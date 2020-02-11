UTA
DAL

No Text

Clarkson, perfect Gobert help Jazz beat Mavericks 123-119

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Another perfect night for Rudy Gobert against Dallas didn't feel much like one with a lead slipping away in the third quarter.

The Utah Jazz and their 7-foot-1 center found a way to hang on for the win.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before fouling out, helping Gobert and the Jazz beat the Mavericks 123-119 on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points apiece, with each hitting key baskets late in the fourth quarter after the Jazz's 21-point halftime lead was whittled to three in the third.

''It's never all going to be perfect,'' said Gobert, who was 7 of 7 from the field after making all eight attempts in Utah's home victory over Dallas last month.

''Some days there's a storm and we got to all come together and finish the game as a team. I think we did a pretty good job doing that when they made a big run.''

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks in their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.

The second-year sensation, who has a sprained right ankle, could return for the final game before the All-Star break. The Mavericks are 3-4 in their second stint without Doncic, both because of a right ankle sprain.

Utah shot 61% in the first half and a season-high 59% for the game, just shy of the highest percentage Dallas has allowed this season.

The Mavericks have one of the best road records in the league at 18-8 but dropped to 14-14 at home. They've lost four of their past five at home.

''It's embarrassing,'' Hardaway said. ''We all know that. Everybody's got to get their minds and bodies right to come out here and compete for 48. We're not doing that at home.''

Bogdanovic had a pair of clutch 3-pointers a night after the Croatian forward became the NBA's first player with multiple buzzer-beaters this season, hitting a 3 that beat the Rockets in Houston 114-113.

Mitchell, who was 8 of 12, connected on a tough turnaround jumper for a late seven-point lead.

''We've been on the wrong end of those, where they come back and take the lead,'' Mitchell said. ''The biggest thing is we weren't like scared. We weren't like, `Here he go again.' How do we fix it and we continued to push forward.''

Clarkson was 10 of 17 and had eight assists and five rebounds. He fouled out with four minutes remaining as the Jazz won their third straight game since a five-game losing streak that followed a 19-2 stretch.

Hardaway scored 14 points in the third quarter, when Dallas cut a 21-point halftime deficit to three before the Jazz finished the quarter on a 17-4 run.

TIP-INS

Jazz: PG Mike Conley missed the second night of a back-to-back for the second straight time, officially for injury recovery from right knee soreness. The Jazz might rest their 32-year-old starter on the back end of their four remaining back-to-backs. Conley also missed 19 games with a left hamstring strain. ... Emmanuel Mudiay scored 12 points, and Joe Ingles matched Clarkson for the game high with eight assists. ... Gobert has made 17 consecutive shots against Dallas going back to last Feb 23.

Mavericks: League leaders in second-chance points coming in, the Mavericks had season lows in second-chance points (outscored 13-2) and rebounds (outrebounded 45-26). Dallas' previous rebounding low was 44. ... Seth Curry scored 15 points.

ASSIST OF THE NIGHT

Boban Marjanovic, the 7-4 Serb, bailed out the 7-3 Porzingis when his Latvian teammate couldn't poke the ball out with the end of a broomstick when the ball got stuck in the shot clock apparatus behind a backboard.

Porzingis failed several times to dislodge the ball before Marjanovic wandered over from the bench and took over to the crowd's cheers. They grew louder when Marjanovic succeeded on his first try.

WHISPERING SNYDER

Utah coach Quin Snyder barely made it through a brief pregame media session because he was losing his voice. He didn't even try after the game, sending assistant Alex Jensen to talk to reporters.

