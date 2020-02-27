BOS
Celtics beat Jazz 114-103 to hand Utah 4th straight loss

  • Feb 27, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Jayson Tatum took over the game when Boston needed his offense. Then his teammates finished the job in the fourth quarter.

Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Celtics over the skidding Utah Jazz 114-103 on Wednesday night.

He matched Donovan Mitchell shot for shot during the second quarter after Mitchell sparked the Jazz offense. The two third-year players combined for 16 baskets and 38 points over that 12-minute stretch.

''It was fun to watch,'' Boston guard Marcus Smart said. ''It was fun to be a part of. It's always good when you have guys going as hard as those guys were going tonight.''

For Tatum, it marked his third consecutive game with at least 30 points while shooting 60% or better from the field. Kevin McHale was the last player to accomplish that feat, in March 1987. Tatum went 13 of 20 from the floor overall and made three 3-pointers.

His efforts helped the Celtics finish 3-1 on a road trip out West.

''This was big for our team,'' Tatum said. ''This is a tough place to play. It's a great way to end a road trip. We could have made excuses on a back-to-back, but we didn't.''

Tatum's efficiency and explosiveness on offense rubbed off on his teammates. Jaylen Brown added 20 points and Smart had 17 for Boston. All five starters scored in double figures.

Mitchell scored 37 points to lead Utah. Mike Conley chipped in with 15 and Royce O' Neale added 14 for the Jazz, who lost their fourth straight game - all at home.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, Boston created some separation early in the fourth. The Celtics broke an 82-all tie on a 3-pointer from Gordon Hayward in the final minute of the third. Smart then made three outside shots and Enes Kanter had three baskets in the paint to help Boston extend its lead to 100-87 with 7:22 left.

''We competed defensively,'' Mitchell said. ''I think we can hang our hats on that. But now it's about sustaining that for 48 minutes. I don't think we should be upset at our effort, just little mistakes that we can fix. They're a good team. They're going to capitalize if you make mistakes.''

Utah missed 14 of its first 17 shots and scored only eight points over the game's first 10 minutes. The Jazz shot just 27% from the floor in the period.

Boston was not much better at 36% from the field over the first 12 minutes, but the Celtics did enough to take a 19-8 lead after Smart tipped in his own missed shot.

''I thought we gave a really pure, good effort. I think you could feel it watching the game. We've got to make a few more shots,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ''I saw a team that was committed to defending and playing together.''

The Jazz offense got rolling when Mitchell took over in the second quarter. He beat the first-quarter buzzer for his first basket and then ripped off 20 points on nine buckets over the final 12 minutes before halftime.

With Mitchell leading the way, Utah made 10 of its first 12 shots in the period and erased a 10-point deficit. The Jazz put together a 17-3 run to take a 43-39 lead. Mitchell ignited the spurt with back-to-back baskets, hit the go-ahead jumper and finished it off with a fast-break floater.

Tatum matched Mitchell's second-quarter outburst with one of his own. He scored 18 points on seven baskets to help Boston keep pace. His final bucket in the quarter, a driving layup, gave the Celtics a 53-51 halftime lead.

''Those two guys are really good, aren't they?'' Boston coach Brad Stevens said. ''Sometimes, I think we overscrutinize the better players in this league. When you watch them do what those two were doing, not many people can do that.''

LINEUP SHAKEUP

Utah changed its starting lineup, inserting O'Neale in place of Joe Ingles. O'Neale matched his season high for points, scoring in double figures for the first time in a month. Snyder made the move with an eye toward improving the defense by starting O'Neale, one of the team's better perimeter defenders.

The coach also made it clear he isn't finished tinkering with his rotations.

''Joe has not started. Royce has not started. Mike has not started,'' Snyder said. ''Those lineups and those decisions are always fluid.''

PERFECT AT FIFTY

The Celtics improved to 16-0 when shooting 50% or better from the field. Boston finished at 54% against the Jazz, including 11 of 26 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) did not play. ... Smart had a team-high nine assists and three steals. ... Boston outscored Utah 56-46 in the paint.

Jazz: Rudy Gobert got hit with a technical foul with 6:13 left in the third quarter after arguing a call that led to his fourth personal. The technical negated a coach's challenge by Snyder on the foul call. . Utah scored a season-low 15 points in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

The Celtics host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The Jazz host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 23
UTA Jazz 15

