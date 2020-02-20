MIL
DET

No Text

Antetokounmpo scores 33, leads Bucks to rout of Pistons

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

DETROIT (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 126-106 on Thursday night.

The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by as many as 34 points in the second half. Detroit could never get enough stops to mount any significant rally in the final two quarters.

Former Piston Khris Middleton added 28 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Eric Bledsoe added 19 points and Brook Lopez scored 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6 and were playing for the first time since buying out Reggie Jackson's contract. Christian Wood, one of seven players in the game who has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The game was lopsided early, with the Bucks leading by 14 at the end of the first quarter and 29 at the half. Detroit's 41 first-half points were only two more than Middleton (20) and Antetokounmpo (19) had on their own. The Milwaukee also had a 14-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

TIP INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was called for a technical for arguing a third-quarter call with Milwaukee leading by 29. ... The win meant the Bucks still haven't lost back-to-back games this season.

Pistons: Detroit had two former Bucks, Tony Snell and Thon Maker, in the starting lineup and three more (Wood, Brandon Knight and John Henson) on the bench. Middleton started his career with Detroit and Ersan Ilyasova has also played for the Pistons.

BIG POSSESSION

The Bucks had a chance at a 7-point possession in the third quarter, thanks to Wood committing a flagrant foul on a made basket. Donte DiVicenzo finished the three-point play and Antetokounmpo added a free throw after a technical on Pistons coach Dwane Casey. Because of the flagrant foul, the Bucks retained the ball, but Antetokounmpo was called for an offensive foul.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday

Pistons: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 32
DET Pistons 18

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
12:00   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
11:24   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
11:12 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 0-3
10:52   Brook Lopez missed floating jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:44   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:32 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-3
10:08   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:58 +2 Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 4-3
9:42   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:25   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:05 +2 Thon Maker made jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 4-5
8:44 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 6-5
8:30   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:27   Clear path foul on Thon Maker  
8:27 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
8:27 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-5
8:18 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 10-5
7:58   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:52   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
7:52 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 11-5
7:52 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-5
7:43 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 12-7
7:33 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 14-7
7:23   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:17   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:05   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:56   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
6:56   MIL team rebound  
6:56   Full timeout called  
6:47 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 16-7
6:29 +2 Christian Wood made jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 16-9
6:16   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
6:04   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:46   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
5:46   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:46   MIL team rebound  
5:46   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:40 +2 Khris Middleton made dunk 18-9
5:22   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
5:10 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez 21-9
4:54   Svi Mykhailiuk missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:48   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:29   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:13 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 23-9
4:00   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:55   Full timeout called  
3:48   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:27 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Langston Galloway 23-11
3:05 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 25-11
2:42 +2 Tony Snell made floating jump shot, assist by John Henson 25-13
2:28 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by George Hill 27-13
2:09   Langston Galloway missed driving layup  
2:03   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
2:03 +2 John Henson made dunk 27-15
1:50   George Hill missed floating jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
1:46   Robin Lopez missed dunk, blocked by John Henson  
1:44   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
1:41 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 27-18
1:24   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
1:09   Offensive foul on Christian Wood  
1:09   Turnover on Christian Wood  
1:00 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 29-18
0:44   Bad pass turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
0:38   Eric Bledsoe missed turnaround jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
0:21   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Ersan Ilyasova  
0:06   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
0:02 +2 Eric Bledsoe made floating jump shot 31-18
0:02   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
0:02 +1 Eric Bledsoe made free throw 32-18
0:00   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pat Connaughton  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 38
DET Pistons 23

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Shooting foul on John Henson  
11:48 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 33-18
11:48 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-18
11:25   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:25   Sekou Doumbouya missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:25   DET team rebound  
11:25   Sekou Doumbouya missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:15   Shooting foul on John Henson  
11:15 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 35-18
11:15   Brook Lopez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
11:06   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
10:56 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 38-18
10:55   Full timeout called  
10:31   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:22 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot 40-18
10:12   Personal foul on George Hill  
10:04   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:49   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:36 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 40-21
9:11 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot 42-21
8:51   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:47   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed alley-oop shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:46   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
8:46   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:46   MIL team rebound  
8:46 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-21
8:31 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 43-23
8:15   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:02   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by George Hill  
7:57 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by George Hill 45-23
7:57   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
7:57 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 46-23
7:37   Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk, blocked by Thon Maker  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:26   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   DET team rebound  
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Sekou Doumbouya, stolen by Robin Lopez  
7:05   Khris Middleton missed fade-away jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:55   Bruce Brown missed reverse layup  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:48 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 49-23
6:47   Full timeout called  
6:33 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 49-25
6:19 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 52-25
6:04   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
6:04   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:04   DET team rebound  
6:04 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-26
5:52   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made reverse layup 54-26
5:19 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 54-29
5:03 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 57-29
4:48 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 57-32
4:37   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:37 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 58-32
4:37   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:37   DET team rebound  
4:25   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
4:15   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Rose  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
4:07 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Bruce Brown 58-34
3:54   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
3:38   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
3:21 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 61-34
3:04   Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by Ersan Ilyasova  
2:50   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
2:42   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
2:25   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:18   Derrick Rose missed finger-roll layup  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:16 +2 Christian Wood made layup 61-36
2:16   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
2:16 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 61-37
2:03 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 63-37
1:49   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Tony Snell  
1:36   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:22 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot 65-37
1:00   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
1:00 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 65-38
1:00 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-39
0:45 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 68-39
0:30   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
0:30 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 68-40
0:30 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-41
0:14 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 70-41
0:00   Derrick Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 28
DET Pistons 30

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Traveling violation turnover on Brook Lopez  
11:36   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
11:24 +2 Wesley Matthews made fade-away jump shot 72-41
11:10 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 72-43
11:01   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:49 +2 Derrick Rose made running Jump Shot, assist by Tony Snell 72-45
10:41 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 75-45
10:27   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   DET team rebound  
10:12 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 75-48
9:57 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 77-48
9:44   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:36   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
9:22   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:15 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Brook Lopez 79-48
9:15   Full timeout called  
8:51 +2 Tony Snell made jump shot 79-50
8:41   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
8:34   Khris Middleton missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Thon Maker  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:26   Derrick Rose missed layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
8:20 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup 81-50
7:58 +2 Tony Snell made floating jump shot 81-52
7:44 +2 Brook Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Wesley Matthews 83-52
7:32   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Rose  
7:20   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:12   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Rose  
7:08   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:59 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made dunk, assist by Christian Wood 83-54
6:42   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
6:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 84-54
6:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-54
6:26   Thon Maker missed layup  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:18   Out of bounds turnover on Robin Lopez  
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Tony Snell, stolen by Khris Middleton  
5:56   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
5:56   Full timeout called