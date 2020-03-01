MIL
Antetokounmpo's 41 points lift Bucks past Hornets 93-85

  AP
  Mar 01, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo caught the ball on the baseline with 2:39 left in the game, turned and faded away to bury a 9-foot jumper over the outstretched hands of Miles Bridges.

Bridges shook his head in disbelief as he ran back down the court, knowing there was nothing more he could have done to prevent the reigning MVP from scoring.

''It's a shot I feel comfortable taking,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''I have been working on it since year three. Some nights I feel good and have the extra pep in my step. As long as I get it high enough and it goes over the rim it's a good shot.''

Antetokounmpo had plenty of pep in his step, scoring 41 points - including the last nine for his team - to go along with 20 rebounds and six assists and helping the Milwaukee Bucks to their sixth straight win, 93-85 over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who've won 20 of their last 22 games. Milwaukee's run of scoring 100 points or more in 83 straight games ended, but it still improved to a league-best 52-8 on the season.

Antetokounmpo scored in almost every way imaginable - on pick-and-rolls, fast-break dunks, drives to the basket and, of course, the fadeaway jumper.

''He's tough to stop when he's making shots like that,'' Bridges said. ''It's kind of like a Dirk (Nowitzki) shot. He's 7-foot almost and his release is so high it's tough to block him. I felt like my arm was right there.''

Lopez called Antetokounmpo's work ethic ''incredible.''

''He puts the work in every single day, multiple times a day and it's great to see him go into a game and execute those shots,'' Lopez said. ''It looks so good, so natural.''

The Bucks led by two entering the fourth quarter after turning the ball over 15 times in the first three quarters. Charlotte hung tough until the final two minutes, when Antetokounmpo took over.

After the baseline jumper, he grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer and was fouled, converting both free throws to push the lead to seven. Then he scored on a driving layup with 1:09 left, sending the majority of the crowd streaming to the exits.

Antetokounmpo's 20 rebounds were one shy of his career high. The Bucks outrebounded the Hornets 61-47.

Devonte Graham had 17 points and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hornets, who were coming off a victory at defending champion Toronto on Thursday night.

The Hornets haven't drawn many fans this year, but they showed up in droves to watch the candidate for a second straight MVP - and he put on quite a show.

With six minutes left and the Bucks leading by one, Antetokounmpo drove down the middle of the lane, did a spin move to shake Bismack Biyombo and dunked in between two defenders, drawing a foul for a three-point play.

TIP-INS

Marvin Williams, who was released by the Hornets last month and signed with Milwaukee, received a warm ovation when he checked into the game in the first quarter. ... Wesley Matthews received a technical foul in the fourth quarter after arguing a call. ... Hip-hop artist Da Baby attended the game. ... Graham and Terry Rozier were a combined 3 of 11 from 3-point range. The Hornets were 8 of 35 from beyond the arc.

HORNETS DEFENSE

Charlotte took pride in becoming the fist team this season to hold Milwaukee to double digits in points.

''I'm really pleased with where we're at defensively,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said. ''We're getting better. Obviously, I said this before the game, our personnel, our attention to detail and the pride we're taking on the defensive end is giving us a shot every night. Heck of an effort defensively tonight. That's a hell of a team over there offensively. I thought we made them work for everything and we made them work every possession.''

BANGED UP

Antetokounmpo and Graham were involved in a mid-court collision in the fourth quarter after Graham attempted to take a charge. Both players were slow to get up. Antetokounmpo took a few seconds to get to his feet and stayed in the game. Graham took a little longer to get up and then headed to the bench to get looked at by trainers. He also returned to the game.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Miami on Monday night.

