IND
CLE

No Text

Warren, Brogdon lead Pacers past Cavaliers. 113-104

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) The Indiana Pacers aren't big on headlines and highlight reels.

The Pacers showed off their specialty- winning plays down the stretch - in a 113-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night

T.J. Warren scored 30 points, Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead basket midway through the fourth quarter in a game that was tied 15 times and had 12 lead changes.

''I felt like we didn't panic at the end,'' said Domantas Sabonis, who fell just short of a triple-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. ''We really wanted to come out and get it done the way we know we're capable of.''

Warren had three baskets down the stretch while Brogdon's jumper gave Indiana a 96-95 lead with 6:41 remaining. Center Myles Turner's 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and a minute to play sealed it.

Brogdon scored 22 points. Sabonis had his 46th double-double of the season and Victor Oladipo, a game-time decision with a sore ankle, scored 19 points.

''We have five guys on the court that can get us a great look -- and a lot of teams can't say that,'' Oladipo said after the Pacers won for the fifth time in six games after losing a season-high six in a row.

The Pacers trail Philadelphia by a game for fifth in the Eastern Conference, but coach Nate McMillan and his team don't receive the attention other contending teams do.

''He doesn't get the respect outside the coaching circles that he deserves,'' Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ''His teams are always well coached. His teams very rarely beat themselves. They play to their strengths. They have underappreciated guys to go along with with being an underappreciated team and coach too.''

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who returned after missing two games because of a strained left calf, had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The game was tied 11 times in the first half and again at 86 going into the fourth quarter. Warren and Brogdon keyed Indiana's surge to a 108-101 lead. Love's 3-pointer with 2:07 left cut it to 108-104, but Cleveland didn't score again.

''We were right there going back and forth the entire games,'' Love said. ''We just couldn't pull this out, which was tough for us.''

Cleveland is 3-3 since Bickerstaff took over as coach when John Beilein resigned during the All-Star break. The Cavaliers won the final game Beilein coached.

Oladipo played despite twisting his left ankle in Thursday's win over Portland and feeling soreness before the game. He missed the first 47 games while coming back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee last season.

''My ankle is a little sore now, but I was able to move pretty good out there,'' he said.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana began a five-game trip that takes a circuitous route to Cleveland, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Chicago and Dallas. Indiana hosts Boston on March 10. ... Coach Nate McMillan said he expects G Aaron Holiday and G Justin Holiday to receive more time at shooting guard following the loss of Jeremy Lamb to a season-ending left knee injury.

Cavaljers: G Collin Sexton scored 16 points and is 27 of 52 from the field in the last three games. ... C Tristan Thompson was out because of a bruised left knee. ... Cleveland opened a five-game homestand that also features Utah, Boston, Denver and San Antonio.

TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM

Oladipo, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, took a charge in the third quarter when the 6-11, 279-pound Drummond drove into the lane after getting a steal at midcourt. Oladipo established position in the lane with Drummond coming at him and the collision sent both players to the floor.

TD PASSES

Love and Drummond exchanged long passes for easy baskets in the third quarter. Drummond hit Love for a layup before the two traded places on Cleveland's next possession. The Pacers called timeout while Love and Drummond celebrated at midcourt.

''That was the first time I've seen that,'' Drummond said. ''Play after play, that's big time.''

Drummond prefers to start the long plays than be on the receiving end.

''For me I like to pass,:'' he said. ''So if the Browns need a backup quarterback, you know where to find me. I'm pretty accurate.''