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
11:49 +1 Royce O'Neale made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:49 +1 Royce O'Neale made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:32   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
11:23   Donovan Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:13   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:09 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 2-2
10:52   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
10:37 +2 Jayson Tatum made fade-away jump shot 4-2
10:17   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
10:10   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
10:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:47   Marcus Smart missed hook shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:43   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
9:43 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 5-2
9:43 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
9:23   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:18 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 6-4
9:05   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
9:05   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:05   BOS team rebound  
9:05 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
8:49   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
8:43 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 9-4
8:32   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
8:19   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:12   Jaylen Brown missed floating jump shot  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
8:08 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 12-4
7:41 +2 Royce O'Neale made jump shot 12-6
7:24   Jayson Tatum missed layup  
7:22   BOS team rebound  
7:18   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
7:11   Daniel Theis missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:51   Mike Conley missed driving layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Mike Conley  
6:33   Full timeout called  
6:17   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
6:01   Jaylen Brown missed turnaround jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Marcus Smart  
5:50   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
5:34   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:14   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:07 +2 Jayson Tatum made layup 14-6
4:51   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
4:46   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
4:46 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 15-6
4:46   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
4:33   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
4:21   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
4:14 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 17-6
3:55 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made jump shot 17-8
3:34   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:31 +2 Marcus Smart made dunk 19-8
3:17   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
3:05   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
2:55   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
2:46   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
2:30   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
2:11   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
2:03 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 19-11
1:53   Full timeout called  
1:41 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot 21-11
1:16 +2 Joe Ingles made floating jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 21-13
1:02   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
1:02 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 22-13
1:02 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-13
0:50   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:40   Gordon Hayward missed floating jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
0:34   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
0:14   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:00 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 23-15
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 30
UTA Jazz 36

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:39   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:22 +2 Enes Kanter made reverse layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 25-15
11:07 +2 Tony Bradley made floating jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 25-17
10:49   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:41   Georges Niang missed driving layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:39 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 25-19
10:24 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 27-19
10:13 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 27-21
10:13   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
10:13 +1 Donovan Mitchell made free throw 27-22
9:59 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 29-22
9:38 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 29-24
9:17 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 31-24
9:04 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 31-26
8:42 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 34-26
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Grant Williams  
8:22 +2 Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup, assist by Grant Williams 36-26
8:22   Full timeout called  
8:03 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 36-28
7:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jaylen Brown  
7:26 +2 Donovan Mitchell made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 36-30
7:10   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
7:04 +2 Royce O'Neale made driving layup 36-32
7:04   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
7:04 +1 Royce O'Neale made free throw 36-33
6:50   Jaylen Brown missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
6:50   BOS team rebound  
6:50   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
6:39 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 39-33
6:25   Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:25   Turnover on Rudy Gobert  
6:08   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:52 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup 39-35
5:35   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
5:27 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 39-38
5:09   Offensive foul on Daniel Theis  
5:09   Turnover on Daniel Theis  
5:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:09 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 39-39
4:50   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Enes Kanter  
4:50   UTA team rebound  
4:22   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:01   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
3:41   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:34 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 39-43
3:13   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
3:13   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
3:13   Gordon Hayward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:13   BOS team rebound  
3:13 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
3:06 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 40-45
2:49 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 42-45
2:34   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
2:29   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
2:29 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 43-45
2:29 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-45
2:05   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Smart  
2:05   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Smart  
2:05   UTA team rebound  
2:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:50 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 47-45
1:30 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 47-48
1:09 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 49-48
0:55   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Jaylen Brown  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
0:47   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:34   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Conley  
0:30 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot 51-48
0:10 +2 Donovan Mitchell made running Jump Shot 51-50
0:10   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
0:10 +1 Donovan Mitchell made free throw 51-51
0:04 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 53-51
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Marcus Smart  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 32
UTA Jazz 31

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup, assist by Daniel Theis 55-51
11:27 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 55-53
11:11   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
11:01   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:51 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 57-53
10:25   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
10:20 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 57-56
10:03   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:57   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:40   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Daniel Theis  
9:31 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 59-56
9:16 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 59-58
9:00 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot 61-58
8:38   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
8:24 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup, assist by Marcus Smart 63-58
8:24   Full timeout called  
8:02 +2 Donovan Mitchell made reverse layup 63-60
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
7:42   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
7:42 +1 Royce O'Neale made 1st of 2 free throws 63-61
7:42   Royce O'Neale missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:27 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 65-61
7:12 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 65-64
6:50   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
6:36   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:31   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
6:25   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:13   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:13 +1 Jayson Tatum made free throw 66-64
6:13   Full timeout called  
6:13 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 67-64
6:13 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-64
5:52   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
5:52 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 68-65
5:52 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-66
5:33   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
5:32   BOS team rebound  
5:29   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:18 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 68-69
5:02   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
4:54   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:45 +2 Marcus Smart made reverse layup, assist by Jaylen Brown 70-69
4:32 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 70-72
4:19 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 73-72
4:03   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
3:58 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 73-74
3:45   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:41 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 75-74
3:29   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
3:26   BOS team rebound  
3:16 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 77-74
2:55   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
2:44   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
2:27 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 80-74
2:00 +2