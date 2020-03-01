LAL
James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Anthony Davis' absence and Zion Williamson's highest-scoring game to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night.

Williamson finished with 35 points, but his largely productive and highlight-filled night was marred somewhat by six turnovers.

Kyle Kuzma scored 20, including a 3-pointer that put the Lakers up 113-109 with 3:40 to go. The Lakers gradually pulled away after that, aided by James' 3 with 2:27 left.

Davis, who spent the first seven of his eight seasons with New Orleans, sat out with a sore right knee, one night after playing in the Lakers' 105-88 loss at Memphis. His injury did not appear too serious; he was on the bench in street clothes and routinely reacted to the action on the court by springing out of his seat and standing on the sideline.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 and JaVale McGee asserted himself inside with six blocked shots and eight points, including his layup in the final minute that made it 120-112.

Lonzo Ball had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for New Orleans, and Derrick Favors added 12 points and 14 rebounds. But the Pelicans were done in by poor 3-point shooting, going 7 of 33.

The opening half was a competitive, crowd-pleasing affair in which James scored 19 and Williamson 17.

Moments after Williamson had cut to the hoop for a one-handed stuff, James pulled up from 35 feet for a 3 that tied it at 61.

Caldwell-Pope's driving finger roll gave Los Angeles a 63-61 edge at halftime, and the Lakers widened their lead with a strong start to the third quarter.

Danny Green hit a 3, Kuzma added a layup, McGee tipped in Kuzma's missed floater and Kuzma hit two free throws to make it 74-66.

New Orleans began to close the gap again when Williamson spun free from Kuzma for a back-door dunk of Jrue Holiday's alley-oop pass.

Williamson added free throws and a driving layup before Favors' dunk and Ball's 3 pulled the Pelicans back into a tie at 77. The game remained close the rest of the period, which ended with New Orleans holding a 95-93 lead after Caldwell-Pope's free throws.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Green, Avery Bradley and Markieff Morris each scored 10 points. ... Swept the season series 4-0. ... Also played without guard Alex Caruso (right hamsring).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram scored 15 points, Holiday added 11 and Nicolo Melli 10. ... Announced reserve guard JJ Redick would miss at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain - an injury that occurred during New Orleans' victory over Cleveland on Friday night. ... Recalled rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 29
NO Pelicans 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Offensive foul on JaVale McGee  
11:43   Turnover on JaVale McGee  
11:26   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
11:11   LeBron James missed layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
11:00   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   LAL team rebound  
10:46   Avery Bradley missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:32 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
10:21   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   LAL team rebound  
10:14   LeBron James missed driving layup  
10:14   LAL team rebound  
10:08 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
9:55   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Ingram  
9:46 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving dunk, assist by LeBron James 5-3
9:32   Derrick Favors missed layup  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:29   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:28   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:26 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 5-5
9:18   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:09   Derrick Favors missed layup  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:04 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 5-7
8:46 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 7-7
8:30   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
8:23 +2 Danny Green made driving layup 9-7
8:15   Personal foul on Danny Green  
8:06 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 9-9
8:00   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
7:45   Jrue Holiday missed finger-roll layup  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:45   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
7:41   Avery Bradley missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:31 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 9-11
7:08 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 11-11
7:00   Zion Williamson missed dunk  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:38   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:23   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:14   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
6:09   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:02   Personal foul on Danny Green  
5:53 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 11-14
5:28   JaVale McGee missed hook shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:13   Derrick Favors missed driving layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
5:11   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:08 +2 LeBron James made layup 13-14
4:58   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
4:58   Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:58   NO team rebound  
4:58 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
4:45 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 16-15
4:20   NO team rebound  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:18   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:05 +2 LeBron James made layup 18-15
4:05   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
4:05 +1 LeBron James made free throw 19-15
3:49   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:41   Dwight Howard missed alley-oop shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:34 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup 19-17
3:30 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 21-17
3:10   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
3:10 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
3:10 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-19
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Nicolo Melli  
2:49 +2 E'Twaun Moore made layup, assist by Josh Hart 21-21
2:39   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed driving layup  
2:36   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
2:31 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E'Twaun Moore 21-24
1:58   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by Markieff Morris 23-24
1:58   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
1:49   Rajon Rondo missed driving layup  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:45 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 25-24
1:44 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup 25-26
1:44   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
1:44 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 25-27
1:22   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:08 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup 25-29
0:49 +2 Kyle Kuzma made turnaround jump shot 27-29
0:33 +2 Rajon Rondo made jump shot 29-31
0:13   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:13   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:02   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
0:00 +2 Josh Hart made dunk 29-33