UP NEXT

Pacers: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Cavaliers: Host Utah on Monday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 30
CLE Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by T.J. Warren 2-0
11:20 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Darius Garland 2-2
11:06 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 5-2
10:56 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 5-4
10:35   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
10:35   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:35   IND team rebound  
10:35 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
10:15 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton 6-6
10:05   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:54   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
9:48   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:45   Collin Sexton missed dunk  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:44   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
9:44 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
9:44 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
9:30 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 8-8
9:20 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 11-8
9:04   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Darius Garland  
9:01   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:47   Myles Turner missed layup  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
8:42   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:37 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Kevin Love 11-10
8:20   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:16 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 13-10
7:45   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
7:45   CLE team rebound  
7:42   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:33   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:14 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 13-12
7:00 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup 15-12
6:39   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:34   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
6:29   Full timeout called  
6:11 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland 15-14
5:59   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
5:15 +2 T.J. Warren made reverse layup 17-14
4:55 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 17-16
4:27 +2 Myles Turner made fade-away jump shot 19-16
4:07   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:00   T.J. Warren missed layup  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:53   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Domantas Sabonis  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:44   Victor Oladipo missed floating jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:39 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 19-19
3:31   Full timeout called  
3:24 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 21-19
3:03   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:52 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 24-19
2:32 +2 Kevin Love made floating jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 24-21
2:19 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 26-21
2:02 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 26-23
2:02   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
2:02 +1 Kevin Love made free throw 26-24
1:45   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:40 +2 Collin Sexton made finger-roll layup 26-26
1:31 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 28-26
1:19 +2 Kevin Porter made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 28-28
1:06 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 30-28
0:50   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Justin Holiday  
0:46   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:25 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 30-31
0:06   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
0:03   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
0:00   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
0:00   Matthew Dellavedova missed dunk  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 26
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
11:46 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
11:46 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
11:35   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Justin Holiday  
11:15 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 32-33
10:49 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 32-35
10:38   Out of bounds turnover on Doug McDermott  
10:21 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot 32-37
10:04 +2 Justin Holiday made driving layup 34-37
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Justin Holiday  
9:41   Offensive foul on Doug McDermott  
9:41   Turnover on Doug McDermott  
9:23   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
9:20   Violation  
9:16   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
9:08   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:59 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 34-39
8:38   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:23   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
8:17 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 37-39
8:15   Full timeout called  
8:05   Violation  
7:59 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 37-41
7:38 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 39-41
7:28   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:22   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:13   Kevin Porter missed turnaround jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:07   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
7:07 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 39-42
7:07 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-43
6:54   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Kevin Porter  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:43   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:34 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 41-43
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:05 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 43-43
5:53 +2 Andre Drummond made layup 43-45
5:31 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 45-45
5:18   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:00   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:58   T.J. Warren missed turnaround jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:39   Out of bounds turnover on Matthew Dellavedova  
4:27   Myles Turner missed dunk, blocked by Kevin Porter  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
4:21 +2 Cedi Osman made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter 45-47
4:07 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup 47-47
3:49   Shooting foul on Victor Oladipo  
3:49   Cedi Osman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:49   CLE team rebound  
3:49 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
3:31   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   IND team rebound  
3:23   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
3:23 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 48-48
3:23   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:17 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 48-50
3:17   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
3:17 +1 Andre Drummond made free throw 48-51
2:56 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 50-51
2:37   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:28 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo 52-51
2:11   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:55   Full timeout called  
1:55   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
1:55   Turnover on Myles Turner  
1:38   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
1:38   Kevin Love missed 1st of 3 free throws  
1:38   CLE team rebound  
1:38 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 3 free throws 52-52
1:38 +1 Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-53
1:22   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:17   Cedi Osman missed layup  
1:09   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
1:07   Personal foul on Darius Garland  
0:56   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
0:56   CLE team rebound  
0:56   Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson  
0:56 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 52-54
0:56 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-55
0:45 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot 54-55
0:35 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 54-58
0:24 +2 Victor Oladipo made floating jump shot 56-58
0:01   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   IND team rebound  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 30
CLE Cavaliers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
11:48   Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:48   CLE team rebound  
11:48 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
11:30   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:24 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 58-59
11:12 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 58-62
10:57 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 61-62
10:43 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton 61-64
10:35   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
10:35 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
10:35   Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:09   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:09   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:59   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
9:59   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:44 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 62-66
9:29 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 64-66
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
9:05 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 66-66
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
8:49 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 69-66
8:47   Full timeout called  
8:22 +2 Kevin Love made fade-away jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 69-68
8:05   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:55   Collin Sexton missed fade-away jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
7:44   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:39 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Andre Drummond 69-70
7:20   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:14 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 69-72
7:14   Full timeout called  
6:52 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. Warren 71-72
6:39 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 71-74
6:24 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 73-74
6:11 +2 Kevin Porter made jump shot 73-76
5:53 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 75-76
5:23   Victor Oladipo missed layup  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
5:21   Victor Oladipo missed dunk  
5:21   CLE team rebound  
5:01 +2 Darius Garland made reverse layup 75-78
4:52 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 78-78
4:22   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   CLE team rebound  
4:17 +2 Darius Garland made reverse layup, assist by Cedi Osman 78-80
4:03 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 80-80
3:51   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
3:47   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
3:47 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 81-80
3:47 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-80
3:32   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
3:23 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 84-80
2:59   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot