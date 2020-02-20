|
11:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Henson
|
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-18
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-18
|
11:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
DET team rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Henson
|
|
11:15
|
|
+1
|
Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-18
|
11:15
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
10:56
|
|
+3
|
Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot
|
38-18
|
10:55
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton made floating jump shot
|
40-18
|
10:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on George Hill
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
9:36
|
|
+3
|
Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|
40-21
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Brook Lopez made hook shot
|
42-21
|
8:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed alley-oop shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-21
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Bruce Brown made floating jump shot
|
43-23
|
8:15
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by George Hill
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by George Hill
|
45-23
|
7:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw
|
46-23
|
7:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk, blocked by Thon Maker
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
DET team rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sekou Doumbouya, stolen by Robin Lopez
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thon Maker
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Bruce Brown missed reverse layup
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill
|
49-23
|
6:47
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Rose made floating jump shot, assist by Thon Maker
|
49-25
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
52-25
|
6:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
DET team rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
52-26
|
5:52
|
|
|
Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made reverse layup
|
54-26
|
5:19
|
|
+3
|
Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker
|
54-29
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
57-29
|
4:48
|
|
+3
|
Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose
|
57-32
|
4:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk
|
|
4:37
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-32
|
4:37
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
DET team rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Rose
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Bruce Brown
|
58-34
|
3:54
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thon Maker
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|
|
3:21
|
|
+3
|
Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|
61-34
|
3:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by Ersan Ilyasova
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Robin Lopez missed hook shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thon Maker
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews missed jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Derrick Rose missed finger-roll layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Wood
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wood made layup
|
61-36
|
2:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robin Lopez
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made free throw
|
61-37
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Eric Bledsoe made driving layup
|
63-37
|
1:49
|
|
|
Derrick Rose missed driving layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Tony Snell
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Brook Lopez made hook shot
|
65-37
|
1:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brook Lopez
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws
|
65-38
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-39
|
0:45
|
|
+3
|
Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
68-39
|
0:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khris Middleton
|
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-40
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
68-41
|
0:14
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|
70-41
|
0:00
|
|
|
Derrick Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
DET team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|