UP NEXT

Each team is at home Wednesday for its final game before the All-Star break. Utah opens a season-long six-game homestand against Miami. Dallas plays Sacramento.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 32
DAL Mavericks 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 0-3
11:13 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
10:55   Maxi Kleber missed hook shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:44 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 5-3
10:31 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 5-5
10:10   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:00   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
9:50   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:41   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:30 +2 Maxi Kleber made hook shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 5-7
9:11   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:01   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:52 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 7-7
8:42   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   UTA team rebound  
8:27 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 9-7
8:16 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 9-10
7:55   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:47   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:24 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 11-10
7:04   Kristaps Porzingis missed running Jump Shot  
7:03   DAL team rebound  
6:57   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:43   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:36 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 11-12
6:17   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:05 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 14-12
5:52   Offensive foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:52   Turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:35 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 16-12
5:26   Maxi Kleber missed layup  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:20 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Jordan Clarkson 18-12
5:20   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
5:20 +1 Rudy Gobert made free throw 19-12
5:07 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 19-15
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:46   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:36 +2 Jordan Clarkson made fade-away jump shot 21-15
4:20   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:20 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
4:20   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:03 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 23-16
3:51 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 23-19
3:36 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 25-19
3:27   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:15 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 27-19
2:57   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:39   Bojan Bogdanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
2:30   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
2:23   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:07 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 27-22
1:47   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   DAL team rebound  
1:32 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 27-24
1:10 +2 Emmanuel Mudiay made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 29-24
0:55   Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
0:37   Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:32   Lost ball turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Joe Ingles  
0:10 +3 Emmanuel Mudiay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 32-24
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 39
DAL Mavericks 26

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 35-24
11:33   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
11:33   Willie Cauley-Stein missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:33   DAL team rebound  
11:33 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-25
11:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:25 +1 Jordan Clarkson made free throw 36-25
11:17   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:13 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley 39-25
11:01 +2 Seth Curry made floating jump shot 39-27
10:55   Offensive foul on Tony Bradley  
10:55   Turnover on Tony Bradley  
10:43   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:35   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:22 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 39-29
10:01 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georges Niang 42-29
9:45 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made floating jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 42-31
9:32   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:28 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 44-31
9:15   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
9:05 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 44-33
9:05   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
9:05 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made free throw 44-34
8:54   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:43   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
8:24   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
8:14   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:04   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:04 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 45-34
8:04 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-34
7:54 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 46-36
7:35   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:27 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 49-36
7:15 +2 J.J. Barea made jump shot 49-38
7:00 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 52-38
6:38   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:26 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 54-38
6:15   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
5:58 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 57-38
5:49 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot 57-41
5:33   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
5:23 +2 Donovan Mitchell made fade-away jump shot 59-41
5:08   J.J. Barea missed driving layup  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:53   Shooting foul on J.J. Barea  
4:53 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-41
4:53 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-41
4:32   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:27   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:06 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 63-41
3:49 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 63-43
3:35   Offensive foul on Royce O'Neale  
3:35   Turnover on Royce O'Neale  
3:23 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 63-45
3:07   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
2:54   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving dunk, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:54   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
2:42 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 65-45
2:19   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:02   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 66-45
2:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-45
1:47   Bad pass turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by Joe Ingles  
1:41   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
1:35   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
1:31   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:12   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:00 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot 67-47
0:39   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:39 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 68-47
0:39 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 69-47
0:39 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 3rd of 3 free throws 70-47
0:33 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 70-50
0:15   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:15 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 71-50
0:15   Donovan Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:12   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:01   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Seth Curry  
0:00   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 29
DAL Mavericks 34

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Bojan Bogdanovic missed layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:28 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 71-53
11:06   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:06   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06   UTA team rebound  
11:06 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-53
10:52 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 72-56
10:36 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 74-56
10:28   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
10:28 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 74-57
10:28 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-58
10:18   Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert  
10:18   Turnover on Rudy Gobert  
10:01 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 74-60
9:47 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 77-60
9:35 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 77-63
9:21   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:12 +2 Rudy Gobert made driving dunk 79-63
8:56   Jalen Brunson missed fade-away jump shot  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
8:53 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 79-65
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Courtney Lee  
8:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:34 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 80-65
8:32   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
8:29   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
8:23 +2 Jalen Brunson made fade-away jump shot 80-67
8:06   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
7:56   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:39   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:29   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
7:29 +1 Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws 80-68
7:29 +1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-69
7:14   Offensive goaltending turnover on Rudy Gobert  
6:54 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 80-72
6:43   Shooting foul on Courtney Lee  
6:43   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:43   UTA team rebound  
6:43 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-72
6:20   Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson  
6:20 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 81-73
6:20 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-74
6:02 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 83-74
5:53   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
5:53 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 83-75
5:53 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 83-76
5:37   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
5:29   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Courtney Lee  
5:15 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made dunk, assist by Delon Wright 83-78
5:00   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
5:00   UTA team rebound  
5:00   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Delon Wright  
4:41 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot 83-80
4:30   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
4:30 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 84-80
4:30   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:13   Maxi Kleber missed hook shot  
4:11