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 34
NO Pelicans 28

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Josh Hart 29-35
11:19   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot, blocked by Nicolo Melli  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
11:14   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   LAL team rebound  
11:00 +2 Rajon Rondo made layup 31-35
10:54   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:41 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 33-35
10:30   Lost ball turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
10:17   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
10:17   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
10:17   Violation  
9:51 +2 Josh Hart made layup 33-37
9:24 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 36-37
9:09 +2 Lonzo Ball made layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 36-39
8:41 +2 Kyle Kuzma made jump shot 38-39
8:41   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
8:41   Kyle Kuzma missed free throw  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hart, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
8:28   Dwight Howard missed alley-oop shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
8:23   Shooting foul on Quinn Cook  
8:23   Nicolo Melli missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:23   NO team rebound  
8:23 +1 Nicolo Melli made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-40
8:11   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:01   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
7:51 +2 LeBron James made layup 40-40
7:45 +2 Lonzo Ball made layup 40-42
7:31 +3 Quinn Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 43-42
7:16 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 43-44
6:52 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 45-44
6:41   NO team rebound  
6:30   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
6:21   Brandon Ingram missed reverse layup  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:22   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:17 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 45-46
6:03   Kyle Kuzma missed hook shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:55 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 45-48
5:44   Quinn Cook missed floating jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:30 +2 Lonzo Ball made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 45-50
5:12 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot 47-50
4:53   Frank Jackson missed layup  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
4:50   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
4:44   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:33   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
4:19 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made finger-roll layup 49-50
4:12 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup 49-52
3:50   Danny Green missed layup  
3:51   LAL team rebound  
3:49   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
3:41   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
3:28 +2 Markieff Morris made dunk 51-52
3:11   Brandon Ingram missed layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
3:07 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 54-52
2:59 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 54-54
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Derrick Favors  
2:40   Out of bounds turnover on Frank Jackson  
2:26   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
2:18 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 54-56
2:10 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 56-56
1:57   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
1:57 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
1:57 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-58
1:44   JaVale McGee missed layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:38   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
1:31 +2 Kyle Kuzma made reverse layup, assist by LeBron James 58-58
1:14   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by LeBron James  
1:10   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:07   Personal foul on LeBron James  
1:07   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:07   NO team rebound  
1:07 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-59
0:58   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
0:45   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
0:36 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Frank Jackson 58-61
0:33 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 61-61
0:22   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:19 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made finger-roll layup 63-61
0:00   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 30
NO Pelicans 34

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
11:30 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 66-61
11:19 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 66-63
11:20   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
11:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 66-64
11:07   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:57   Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson  
10:41 +2 Danny Green made layup, assist by LeBron James 68-64
10:27   Lonzo Ball missed driving layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
10:23   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:19 +2 Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by LeBron James 70-64
10:19   Violation  
10:07   Offensive foul on Zion Williamson  
10:07   Turnover on Zion Williamson  
9:54   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
9:46   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:42 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 70-66
9:26   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:22 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 72-66
9:18   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
9:18   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
9:07   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
9:07 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 73-66
9:07 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-66
8:49   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:43 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 74-68
8:32   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:22   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
8:19   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:17 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James