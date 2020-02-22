HOU
UTA

No Text

Harden, Westbrook combine for 72, Rockets beat Jazz 120-110

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) James Harden scored 38 points and Russell Westbrook had 34 to boost the Houston Rockets to a 120-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Harden (13 for 23, 6 3-pointers) and Westbrook (14 for 26) were efficient all night and the Rockets rode a big third quarter to their third straight win.

Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore each scored 12 off the bench for Houston.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 and Jordan Clarkson had 22 for the Jazz, who cut the Rockets' lead to seven in the fourth quarter a couple times but could never get closer.

The Rockets made the Jazz pay when they occasionally double-teamed Harden and couldn't rotate fast enough to the perimeter shooters. After a season high-tying 25 3-pointers in their last outing against Golden State, the Rockets made 20 of 48 from beyond the arc.

The Rockets made their move in the third quarter when they outscored the Jazz 38-19. Westbrook capped a 14-2 run with a jumper and Houston led 100-85 entering the final period.

The Rockets made eight of their first nine 3-point attempts to take an early eight-point lead.

Taking advantage of Houston's lack of rim protection, Clarkson scored 20 points in the first half to help the Jazz recover and move in front.

The Jazz played zone defense at times and used some non-traditional defensive matchups like 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert on 6-3 Westbrook.

The Jazz lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night and could hardly afford another slip-up on the second half of their back-to-back as they jockey with the Rockets for playoff position in the last third of the season.

Houston and Utah now both have records of 36-20 but the Rockets claimed the season series, 2-1.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Gordon, who scored 50 against Utah on Jan. 27, returned from a three-game absence with a leg bruise. . The Rockets' 20 3-pointers gave them a 60-21 edge on shots from long range. ... Westbrook demonstratively demanded a replay on a foul by Bojan Bogdanovic early in the fourth quarter. After review, the elbow nudge was determined to be a common foul.

Jazz: Rookie forward Juwan Morgan, who had never played more than seven minutes in a game, played 13 minutes against the small-ball Rockets and had career highs of four points and five rebounds. . Utah outscored Houston 64-36 in the paint. . Mike Conley had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists after sitting out for rest against the Spurs.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host New York on Monday night.

Jazz: Host Phoenix on Monday night.

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 38
UTA Jazz 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Mike Conley 0-2
11:24   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
11:04 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 0-4
10:45   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   UTA team rebound  
10:31   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:23 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 3-4
10:00 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 3-6
10:00   Shooting foul on James Harden  
10:00 +1 Rudy Gobert made free throw 3-7
9:41   James Harden missed driving layup  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 5-7
9:09   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:48   Robert Covington missed driving layup  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:36 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 5-10
8:24 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 8-10
8:12 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 8-12
7:56   James Harden missed driving layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
7:53 +2 James Harden made dunk 10-12
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
7:29   Out of bounds turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
7:20   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:11 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 13-12
7:08   Full timeout called  
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Eric Gordon  
6:52   James Harden missed driving layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
6:45   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   UTA team rebound  
6:42   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
6:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-14
6:32   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:32 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
6:32 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
6:23   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:15 +2 Eric Gordon made dunk, assist by James Harden 17-14
5:56   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:54 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made dunk 17-16
5:45   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
5:30   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
5:19   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
5:19 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 17-17
5:19 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-18
5:19   Donovan Mitchell missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
5:04 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 20-18
4:45 +2 Jordan Clarkson made running Jump Shot 20-20
4:31 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 23-20
4:16 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 23-22
4:06 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 26-22
3:52   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
3:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
3:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
3:41 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 29-24
3:31   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
3:19 +2 James Harden made reverse layup 31-24
3:05   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
3:05 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
3:05 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-26
2:53 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 34-26
2:45   Full timeout called  
2:34 +2 Royce O'Neale made floating jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 34-28
2:23 +2 Russell Westbrook made running Jump Shot 36-28
2:09 +2 Royce O'Neale made reverse layup, assist by Mike Conley 36-30
1:57   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan  
1:45 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup 36-32
1:22   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
1:11 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving dunk 36-34
0:54   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green  
0:54   Full timeout called  
0:43   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
0:37   Offensive foul on Jeff Green  
0:37   Turnover on Jeff Green  
0:26   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:05 +2 Eric Gordon made hook shot 38-34
0:00 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 38-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 24
UTA Jazz 30

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Austin Rivers missed driving layup  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan  
11:29 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 38-39
11:19   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   HOU team rebound  
11:17   Personal foul on Juwan Morgan  
11:10   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
10:58   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   HOU team rebound  
10:48   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan  
10:40   Mike Conley missed reverse layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:36 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
10:36 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-39
10:23 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 40-41
10:09 +2 Jeff Green made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 42-41
9:58 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot 42-44
9:45   Russell Westbrook missed dunk  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
9:36 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Juwan Morgan 42-46
9:18   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan  
9:06 +2 Joe Ingles made running Jump Shot 42-48
9:05   Full timeout called  
8:48   Violation  
8:44   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
8:39   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
8:30   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   UTA team rebound  
8:28   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:20   Out of bounds turnover on Georges Niang  
8:06 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 45-48
7:47   Jordan Clarkson missed layup, blocked by James Harden  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
7:32 +2 Jordan Clarkson made dunk 45-50
7:13   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
6:54 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 45-53
6:32   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:32 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
6:32 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
6:19   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:13 +2 James Harden made driving layup 49-53
6:13   Violation  
6:13   Full timeout called  
5:52   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:38 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 52-53
5:13 +2 Royce O'Neale made floating jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 52-55
5:05   Offensive foul on Eric Gordon  
5:05   Turnover on Eric Gordon  
4:57 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 52-57
4:37   Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
4:30   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:23   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
4:16   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:10 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 52-59
3:51   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:46 +2 P.J. Tucker made dunk 54-59
3:31   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
3:30   HOU team rebound  
3:09   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:01   Donovan Mitchell missed finger-roll layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 56-59
2:12 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 58-59
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by James Harden  
2:12 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 58-59
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by James Harden  
1:39   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
1:39 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 59-59
1:39   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
1:29   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:21   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
1:14   Mike Conley missed finger-roll layup  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:08   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:59 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 59-61
0:54 +2 James Harden made driving layup 61-61
0:54   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
0:54   James Harden missed free throw  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:39 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 61-63
0:29   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
0:29 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 62-63
0:29   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:11 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 62-66
0:00   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 38
UTA Jazz 19

Time Team Play Score
11:41   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
11:36   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
11:28   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
11:25 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 64-66
11:06   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:45   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
10:28   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
10:09   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:54 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 67-66
9:32 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 67-68
9:25 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 69-68
9:17   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
9:17   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:17   UTA team rebound  
9:17 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-69
9:01 +2 James Harden made driving layup 71-69
8:42   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
8:30   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
8:27   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:16 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 74-69
8:03   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
7:56 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 76-69
7:56   Full timeout called  
7:46   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
7:46 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 76-70
7:46 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-71
7:35 +2 Russell Westbrook made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 78-71
7:24   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:17   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:09 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 78-74
6:48 +2 Robert Covington made jump shot, assist by James Harden 80-74
6:33   Rudy Gobert missed dunk, blocked by Robert Covington  
6:33   Rudy Gobert missed dunk, blocked by Robert Covington  
6:33   UTA team rebound  
6:32   Jumpball  
6:16   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:02   Rudy Gobert missed dunk, blocked by Robert Covington  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
5:57 +2 Jordan Clarkson made dunk 80-76
5:54   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
5:35   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:18 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 83-76
5:00  