handed dunk that pushed him over 30 points for the second straight contest and made it 111-101 with 3:57 left.

EMBITTERED EMBIID

Despite his statistics, Embiid still felt his performance fell below his standards.

''I didn't shoot the ball well, didn't play well, just not myself, it's frustrating, just have to keep trying to get better,'' he said.

The 76ers' All-Star center put his index finger to his mouth and appeared to yell, ''Shut up!'' after draining a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left. Asked if he was directing that at Philadelphia fans, who loudly booed the 76ers when they went down 65-62 early in the third quarter, Embiid responded this way: ''I don't care how it looks. Just playing basketball. Just getting back to myself ... Just playing basketball and trying to dominate.''

M.A.S.H. UNIT

Chicago has a long list of injured players: Lauri Markkanen (right hip) missed his eighth straight; Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) has been out since Nov. 6; Wendell Carter (sprained right ankle) has sat for 17 in a row; Kris Dunn (sprained right knee) missed his third consecutive game; and Denzel Valentine (strained hamstring) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) sat for the second straight game.

WELCOME ABOARD

Robinson, acquired from Golden State along with Burks for three second-round picks, helped out in the fourth with six points in his first appearance with the 76ers. He finished with 10 points. Burks didn't play.

Robinson averaged 12.9 points and shot 40 percent from 3-point range in 48 games, while Burks netted 16.1 points and hit 36 percent from the arc in 48 games.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago fell to 8-19 on the road. . Ryan Arcidiacono received a warm ovation when he entered with 3:55 left in the first quarter. The former Villanova standout will have his college jersey retired during the No. 10-ranked Wildcats' home game against Marquette on Wednesday.

76ers: Embiid sat out the second half Friday due to a stiff neck, and the Philadelphia big man was grimacing after falling chest first on Thaddeus Young's knees with 1 1/2 minutes left in the first half. He stayed in the game. . Hall of Famer Julius ''Dr. J'' Erving watched the game from a suite.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Washington on Tuesday in their final game before the All-Star break.

76ers: Host Clippers on Tuesday night in the final game before the All-Star break.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 25
PHI 76ers 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 0-2
11:36 +2 Thaddeus Young made finger-roll layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 2-2
11:17   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
11:07   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
11:07   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:07   CHI team rebound  
11:07   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:54 +2 Ben Simmons made floating jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 2-4
10:34 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 5-4
10:23   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
10:23   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:23   PHI team rebound  
10:23   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Luke Kornet, stolen by Ben Simmons  
10:07 +2 Shake Milton made finger-roll layup, assist by Ben Simmons 5-6
9:55   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:40   Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:39   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
9:39 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
9:39 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
9:21   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:09 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 5-10
8:52   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
8:48   Chandler Hutchison missed dunk, blocked by Joel Embiid  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
8:42   Shake Milton missed layup  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
8:37   Lost ball turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
8:28 +2 Luke Kornet made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 7-10
8:12   Backcourt turnover on Joel Embiid  
7:56 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 10-10
7:33   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
7:33 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
7:33 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
7:16 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 12-12
6:53   Al Horford missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:42 +3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 15-12
6:21   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:03   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Ben Simmons  
5:58 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 15-15
5:47   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
5:47   Cristiano Felicio missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:47   CHI team rebound  
5:47 +1 Cristiano Felicio made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-15
5:39 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Ben Simmons 16-17
5:39   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
5:39 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made free throw 16-18
5:30   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
5:21 +2 Tobias Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Ben Simmons 16-20
5:09 +2 Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup 18-20
5:09   Violation  
5:02 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 18-22
4:41   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:38 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 20-22
4:18 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 20-25
3:55   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
3:55   Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:55   CHI team rebound  
3:55 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
3:44   Shooting foul on Coby White  
3:44 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
3:44 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
3:32   Cristiano Felicio missed floating jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:23   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Ben Simmons  
3:01 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 21-30
2:47   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Al Horford  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:43 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 23-30
2:29   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:12   Ben Simmons missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono, stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:02 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Ben Simmons 23-32
1:52   Out of bounds turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono  
1:33 +2 Mike Scott made layup 23-34
1:09 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made jump shot 25-34
0:41 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 25-37
0:23   Chandler Hutchison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:03   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
0:03   Josh Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   PHI team rebound  
0:03 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-38
0:00   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 30
PHI 76ers 22

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Joel Embiid  
11:45 +2 Glenn Robinson III made dunk, assist by Joel Embiid 25-40
11:33 +2 Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup, assist by Coby White 27-40
11:08   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
10:51   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:32   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
10:30 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot 27-42
10:16 +2 Coby White made floating jump shot 29-42
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
9:53 +2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup 31-42
9:53   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
9:53 +1 Shaquille Harrison made free throw 32-42
9:46   Offensive foul on Josh Richardson  
9:46   Turnover on Josh Richardson  
9:37   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:13   Ben Simmons missed layup  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
9:08 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made dunk 32-44
8:58   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
8:51   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
8:47 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 35-44
8:30   Ben Simmons missed alley-oop shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:17   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:08   Personal foul on Coby White  
7:58   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:53 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 35-47
7:40   Personal foul on Josh Richardson  
7:40   Violation  
7:31   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
7:22   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
7:17   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:04   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
6:59 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk 37-47
6:42   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
6:25   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:22 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 39-47
5:59 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Shake Milton 39-49
5:42   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:29 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 39-52
5:10 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 41-52
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Zach LaVine  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Shake Milton  
4:50   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:42   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
4:33 +2 Coby White made layup 43-52
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Zach LaVine  
4:15   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
4:03 +2 Zach LaVine made fade-away jump shot 45-52
3:36 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
3:36 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-54
3:29   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
3:29 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
3:29 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
3:14   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
2:58   Joel Embiid missed finger-roll layup  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:44   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:34 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 47-56
2:18   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:09 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 49-56
2:04   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Zach LaVine  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
2:00   Chandler Hutchison missed layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:00   PHI team rebound  
2:00   Full timeout called  
1:38   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
1:26   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
1:11   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:05   Joel Embiid missed dunk  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
1:01 +2 Cristiano Felicio made floating jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 51-56
0:49   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
0:49 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
0:49 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
0:37 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 53-58
0:34   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
0:34 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
0:34 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
0:18   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
0:18 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 54-60
0:18 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
0:00   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 28
PHI 76ers 23

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot, blocked by Al Horford  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:42   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
11:34   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
11:28   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
11:16   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
11:09 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky