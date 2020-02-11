PHO
Rondo, Davis lead Lakers to 125-100 rout of Suns

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Rajon Rondo's Los Angeles Lakers teammates have been encouraging him to be more aggressive and shoot the ball instead of trying to distribute it to everyone. On Monday night, he took the advice to heart.

The 13-year veteran point guard scored a season-high 23 points, including 15 in the second quarter, as the Lakers rolled to a 125-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

''He's always had that confidence but he wants to get everyone involved. We've been on him to shoot those shots and he showed you all what he can do. He does it in practice all the time,'' Anthony Davis said.

Los Angeles put the game away in the second, which was only the fifth time in Rondo's 13-year career he has scored 15 or more in a period.

''We dared Rondo to shoot from the perimeter and he made us pay,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said.

The Lakers had dropped three of their last four at Staples Center but didn't have any problems against the undersized Suns. They outrebounded Phoenix by 30 (59-29) along with a 58-38 advantage in points in the paint.

The Suns had only one big man suit up after Deandre Ayton injured his left ankle in Saturday's loss to Denver. Dario Saric and Aron Baynes have also missed extended time due to injuries.

Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds but it was a big game for the bench. Besides Rondo, Dwight Howard had 14 points and 15 rebounds. It is the Lakers' 40th win of the season, the first time since 2010 they have reached that before the All-Star break.

''It was a great game for our bench. Rajon had great pace all night and he was taking all the looks he was getting. Dwight controlled the glass,'' said LeBron James, who had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points for Phoenix, which has lost six of seven. Cheick Diallo - who started in place of Ayton - added 15 points. Jevon Carter and Ricky Rubio scored 13 apiece.

''It's tough with the size difference and you are missing three rotation bigs. You can always have a plan until the ball comes off the rim,'' said Devin Booker, who had 10 points after going just 2 of 11 from the field. ''When they have three big guys crashing the boards they can still get tip outs.''

Both teams started out hot in the first quarter. The Lakers made 10 of their first 13 from the floor and the Suns were 9 of 13 as there were 18 lead changes and four ties in the first 12 minutes.

Los Angeles led 31-30 at the end of the first quarter before breaking it open in the second with an 18-4 run as it made eight of its first nine shots. Rondo scored the first eight points in the period, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Suns trailed 61-52 at halftime and got within 63-57 early in the third quarter on Cameron Johnson's 3-pointer. The Lakers scored the next six points and would extend their lead to 27 during the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench and scored 10 points. He did not start after missing the team bus.

Lakers: Avery Bradley had 12 points and has scored in double figures in five of the last six games. He is also 11 of 15 on 3-pointers over the past three games. ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points ... Coach Frank Vogel (second quarter) and Howard (third quarter) received technical fouls.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Golden State on Wednesday. The teams split their first two meetings this season but Phoenix has lost nine straight at home to the Warriors.

Lakers: Travel to Denver on Wednesday. The 128-104 win by the Nuggets on Dec. 22 was Los Angeles' second-biggest loss of the season.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 30
LAL Lakers 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:55 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0-2
11:26 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 3-2
11:07 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 3-5
10:50   Personal foul on Danny Green  
10:40 +2 Cheick Diallo made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 5-5
10:31   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:31 +1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
10:31   Avery Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:22 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 7-6
10:08   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:58   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:40 +2 Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 7-8
9:26 +2 Cameron Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Cheick Diallo 9-8
9:25   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
9:25   Cameron Johnson missed free throw  
9:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
9:02   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:49 +2 LeBron James made floating jump shot 9-10
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Danny Green  
8:32   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
8:18 +2 Cheick Diallo made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 11-10
8:01   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
7:50 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 14-10
7:30   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:13   Jumpball  
7:09 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 14-12
6:54   Devin Booker missed jump shot, blocked by Danny Green  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:45   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:26 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 14-14
6:04   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
6:04 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
6:04   Ricky Rubio missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:04   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:47 +2 Danny Green made driving dunk 15-16
5:28 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 18-16
5:11 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 18-19
4:47 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 21-19
4:19 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 21-22
4:02 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made fade-away jump shot 23-22
3:47 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 23-24
3:47   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:47 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 23-25
3:32   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:24   Rajon Rondo missed jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
3:12   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:06   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:59 +2 Anthony Davis made running Jump Shot 23-27
2:46 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 26-27
2:28   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:26   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:25   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:25 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 27-27
2:25 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
2:11   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:13 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 28-29
1:54   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
1:52   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
1:48   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
1:39   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Jevon Carter, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Ty Jerome  
1:25   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
1:25 +1 Ty Jerome made 1st of 2 free throws 29-29
1:25 +1 Ty Jerome made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
0:59   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:56 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made dunk 30-31
0:38   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:33   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Elie Okobo  
0:17   Lost ball turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:00   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 22
LAL Lakers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Elie Okobo missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Kuzma  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:38   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:16 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 30-34
10:52   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
10:37 +2 Rajon Rondo made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 30-36
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
10:12 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 30-39
9:55 +2 Ty Jerome made jump shot 32-39
9:38 +2 Kyle Kuzma made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 32-41
9:19 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 34-41
8:51 +2 Kyle Kuzma made fade-away jump shot 34-43
8:41   Offensive foul on Cheick Diallo  
8:41   Turnover on Cheick Diallo  
8:33   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:23 +2 Dwight Howard made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 34-45
8:09   Ty Jerome missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:04 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made dunk, assist by LeBron James 34-47
7:44   Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:22 +2 Rajon Rondo made jump shot 34-49
6:59 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 37-49
6:34   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed driving layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:28   Shooting foul on Rajon Rondo  
6:28 +1 Ty Jerome made 1st of 3 free throws 38-49
6:29 +1 Ty Jerome made 2nd of 3 free throws 39-49
6:29 +1 Ty Jerome made 3rd of 3 free throws 40-49
6:05 +2 Rajon Rondo made floating jump shot 40-51
5:49   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:33 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 40-53
5:20 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 43-53
4:58 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 43-56
4:36   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
4:36 +2 Ty Jerome made floating jump shot 45-56
4:36   Violation  
4:22   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:11   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:49   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
3:48   LAL team rebound  
3:42   Avery Bradley missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Cheick Diallo  
3:40   LAL team rebound  
3:37   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
3:30   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:20   LeBron James missed jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
3:12 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 47-56
2:57   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
2:45   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
2:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:31 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 48-56
2:29 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green 48-58
2:06   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:50   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
1:50 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
1:50   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:47   PHO team rebound  
1:34   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:25   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:16   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
1:16 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 49-59
1:16 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
1:06 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 50-61
0:39   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:20   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
0:03 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 52-61
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 23
LAL Lakers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:36   LeBron James missed running Jump Shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:33 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 52-63
11:25   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:08   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   PHO team rebound  
11:01   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
11:01 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 53-63
11:01 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-63
10:44   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
10:39 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 57-63
10:21   LAL team rebound  
10:21   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
10:18   Traveling violation turnover on Danny Green  
9:56   Cameron Johnson missed layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:52   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
9:49   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
9:39   LeBron James missed reverse layup  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:28   Cheick Diallo missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:16   JaVale McGee missed layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
9:10   Out of bounds turnover on Cameron Johnson  
9:00   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
8:51   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:43   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:36   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   PHO team rebound  
8:19   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:13   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:13 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
8:13   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
7:54   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:49 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 57-66
7:31   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:25 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 57-69
7:10   Cheick Diallo missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:02   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
6:59   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
6:59   Devin Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:59   PHO team rebound  
6:59 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-69
6:46 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 58-71
6:32 +2 Cheick Diallo made running Jump Shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 60-71
6:32   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
6:32 +1 Cheick Diallo made free throw 61-71
6:17 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 61-74
5:56 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 63-74
5:42   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:38   Personal foul on Danny Green  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Avery Bradley  
5:14   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
5:14 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 63-75
5:14 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-76
5:03   Out of bounds turnover on Elie Okobo  
4:50 +2 Rajon Rondo made driving layup 63-78
4:39   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed hook shot  
4:37  