Hornets: Host the Spurs Tuesday night, the second of four straight games at home.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 26
CHA Hornets 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
11:31 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 3-0
11:16 +2 Terry Rozier made finger-roll layup 3-2
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Terry Rozier  
10:50 +2 Bismack Biyombo made hook shot, assist by P.J. Washington 3-4
10:50   Violation  
10:26 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 5-4
10:13   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
10:13   MIL team rebound  
9:53 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 7-4
9:53   Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo  
9:53 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 8-4
9:23 +2 Brook Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 10-4
9:11   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
9:03   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:46   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:36   Out of bounds turnover on Miles Bridges  
8:19 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk, assist by Wesley Matthews 12-4
8:19   Full timeout called  
8:04   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
7:54 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 14-4
7:44   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:30   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
7:08   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
6:59   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
6:50   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
6:46   P.J. Washington missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
6:46   CHA team rebound  
6:43 +3 Cody Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 14-7
6:26 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 16-7
6:26   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
6:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 17-7
6:11   Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
5:55   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
5:38   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:32   Terry Rozier missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
5:32   CHA team rebound  
5:27 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 17-9
5:13 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup, assist by Marvin Williams 19-9
5:00   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
4:57   Terry Rozier missed dunk  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
4:57   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
4:37   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
4:27   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Williams, stolen by Miles Bridges  
4:10 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk, assist by Miles Bridges 19-11
3:53   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
3:44   Traveling violation turnover on Sterling Brown  
3:32   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   MIL team rebound  
3:32   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
3:32 +1 Pat Connaughton made 1st of 2 free throws 20-11
3:32   Pat Connaughton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:11 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 20-13
3:10   Full timeout called  
2:54   George Hill missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:44   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   MIL team rebound  
2:27   Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Willy Hernangomez  
2:21 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 20-16
2:01 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 23-16
1:42   Caleb Martin missed reverse layup  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:15 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 23-18
1:02   Brook Lopez missed driving layup  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
0:53   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:49   Offensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
0:38 +2 Willy Hernangomez made hook shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 23-20
0:29 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 26-20
0:12   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:00   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 19
CHA Hornets 23

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:41   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:26 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 28-20
11:10 +2 Cody Martin made driving layup 28-22
11:10   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
11:10 +1 Cody Martin made free throw 28-23
10:54   Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:38 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 28-26
10:15   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
10:01 +2 Miles Bridges made floating jump shot 28-28
10:02   Full timeout called  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Caleb Martin  
9:44 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot, assist by Caleb Martin 28-30
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Miles Bridges  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
9:16   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
9:03   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:42   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
8:41   Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
8:27   Caleb Martin missed driving layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:20   Eric Bledsoe missed reverse layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:15 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 30-30
8:06   Bismack Biyombo missed floating jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:00   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
8:00   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
7:46   Bismack Biyombo missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
7:35   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:27   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
7:27 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
7:27 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
7:14   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
7:09   Robin Lopez missed dunk  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
7:09   Offensive goaltending turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
6:59   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
6:49   Traveling violation turnover on Robin Lopez  
6:30   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
6:14 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup 32-32
5:59   Cody Martin missed floating jump shot  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:55 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk 32-34
5:49   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
5:38   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:35   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Marvin Williams  
5:35   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
5:16   Traveling violation turnover on Robin Lopez  
4:54 +2 Cody Martin made hook shot 32-36
4:38   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   CHA team rebound  
4:25   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
4:15   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   CHA team rebound  
4:13   Full timeout called  
3:56   Willy Hernangomez missed layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:50 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 34-36
3:34   Terry Rozier missed fade-away jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:27 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot 37-36
3:03   Personal foul on George Hill  
2:52 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 37-38
2:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:22   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
2:16 +2 George Hill made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 39-38
1:51   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
1:44 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by George Hill 41-38
1:20 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 41-41
1:00 +2 George Hill made dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 43-41
0:41   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
0:33   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:30 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk 45-41
0:07 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 45-43
0:02   George Hill missed driving layup, blocked by Cody Martin  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 25
CHA Hornets 25

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
11:36 +2 Brook Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 47-43
11:21   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:15   Donte DiVincenzo missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
11:15   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:09   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:03   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
10:54   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed fade-away jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
10:49   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
10:42   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
10:29   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:17   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
10:12 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 49-43
10:12   Full timeout called  
9:56   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:35 +2 Wesley Matthews made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 51-43
9:17 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 51-45
8:55 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 53-45
8:55   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
8:55 +1 Brook Lopez made free throw 54-45
8:38 +2 P.J. Washington made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 54-47
8:28   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
8:28 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 55-47
8:28 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-47
8:14 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 56-50
7:58   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:50   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
7:46   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:43   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 58-50
7:14   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:14   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
7:14 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 58-51
7:14 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-52
6:58 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 60-52
6:40 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 60-54
6:21 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 63-54
6:08   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:49   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed fade-away jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
5:42   Caleb Martin missed alley-oop shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:19   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
5:13   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
4:57   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:43   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
4:33 +3 Cody Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 63-57
4:33   Full timeout called  
4:14 +3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 66-57
3:54   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by George Hill  
3:50 +2 George Hill made layup 68-57
3:24   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
3:10  