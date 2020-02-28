LAL
Davis leads way in Lakers' seventh straight win, James out

  • AP
  • Feb 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) With LeBron James sidelined, Anthony Davis knew he had to do a little more - everybody had to do a little more to pick up the slack.

Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers won their seventh straight game and NBA-record 18th in a row on the road against the Western Conference, beating the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors 116-86 on Thursday night without King James.

It meant taking better care of the ball in the second half and bringing energy on both ends.

''LeBron, when he's out, it's taking away a lot of things that we do, so it's on all of us to make sure we kind of fill those voids, and I think we did that tonight,'' Davis said.

Rajon Rondo started in place of James and contributed 12 points and six assists as Los Angeles turned it into a rout with a 40-17 third quarter. James sat out because of recurring soreness in his troublesome left groin.

Davis shot 6 for 13, made 10 of 12 free throws and also had a pair of blocked shots and steals for the Lakers, whose 12 first-half turnovers allowed the Warriors to keep it close. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points off the bench.

Rookie Eric Paschall scored 23 points off the bench for his 11th 20-point game and Jordan Poole had 16 in the Warriors' eighth straight loss both overall and at home in new Chase Center. Poole limped off with 5:44 remaining in the third after rolling his right ankle then later returned after getting it re-taped - but it briefly left Golden State with eight available players, two of those on 10-day deals.

Golden State guard Ky Bowman went down with 1:11 to play and was helped off.

Golden State forward Draymond Green's return from a two-game absence with a bruise in his right pelvic area was a short one: He was ejected 5:45 before halftime on his second technical just 11 seconds after his first at 5:56.

Golden State also missed Andrew Wiggins, a late scratch with spasms in his upper back. The Warriors hung tough early but couldn't stay with the Lakers as they did in Los Angeles' 125-120 win here Feb. 8.

And if it couldn't get worse for the home team, beloved Lakers super-sub Alex Caruso drew late MVP chants as the arena quickly emptied.

This losing streak is wearing on the Warriors.

''We need to win a game,'' coach Steve Kerr said. ''We need to win a game once in a while to feel better about things. Right now we're in a bad stretch. It's tough.''

JAMES UPDATE

James had already been ruled out on Wednesday and coach Frank Vogel said postgame a decision on James' status would come Saturday morning ahead of a game at Memphis that night.

''Just dealing with some soreness. We're still two days away,'' Vogel said.

James, who missed 27 games last season nursing the tender groin he hurt Christmas Day 2018 at Golden State, scored a season-high 40 points in Tuesday's home victory against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

Kerr can look at James as an example of a superstar taking it up to a new level after a full offseason given the Lakers star had played in eight straight NBA Finals before last year.

Golden State has reached five Finals in a row, but not this season - so players such as Stephen Curry, Green and Klay Thompson may benefit from extended rest.

''Watching LeBron, he looks refreshed, he looks recharged. The idea of eight straight Finals in insane when you think about five here and what it's done and how our players have felt this past year and the injuries that have hit,'' Kerr said. ''I do believe that when all is said and done, by next year's training camp our guys should feel recharged and refreshed and ready to go. Hopefully that's the case. LeBron's also LeBron. He's built differently than most people.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: The Lakers have won the initial three meetings with one left April 7 in L.A. This marks their first victory in the season series vs. Golden State since going 3-1 during the 2012-13 season and the Lakers' first time winning both games on the Warriors' home floor since sweeping all four games in 2011-12. ... Los Angeles improved to 18-1 overall away from Staples Center vs. the West, having lost its ''road'' opener Oct. 22 vs. the Clippers at Staples Center. The Lakers won their fourth consecutive road game overall to improve to 24-5 on the season.

Warriors: The Warriors used their 29th different starting lineup, their most in a season since a franchise-record 49 in 2009-10. ... Golden State plans an update Saturday on the status of Curry, who has long targeted Sunday's home game against the Wizards as his return date from a broken left hand - and if he does play will have missed 56 games since getting hurt against the Suns on Oct. 30. ... The Warriors dropped to 7-23 at home and 5-16 against the West. ... Golden State had won 12 of the previous 14 home games vs. the Lakers. ... The Warriors signed G Mychal Mulder to a 10-day contract.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night looking for a 4-0 season sweep before a quick turnaround to play Sunday at New Orleans. The Lakers are 8-0 this season when playing consecutive days on the road.

Warriors: At the Phoenix Suns on Saturday after losing their last one in the desert, 112-106 on Feb. 12. This marks the start of the team's seventh set of back-to-backs this season.

---

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 24
GS Warriors 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Dragan Bender 0-2
11:25 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 2-2
11:05   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
10:57   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:47 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 2-5
10:30   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:20   Jordan Poole missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:13 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 3-5
9:55 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green 5-5
9:44   Personal foul on Danny Green  
9:33   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:23   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
9:17   JaVale McGee missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
9:17   LAL team rebound  
9:09   Rajon Rondo missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
8:59   Damion Lee missed layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:50   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
8:50   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:48 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 7-5
8:32   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
8:18   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
8:10 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot, assist by Draymond Green 7-7
8:10   Violation  
7:49   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Davis  
7:31 +2 Draymond Green made driving layup, assist by Damion Lee 7-9
7:30   Turnover on JaVale McGee  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Avery Bradley  
7:23   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
7:14   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:09   Offensive foul on Dragan Bender  
7:09   Turnover on Dragan Bender  
6:54 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 9-9
6:44 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 9-12
6:29   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:20 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 9-15
6:20   Full timeout called  
6:20   Violation  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Dragan Bender  
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Anthony Davis  
5:59   Anthony Davis missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:45   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Lee  
5:34 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by JaVale McGee 11-15
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by JaVale McGee  
5:11   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
5:11 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 12-15
5:11 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
5:02   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
4:50 +2 Kevon Looney made layup 13-17
4:37   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
4:24 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot 13-19
4:15 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 16-19
4:05   Jordan Poole missed driving layup  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:57   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:41   Full timeout called  
3:40   Out of bounds turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:23   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
3:23 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 17-19
3:23   Anthony Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
3:18   Out of bounds turnover on Markieff Morris  
3:03   Out of bounds turnover on Ky Bowman  
2:46   Alex Caruso missed driving layup  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:42 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 19-19
2:39 +2 Ky Bowman made jump shot 19-21
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Ky Bowman  
2:17   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   LAL team rebound  
2:15   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
2:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
2:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
2:00   Eric Paschall missed layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:48   Anthony Davis missed driving layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
1:29   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
1:21   Kevon Looney missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:11   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:11   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:11   LAL team rebound  
1:11 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
0:55   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:42   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:37   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
0:30   Alex Caruso missed driving layup  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:09   Ky Bowman missed jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
0:04 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by Dwight Howard 24-21
0:00   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
0:00 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 3 free throws 24-22
0:00 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-23
0:00 +1 Eric Paschall made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-24
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 30
GS Warriors 28

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving layup 26-24
11:28   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
11:28   GS team rebound  
11:28 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
11:16 +2 Dwight Howard made driving layup 28-25
11:16   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
11:16 +1 Dwight Howard made free throw 29-25
11:04 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 29-27
10:54   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:47   Offensive foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:47   Turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:34   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
10:23 +2 Kyle Kuzma made running Jump Shot 31-27
10:06   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
9:57 +2 Kyle Kuzma made hook shot 33-27
9:48   Offensive foul on Ky Bowman  
9:48   Turnover on Ky Bowman  
9:37 +2 Kyle Kuzma made hook shot 35-27
9:36   Full timeout called  
9:19 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 35-29
8:58 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 37-29
8:50 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 37-31
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
8:40   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
8:30   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:21   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:14   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
8:05   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:54 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made driving layup, assist by Alex Caruso 39-31
7:35 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by Kevon Looney 39-33
7:27   Full timeout called  
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Draymond Green  
7:11 +2 Mychal Mulder made layup, assist by Draymond Green 39-35
6:51   Kyle Kuzma missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:37 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 39-37
6:19 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 42-37
6:03   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:56   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
5:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:56   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed free throw  
5:56   LAL team rebound  
5:51   Alex Caruso missed hook shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:45   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
5:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:45   Kyle Kuzma missed free throw  
5:45   LAL team rebound  
5:39   Alex Caruso missed driving layup, blocked by Kevon Looney  
5:39   Alex Caruso missed driving layup, blocked by Kevon Looney  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:33 +2 Jordan Poole made layup, assist by Damion Lee 42-39
5:27   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
5:27 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
5:27 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
5:09   Kevon Looney missed layup  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
5:03   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:57   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
4:57   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
4:40   Offensive foul on Kevon Looney  
4:40   Turnover on Kevon Looney  
4:01   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
4:01   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:52   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
3:52 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
3:52   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:38   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:24 +2 Rajon Rondo made hook shot 47-39
3:12 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 47-42
3:12 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 47-42
2:52   Rajon Rondo missed finger-roll layup  
2:31 +2 Eric Paschall made reverse layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 47-44
2:31 +2 Eric Paschall made reverse layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 47-44
2:20 +2 Rajon Rondo made driving layup 49-44
2:10   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
2:08   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
2:08 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 49-45
2:08 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-46
2:06   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
2:06 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 50-46
1:40 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 51-48
1:40 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 51-48
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Ky Bowman  
1:27 +2 Ky Bowman made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 51-50
1:11 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 54-50
0:50 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 54-52
0:31   Bad pass turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by Dragan Bender  
0:17   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
0:04   Ky Bowman missed floating jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:00   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 40
GS Warriors 17

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Avery Bradley 56-52
11:24 +2 Jordan Poole made running Jump Shot 56-54
11:09   Turnover on JaVale McGee  
10:53   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:50   Personal foul on Dragan Bender  
10:45 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 59-54
10:38 +3 Ky Bowman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 59-57
10:13 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 61-57
10:03   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
9:56 +2 Ky Bowman made finger-roll layup, assist by Jordan Poole 61-59
9:43 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Avery Bradley 63-59
9:34   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:25 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 65-59
9:11 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 65-62
8:57   Danny Green missed finger-roll layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:49   Damion Lee missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
8:49   LAL team rebound  
8:49   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
8:38 +2 Rajon Rondo made floating jump shot 67-62
8:21   Eric Paschall missed hook shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
8:20   GS team rebound  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
8:11 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 69-62
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman  
7:59   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
7:40 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup 71-62
