Minus Embiid and Simmons, Harris leads 76ers past Knicks

  • Feb 27, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Tobias Harris’ performance had the 76ers feeling good during the game, and the doctor’s report on Joel Embiid afterward had them feeling even better.

Harris scored 34 points to lead short-handed Philadelphia to a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Embiid was hurt in Wednesday night’s loss at Cleveland when he collided with Ante Zizic. After Thursday’s victory, the 76ers learned that their star center didn’t have any structural damage. He has a sprained left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in about a week.

“That’s exciting news,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

Before the game, Brown discussed playing without Embiid and Simmons.

“It’s a painfully obvious bind,” Brown said. “We’re missing two All-Stars. You yank that from the team and it’s painful.”

The duo’s absence didn’t hurt against the woeful Knicks.

Shake Milton scored 19 points and Al Horford added 15 for the 76ers, who improved to their NBA-best home record to 28-2.

Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal in the offseason. He usually takes a back seat offensively to Embiid or Simmons, but Philadelphia needed him to be the go-to player against New York.

“Just taking the opportunities that were presented,” said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. “We had a good pop to our offense and I was able to get in-the-flow plays.”

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight game while clinching a sixth straight losing season.

“Bottom line, we have to do a better job (defensively),” Knicks coach Mike Miller said. “Tonight it was the second quarter. I like the way we played in the second half.”

The Knicks were within 107-102 with 2:08 left after Randle made the first of two free throws, but consecutive 3-pointers by Harris and Milton gave Philadelphia breathing room.

“He’s just a highly competitive person,” Brown said of Harris. “That’s why he’s good. Very prideful.”

Harris had 23 points in the opening half to help Philadelphia to a 61-46 lead at the break. Milton went 4-for-4 from the field including three 3-pointers in the first half. Randle had 15 points at the intermission for the Knicks.

New York got within four points on Moe Harkless’ 3 with 5:09 left in the third period. But Philadelphia had an 87-79 advantage to start the fourth.

MISSING MEN

Embiid sat for the 17th time this season due to injury or suspension.

Simmons missed his third game. Injured in a practice, he has a nerve impingement in his lower back and will miss at least two weeks.

The 76ers started Josh Richardson, Harris, Milton, Glenn Robinson III and Horford.

SHAKE’S SHOTS

Milton finished 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

“For me, it’s just about staying ready and putting in the work,” he said.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (groin) missed his third straight game. ... Taj Gibson (back) didn’t play. ... Dennis Smith Jr. (concussion-like symptoms) didn’t return in the second half after taking an elbow to the head in the opening half. He had four points in seven minutes. ... Elfrid Payton (18 points), Harkless (17) and RJ Barrett (15) also reached double figures.

76ers: Brown pushed back against a published report in which Robinson said his role hasn’t been clearly defined since the 76ers acquired him from Golden State. “That is not true,” Brown said. “He has an important role and we hope to see more of it. This is a ‘show me’ league.” Robinson had four points. ... Race car drivers Mario Andretti and his son, Marco, rang the replica Liberty Bell before the game.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Open a five-game homestand against Chicago on Saturday.

