Clarke leads Grizzlies to a 111-104 win over Trail Blazers

  • Feb 13, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies cushioned their lead for the final playoff spot in the West on a night when Portland’s Damian Lillard injured his groin.

Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists as the Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a 111-104 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Clarke scored consistently at the rim on lobs off the pick-and-roll. He connected on 12 of 14 shots, part of Memphis outscoring Portland 76-34 in the paint – a category in which the Grizzlies lead the league.

“The guards just did a really good job at finding me. They made my job really easy,” said Clarke, who entered the game shooting 61.4%, tops among rookies and fourth in the league overall. “All I really had to do was run to the rim hard and jump up and catch a lob dunk. So, I’m really thankful for those guards.”

De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each, with Valanciunas also grabbing 18 rebounds.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Lillard added 20 on a tough shooting night as he went 7 of 19 from the field before leaving with 3:22 left. Lillard took a foul against Jaren Jackson Jr. and immediately walked off the floor and headed to Portland's locker room.

Lillard said after the game he suffered a right groin strain and added the injury will prevent him from taking the court in the All-Star Game.

“I don’t think I’m playing in the game. I know I’m not playing,” Lillard said, later adding: “It made no sense to be out there for the last few minutes (against Memphis) and risk trying to play through it and make things worse.

“It almost happened with perfect timing (coming at the All-Star break), so we will see.”

The Trail Blazers lost their second straight and enter the break four games behind the Grizzlies for the final spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

“It’s cliché, but we’ve got to worry about one game at a time,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said of overcoming the deficit for the postseason.

Memphis built the lead in the second half to double-digits, eventually stretching it to 14. Portland, playing the second night of a back-to-back after a loss at New Orleans on Tuesday, could never overtake Memphis.

“A disappointing two-game trip,” Stotts said. “I don’t know if fatigue came into it with six games in seven nights. It was a tough stretch.”

For the Grizzlies, the win meant being two games over .500 and having a bi of a buffer for the stretch run.

“It means a lot, especially going into the break,” Morant said of the victory. “Playing against a team we’re fighting for the eighth spot, it’s a big win for us, especially on our home court.”

But Lillard said Portland will use the break to recover and prepare for the final 25 games.

“It’s far from over,” the Trail Blazers guard said. “Believe that. ... Don’t think that was just it.”

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Mario Hezonja and Nassir Little were out (left ankle sprains). That was in addition to Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood (left Achilles tendon rupture) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture). ... Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 21 straight games. ... Stotts challenged a goaltending call against Hassan Whiteside with 5:24 left and the call was overturned, cutting Memphis' lead to 100-90. ... Whiteside got his second technical foul in the closing seconds and was ejected.

Grizzlies: Gorgui Dieng entered late in the first quarter, his first appearance with the Grizzlies since being acquired in a trade deadline deal. He became the second Senegalese native to play for the franchise, joining Makhtar N’Diaye (1998-99). ... Valanciunas recorded his 26th double-double of the season. It was his second straight game with 18 rebounds. ... The 76 paint points matched a season high recorded against Denver on Jan. 28.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

With the victory, the Grizzlies have extended their margin over Portland for the eighth spot in the West. The game was an important win for Memphis. The teams only play three times this season, and the next two are in Portland: March 12 and April 5. So, the Grizzlies’ win gave them a game up in the tiebreaker.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: host the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 21.

