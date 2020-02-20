DETROIT (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 126-106 on Thursday night.

The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by as many as 34 points in the second half. Detroit could never get enough stops to mount any significant rally in the final two quarters.

Former Piston Khris Middleton added 28 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Eric Bledsoe added 19 points and Brook Lopez scored 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6 and were playing for the first time since buying out Reggie Jackson's contract. Christian Wood, one of seven players in the game who has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The game was lopsided early, with the Bucks leading by 14 at the end of the first quarter and 29 at the half. Detroit's 41 first-half points were only two more than Middleton (20) and Antetokounmpo (19) had on their own. The Milwaukee also had a 14-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

TIP INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was called for a technical for arguing a third-quarter call with Milwaukee leading by 29. ... The win meant the Bucks still haven't lost back-to-back games this season.

Pistons: Detroit had two former Bucks, Tony Snell and Thon Maker, in the starting lineup and three more (Wood, Brandon Knight and John Henson) on the bench. Middleton started his career with Detroit and Ersan Ilyasova has also played for the Pistons.

BIG POSSESSION

The Bucks had a chance at a 7-point possession in the third quarter, thanks to Wood committing a flagrant foul on a made basket. Donte DiVicenzo finished the three-point play and Antetokounmpo added a free throw after a technical on Pistons coach Dwane Casey. Because of the flagrant foul, the Bucks retained the ball, but Antetokounmpo was called for an offensive foul.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday

Pistons: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday

