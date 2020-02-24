NO
GS

No Text

Holiday, Williamson keep Pelicans rolling in 115-101 win

  • AP
  • Feb 24, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Zion Williamson has been a dominant force on the court for New Orleans since making his NBA debut a month ago. Against Golden State, the heralded rookie made his biggest impact in the locker room with a halftime speech that provided the Pelicans with the boost they needed.

Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and New Orleans pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Sunday.

In the Pelicans locker room afterward, the topic of conversation centered around Williamson's halftime pep talk.

''It was one of those things where I just said, `Yo, we have to play with more energy. We're much better than this,''' Williamson said. ''When it comes down to it, if I say something then it means I'm into the game and something isn't right. Obviously we got the win and that's the most important part.''

Williamson did enough on the court to help New Orleans snap a three-game road losing streak to Golden State.

It's Williamson's eighth consecutive game with 20 or more points, the longest stretch by a rookie in the NBA this season. He was 13 of 20 and made his first 3-pointer since his NBA debut on Jan. 22.

And in the short time since, he's already become an important voice on the team.

''He isn't your typical 19-year-old,'' Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. ''He's a very mature kid, very respectful of his teammates and they are very respectful of him as well. He is all about winning. Just winning.''

Nicolo Melli matched his career high with 20 points and six 3-pointers, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and five assists.

Damion Lee scored 22 points to lead five Golden State players in double figures. Jordan Poole added 19.

The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the final 12 minutes. New Orleans had six 3s and two dunks in the fourth quarter while outscoring Golden State 38-24.

Holiday led the late surge and got plenty of help. Melli made three 3s and Williamson added a thunderous alley-oop dunk.

Williamson got off to a strong start with a pair of alley-oop dunks and a 3-pointer in the first quarter. The No. 1 overall pick scored nine of the Pelicans' first 13 points and also got a big block from behind on Warriors center Eric Paschall under the basket.

''He's explosive, strong and he knows how to play,'' Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of Williamson. ''He's a really great, young player without much experience at all. He's only going to get better.''

Lee was just as strong for Golden State, making seven of his first nine shots to help the Warriors to a 10-point halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Derrick Favors had six points and 11 rebounds.

Warriors: Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and Marquese Chriss (left calf soreness) were held out.

CURRY HAS A DATE

Stephen Curry's hand injury was more serious than originally thought but he continues to target March 1 for his return after missing nearly four months with a broken left hand. The two-time MVP took part in a full contact practice on Saturday, then afterward told reporters that he had suffered nerve damage in his hand when Phoenix center Aron Baynes fell on him in a game on Oct. 30. His recovery has been going well and if things remain on schedule he hopes to play in a home game against Washington.

BENDER'S BACK IN THE NBA

The Warriors signed 7-foot center Dragan Bender to a 10-day contract before the game. The fourth overall pick in 2016, Bender played seven games with Milwaukee this season and also spent time in the G-League. Bender had six points and five rebounds against the Pelicans.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Head to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Tuesday. New Orleans has lost four of five against the Lakers, including two this season.

Warriors: Play the Kings on Tuesday at Chase Center. Sacramento has won both games against Golden State this season.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 29
GS Warriors 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
11:48 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:48 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:29   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
11:17   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
11:08 +2 Damion Lee made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 2-2
10:57   Zion Williamson missed alley-oop shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:57   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
10:57   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:57   NO team rebound  
10:57   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
10:44   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kevon Looney  
10:28 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
10:19 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 4-5
10:19   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
10:19   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:06   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
10:01 +2 Lonzo Ball made alley-oop shot, assist by Zion Williamson 6-5
9:45   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:32   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
9:21   Eric Paschall missed layup  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
9:16   Kevon Looney missed layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:11 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 8-5
8:56 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot 8-7
8:46   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
8:35   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:27 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 10-7
8:20   Full timeout called  
8:09   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
8:08   Andrew Wiggins missed layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
8:07   NO team rebound  
7:59   Jumpball  
7:47   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
7:34   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
7:27 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 10-9
7:20   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
7:09 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 10-12
7:01   Full timeout called  
6:52   Personal foul on Alen Smailagic  
6:45   Zion Williamson missed driving dunk, blocked by Dragan Bender  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
6:39   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
6:39   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
6:39   Dragan Bender missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   GS team rebound  
6:39   Dragan Bender missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:33 +3 Zion Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 13-12
6:16 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 13-15
6:06   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Damion Lee  
6:02   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Poole  
5:54   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   GS team rebound  
5:37 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 13-17
5:24   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:12 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 16-17
5:01   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
5:01 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
5:01 +1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
4:43   Jrue Holiday missed layup  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
4:34   Jrue Holiday missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
4:27 +2 Ky Bowman made reverse layup, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 16-21
4:18 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 19-21
3:54 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 19-23
3:38 +2 Jrue Holiday made fade-away jump shot 21-23
3:18   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
3:07   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
2:56 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan Poole 21-25
2:40 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 24-25
2:37   Full timeout called  
2:22   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:01 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot 26-25
1:43 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made dunk, assist by Ky Bowman 26-27
1:32   Traveling violation turnover on JJ Redick  
1:14 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 26-30
0:58   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:49   Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore  
0:49 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
0:49   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:36   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
0:30 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 29-31
0:16   Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore  
0:16 +1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
0:16 +1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-33
0:07   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 17
GS Warriors 23

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
11:41 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk 29-35
11:30   Zion Williamson missed layup  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:24   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
11:05   Jordan Poole missed layup  
10:59   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
10:50 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 31-35
10:49   Violation  
10:27 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot 31-38
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
10:06   Personal foul on Zion Williamson  
10:01   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:55   Andrew Wiggins missed dunk  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
9:40   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
9:40   NO team rebound  
9:38   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:27   Personal foul on JJ Redick  
9:20   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
9:12 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 34-38
8:58   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
8:53   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
8:51 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 34-40
8:39   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:22 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alen Smailagic 34-43
8:14   Full timeout called  
8:05   Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Ky Bowman  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
7:44   Andrew Wiggins missed finger-roll layup  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:35   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
7:28   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:18   Brandon Ingram missed finger-roll layup  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
7:02   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
6:52 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 36-43
6:52   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
6:52   Josh Hart missed free throw  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:31   Alen Smailagic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
6:26 +2 Ky Bowman made driving layup 36-45
6:26   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
6:26 +1 Ky Bowman made free throw 36-46
6:18   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:02   Eric Paschall missed dunk, blocked by Zion Williamson  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:57 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 39-46
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson, stolen by E'Twaun Moore  
5:32   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
5:10 +3 Juan Toscano-Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 39-49
5:00   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
5:00 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 40-49
5:00 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-49
4:48   Offensive foul on Alen Smailagic  
4:48   Turnover on Alen Smailagic  
4:30   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:22 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alen Smailagic 41-52
4:03   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:53   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:39   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
3:26 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 43-52
3:15   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:07   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
3:02   Derrick Favors missed jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
2:45   Kevon Looney missed hook shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
2:36   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
2:20   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Lee  
2:20   Full timeout called  
2:00   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kevon Looney  
1:38   Jordan Poole missed floating jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
1:28   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
1:28 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
1:28   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:25   Zion Williamson missed layup  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:22 +2 Zion Williamson made layup 46-52
1:22   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
1:22   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
1:08 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Ky Bowman 46-54
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Ky Bowman  
0:50 +2 Kevon Looney made driving dunk 46-56
0:42   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Ky Bowman  
0:38   Ky Bowman missed layup  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
0:31   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
0:07   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   GS team rebound  
0:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:02   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
0:00   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 31
GS Warriors 21

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 46-58
11:26 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 49-58
11:04   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:52   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
10:43   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
10:24 +2 Zion Williamson made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 51-58
10:11   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:48 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 53-58
9:31 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 53-60
9:25   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
9:14   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:09