Grizzlies: travel to Sacramento on Feb. 20 against the Kings.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 27
MEM Grizzlies 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
11:33   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:24   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
11:19 +2 Ja Morant made layup 0-2
11:02 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 2-2
10:46   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:37   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:25   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
10:25   Jonas Valanciunas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:25   MEM team rebound  
10:25   Jonas Valanciunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:20   POR team rebound  
10:20   Jumpball  
10:14   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:59 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 2-4
9:48 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 5-4
9:32 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 5-6
9:23   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:23 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 6-6
9:23 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
9:13   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:06   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:53   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
8:48 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 7-8
8:41   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:28   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
8:22   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
8:13   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:07   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
8:04   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
7:59 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 9-8
7:45   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:36   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:26   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
7:18   CJ McCollum missed finger-roll layup  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:13   Carmelo Anthony missed layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
7:03 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-11
6:42   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
6:37   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:24   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:14   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
6:07 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 12-11
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
5:52   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:52 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
5:52 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
5:39   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by CJ McCollum  
5:35 +2 CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup, assist by Damian Lillard 16-11
5:20   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
5:01 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 18-11
4:46 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 18-14
4:26   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:19   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:11 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 18-17
3:58   Shooting foul on Tyus Jones  
3:58   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:58   POR team rebound  
3:58   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:47 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 18-19
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
3:28 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyus Jones 18-21
3:28   Full timeout called  
3:06   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
3:04   MEM team rebound  
2:49 +2 Josh Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 18-23
2:40   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:40   POR team rebound  
2:35 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made turnaround jump shot 20-23
2:24 +2 De'Anthony Melton made driving layup 20-25
2:07 +2 Damian Lillard made layup, assist by Caleb Swanigan 22-25
1:58   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
1:58 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
1:58 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
1:48   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:48 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 23-27
1:48 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
1:38   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:38   De'Anthony Melton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:38   MEM team rebound  
1:38   De'Anthony Melton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
1:26   Damian Lillard missed driving dunk, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
1:18 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 24-29
1:18   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:18   Brandon Clarke missed free throw  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:56   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
0:51   Carmelo Anthony missed dunk  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:47 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 24-31
0:30   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
0:18   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
0:14   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:11   Out of bounds turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
0:00 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 27-31
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 36
MEM Grizzlies 36

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 27-34
11:29 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot 30-34
11:17 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 30-36
11:02 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 32-36
10:47   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
10:24 +2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 32-38
10:00   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:36   Ja Morant missed driving dunk, blocked by Caleb Swanigan  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:32 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 32-40
9:21   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:19   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
9:19 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
9:19 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-40
9:07 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 34-42
8:53 +2 CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup, assist by Caleb Swanigan 36-42
8:39 +2 Gorgui Dieng made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 36-44
8:26 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 38-44
8:10 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 38-46
8:10   Full timeout called  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Gorgui Dieng  
7:47 +2 Josh Jackson made driving layup 38-48
7:24   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
7:16 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 38-51
7:00 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 40-51
6:47   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:41   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
6:30   Gorgui Dieng missed floating jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
6:26 +2 Gorgui Dieng made dunk 40-53
6:08 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 43-53
5:55   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
5:55 +1 Brandon Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 43-54
5:55   Brandon Clarke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:48   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:44   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:26   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:21 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 43-56
5:08 +2 Damian Lillard made fade-away jump shot 45-56
4:55   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
4:55   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:55 +1 De'Anthony Melton made free throw 45-57
4:48   Jonas Valanciunas missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
4:38 +2 Trevor Ariza made finger-roll layup, assist by Damian Lillard 47-57
4:21   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:13 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot 47-59
4:01   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
4:01 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
4:01 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-59
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
3:39 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 52-59
3:26 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 52-61
3:10   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
3:08   Traveling violation turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
2:58   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:58   Full timeout called  
2:58   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:58   POR team rebound  
2:58   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
2:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 54-61
2:38   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
2:37   MEM team rebound  
2:33 +2 Kyle Anderson made layup, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 54-63
2:17   Traveling violation turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
1:57   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
1:57 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 54-64
1:57 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-65
1:44 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 57-65
1:32   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:22   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
1:11   Jonas Valanciunas missed fade-away jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:01   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
0:50 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 60-65
0:36   Tyus Jones missed jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
0:23 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 63-65
0:03   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
0:03 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 63-66
0:03 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-67
0:00   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 19
MEM Grizzlies 25

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 63-69
11:21   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:08 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 63-71
10:55   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:45 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 63-74
10:18   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:07   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:54   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:41   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:32   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:29   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:17 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 65-74
9:01   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   POR team rebound  
9:00   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
8:48 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 68-74
8:34