76ers: Begin a four-game trip at the Clippers on Sunday.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 21
PHI 76ers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
11:33   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:20 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 0-2
11:05 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup, assist by Julius Randle 2-2
10:50 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 2-4
10:40 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup 4-4
10:32 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 4-7
10:11   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:08   Out of bounds turnover on Tobias Harris  
9:58   Out of bounds turnover on Bobby Portis  
9:34 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 6-9
9:34   Violation  
9:22 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 6-12
9:03   Elfrid Payton missed layup, blocked by Shake Milton  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:58 +2 Bobby Portis made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 8-12
8:45   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
8:35   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
8:17   Al Horford missed hook shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
8:03   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:49   Glenn Robinson III missed floating jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:36   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:30 +2 Tobias Harris made layup 8-14
7:30   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
7:30 +1 Tobias Harris made free throw 8-15
7:24   Full timeout called  
7:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:13 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 9-15
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:00 +2 Matisse Thybulle made layup, assist by Tobias Harris 9-17
6:41   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:29 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 9-19
6:16   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Shake Milton  
6:16   NY team rebound  
6:13 +2 Elfrid Payton made layup, assist by Mitchell Robinson 11-19
5:55 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 11-21
5:41 +2 Elfrid Payton made layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 13-21
5:29   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Tobias Harris  
5:17   Out of bounds turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
5:06   R.J. Barrett missed finger-roll layup  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:03 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 15-21
4:54   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:45   Traveling violation turnover on R.J. Barrett  
4:32   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
4:23 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 17-21
4:24   Full timeout called  
4:05 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 17-23
3:48   Kevin II Knox missed floating jump shot, blocked by Tobias Harris  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:43   Alec Burks missed layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:31 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 20-23
3:10   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:05   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
3:05   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:05   NY team rebound  
3:05 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
2:49   Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
2:28   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
2:15   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
2:15   NY team rebound  
2:03   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
2:03   Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:03   NY team rebound  
2:03   Elfrid Payton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:36   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:23   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
1:08   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:58   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
0:49   Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving dunk, blocked by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:43   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:37 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 21-26
0:15   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Josh Richardson  
0:03   Personal foul on Wayne Ellington  
0:01   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:00   Mike Scott missed dunk  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 25
PHI 76ers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Kevin II Knox missed floating jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:38   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
11:38   Kevin II Knox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:38   NY team rebound  
11:38   Kevin II Knox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
11:18   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:03   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
10:50 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 21-29
10:35   Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:35   PHI team rebound  
10:35   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:23 +2 Kyle O'Quinn made jump shot 21-31
10:09   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
9:41   Bad pass turnover on Mike Scott, stolen by Wayne Ellington  
9:38   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
9:38 +1 Kevin II Knox made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
9:38   Kevin II Knox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
9:24 +2 Alec Burks made floating jump shot 22-33
9:03 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Mitchell Robinson 24-33
8:47   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
8:42 +2 Mike Scott made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 24-35
8:34   Full timeout called  
8:21   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
8:15   Alec Burks missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
8:15   PHI team rebound  
8:10   Matisse Thybulle missed floating jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
8:06   Glenn Robinson III missed dunk  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
7:55 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Reggie Bullock 26-35
7:37   NY team rebound  
7:37   Personal foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Al Horford  
7:13 +2 Glenn Robinson III made dunk, assist by Al Horford 26-37
6:48   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
6:36 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 26-40
6:29   Full timeout called  
6:20 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 28-40
6:03 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Shake Milton 28-42
5:39 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 30-42
5:15 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 30-45
4:54 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 33-45
4:38 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 33-48
4:13 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 35-48
4:13   Full timeout called  
3:57 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 35-51
3:40 +2 Julius Randle made finger-roll layup 37-51
3:18 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 37-53
3:04   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:54 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot 37-55
2:33   Jumpball  
2:37   Lost ball turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Shake Milton  
2:14   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:09 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk 37-57
1:53 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 39-57
1:39 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Al Horford 39-59
1:28   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
1:28 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-59
1:28 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-59
1:11   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
1:05 +2 Shake Milton made floating jump shot 41-61
0:53 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 43-61
0:33   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
0:24   R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
0:24   NY team rebound  
0:10 +2 Julius Randle made hook shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 45-61
0:10   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
0:10 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 46-61
0:00   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 33
PHI 76ers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 48-61
11:20   Al Horford missed hook shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:09 +2 R.J. Barrett made turnaround jump shot 50-61
10:52   Al Horford missed jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
10:49 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 50-64
10:22   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
10:18   PHI team rebound  
10:05 +2 Tobias Harris made fade-away jump shot, assist by Al Horford 50-66
9:52 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup 52-66
9:28 +2 Glenn Robinson III made floating jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 52-68
9:13 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 55-68
8:55   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:43 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 57-68
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Mitchell Robinson  
8:14 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 60-68
8:13   Full timeout called  
7:57 +2 Josh Richardson made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 60-70
7:40   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:34   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:25 +2 Josh Richardson made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 60-72
7:08 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 63-72
6:56   Personal foul on R.J. Barrett  
6:45 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 63-74
6:29   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
6:14 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot 66-74
5:59 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 66-76
5:46 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 69-76
5:24   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:20   Al Horford missed dunk  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
5:10 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 72-76
4:51 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 72-79
4:35   Out of bounds turnover on Maurice Harkless  
4:25 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 72-81
4:10 +2 Reggie Bullock made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 74-81
3:50   Matisse Thybulle missed floating jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:39   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:25 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot 74-83
3:20   Full timeout called  
3:08   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:02   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
3:02   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:02   NY team rebound  
3:02 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-83
2:44   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
2:36   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
2:24   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:08   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
2:08 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 75-84
2:08 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-85
1:51   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:47   Julius Randle missed reverse layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:39   Matisse Thybulle missed layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:25 +2 Bobby Portis made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 77-85
1:00   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
0:46 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 79-85
0:31 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 79-87
0:07   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:00 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot 79-90
0:00   End of period  