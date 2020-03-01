DET
Kings rally from quick 17-point hole, beat Pistons 106-100

  • Mar 01, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Sacramento's second unit got the Kings going after a sluggish start put them down by 17 points right out of the gate.

De'Aaron Fox, still bothered by a lingering abdominal injury, provided an equally big lift down the stretch.

Fox scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Kings rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 106-100 on Sunday for their fifth straight home victory.

"As a team we came out slow but our bench picked it up and ultimately helped us," Fox said. "We knew when we came back in the game that we had to pick it up as well because they put us in a better spot than we put ourselves in."

The Kings were coming off a four-game road trip and didn't arrive in Sacramento until 3 a.m. Saturday morning. With no practice before Sunday's game, coach Luke Walton wasn't surprised by his team's slow start.

Detroit led 18-1 and 27-6 before the Kings got rolling.

"That’s not how we want to start a ballgame," Walton said. "On both ends of the court we didn’t have the energy it required. Give a lot of credit to our second unit for coming in and engaging us in that fight finally."

Buddy Hield added 19 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 and Harrison Barnes had 10 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Alex Len added 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Kings have won four of five since the All-Star break.

“Right now as a team we’re moving in the right direction,” Hield said. “We’re playing together, having fun and competing every night.”

Christian Wood had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who lost point guard Derrick Rose to an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter.

Detroit was off to one of its best starts but couldn’t keep up the pace after Rose was hurt. The Pistons fell behind by 10 in the third quarter and were down 102-89 before scoring 10 straight.

“I thought we had it going pretty good while he was in the game,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “And when the entire group went out, I thought that's when (the Kings) started to pick up their aggression and got us back on our heels. We got a little destabilized there. Once you lose that momentum when you get a big lead it's hard to sustain it.”

Fox, who was questionable before the game with lower abdominal soreness, ended the run with an 11-foot jumper. Brandon Knight made a free throw for Detroit before Hield made two to help Sacramento hold on.

TIP-INS

Pistons: The 16 points scored by the Kings were the fewest that the Pistons have allowed in a first quarter this season.

Kings: Sacramento missed 10 of its first 11 shots. … Richaun Holmes (right shoulder) did some 1-on-1 drills before the game and is expected to be cleared to practice this week. …. Harry Giles was hit with a technical after picking up his third foul in 10 minutes.

TURNING POINT

Detroit was in full control until Rose left with 5:51 remaining in the first quarter. Rose scored nine of the Pistons’ first 18 points and had three rebounds with two assists before getting hurt. The Kings outscored the Pistons by 20 after that. “He makes so much happen on the court, his presence on the floor is big time,” Knight said. “So it definitely hurt not having him out there.”

COMEBACK KINGS?

This marked the third time this season that the Kings have overcome a 20-point deficit and won – most in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Kings: Host the Wizards on Tuesday. Sacramento won in Washington when the two teams played in November.

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 31
SAC Kings 16

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +2 John Henson made dunk, assist by Tony Snell 2-0
11:21   Shooting foul on Derrick Rose  
11:21   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   SAC team rebound  
11:21 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
11:01   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:42   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:39   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:39 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
10:39 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-1
10:16   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:59 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by John Henson 6-1
9:49   Harry III Giles missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:40 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 9-1
9:25   Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup, blocked by Tony Snell  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:19   Svi Mykhailiuk missed layup  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:17   Christian Wood missed layup, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:11 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot 12-1
9:10   Full timeout called  
8:54   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:43 +2 John Henson made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 14-1
8:35   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
8:20   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:13   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
8:00 +2 John Henson made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 16-1
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by John Henson  
7:39 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 18-1
7:38   Full timeout called  
7:24   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by John Henson  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:08   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:01   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
6:45 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 18-4
6:28   Svi Mykhailiuk missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Len  
6:28   DET team rebound  
6:16   Tony Snell missed jump shot  
6:18   DET team rebound  
6:18   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:03   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:52   Christian Wood missed layup  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:51   Shooting foul on Alex Len  
5:51   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:51   DET team rebound  
5:51 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-4
5:40   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
5:29   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by John Henson  
5:21 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by John Henson 21-4
5:11   Alex Len missed turnaround jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:01   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
4:48 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 21-6
4:29 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 24-6
4:20   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:06 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 27-6
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Kent Bazemore, stolen by Tony Snell  
3:48   Tony Snell missed layup  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:45   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:15 +2 Cory Joseph made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 27-8
2:56   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:46   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:40 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 27-10
2:35   Full timeout called  
2:18   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
2:07 +2 Alex Len made hook shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 27-12
1:53   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:31   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:26 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 27-14
1:10 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Langston Galloway 29-14
0:50   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
0:50 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 29-15
0:50 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-16
0:32   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
0:32 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
0:32 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-16
0:21   Buddy Hield missed driving layup  
0:18   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:06   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
0:06   Alex Len missed dunk  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:06   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:01   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 20
SAC Kings 34

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Khyri Thomas  
11:25 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 34-16
11:13   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
11:02   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
10:56   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:43 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 34-18
10:26   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   DET team rebound  
10:25   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
10:14   Sekou Doumbouya missed jump shot  
10:13   SAC team rebound  
10:13   Personal foul on Donta Hall  
9:59   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
9:59   SAC team rebound  
9:59   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
9:53   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:46 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 34-21
9:29   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:23   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:23   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
9:14   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:00   Derrick Rose missed turnaround jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:53 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 34-23
8:46   Full timeout called  
8:37   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:22   Personal foul on John Henson  
8:09 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot 34-25
7:51   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
7:45   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
7:45 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 34-26
7:45 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
7:34   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
7:24   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
7:24 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
7:24 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
7:06   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
6:57   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:54   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
6:54   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:54   SAC team rebound  
6:54 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-28
6:39   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
6:39   John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   DET team rebound  
6:39   John Henson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:28 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 36-30
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight  
6:12   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
6:12 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
6:12 +1 Harry III Giles made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
6:01   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
6:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:01 +1 Tony Snell made free throw 37-32
6:01   John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:01   DET team rebound  
6:01   John Henson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
5:52   Shooting foul on Brandon Knight  
5:52 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
5:52 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-34
5:38 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot 40-34
5:24   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:01   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
5:00 +2 John Henson made dunk 42-34
5:00   Full timeout called  
4:46   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:32   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:32 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 43-34
4:32 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-34
4:17 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 44-36
4:02   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
3:56   John Henson missed dunk  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:53   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
3:39 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tony Snell 46-36
3:15 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 46-38
3:15   Shooting foul on Derrick Walton  
3:15 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 46-39
2:51   John Henson missed hook shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
2:42 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 46-42
2:34   Full timeout called  
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:00   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:54   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:48   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
1:48   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
1:48   Harrison Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:48   SAC team rebound  
1:48 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-43
1:36   Offensive foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:36   Turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:22   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:17   Alex Len missed dunk  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:16 +2 Alex Len made dunk 46-45
1:03   Personal foul on Alex Len  
1:03 +1 Tony Snell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
1:03 +1 Tony Snell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
0:50 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 48-48
0:40 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot 51-48
0:36 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 51-50
0:26   Offensive foul on Derrick Walton  
0:26   Turnover on Derrick Walton  
0:04   Offensive foul on De'Aaron Fox  
0:04   Turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
0:00   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 19
SAC Kings 26

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 51-52
11:22 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 54-52
11:05   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
10:55 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 57-52
10:44 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 57-54
10:29   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
10:22   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:05   Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup  
10:03   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Harrison Barnes