Tatum scores 32, leads Celtics past Cavaliers 112-106

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

The Celtics were missing three starters - Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward - while the Cavaliers played without starters Andre Drumnond and rookie Darius Garland.

The Celtics bounced back from an overtime defeat to Brooklyn on Tuesday night in which they couldn't hold a 21-point, second-half lead and lost in overtime.

''That was one of the most rewarding wins I've been a part of.,'' Boston coach Brad Stevens said. ''We were gassed from last night. I thought both teams were dead in the fourth quarter, but our guys kept fighting.''

Tatum who didn't play in that game because of an illness, gave the Celtics a much-needed clutch performance. He was 11 of 24 from the field, hit five 3-pointers, and had nine rebounds and six assists.

''We could have made excuses because a lot of our guys aren't here, but we don't do that,'' Tatum said. ''I just tried to do my part. It was good to be out there.''

Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 22 points. His basket gave Boston a 90-89 lead with 6:24 to play. Ojeleye was helped to the locker room with a leg injury before halftime, but returned in the third.

Cavaliers rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. left in the first half with a head injury and didn't return.

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 points, making 17 of 29 shots from the field. His previous career high was 32 against Utah. The second-year guard has scored in double figures in 33 straight games and hasn't missed a game in his career.

''The idea of what he's able to do every night,'' Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ''It's hard. How many guys can go out and get 20 every single night in this league? There aren't many of them. And of the same guys, how many are available for all 82? What he's doing isn't common by any means.''

Marcus Smart scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and made all eight of his free throw attempts.

Boston was up by 13 points in the second quarter and led 58-52 at halftime. The Cavaliers led several times in the second half before the Celtics, who are third in the Eastern Conference, took over late in the game.

Kevin Love had 26 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, and Larry Nance Jr. had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Porter was listed in the starting lineup, but Matthew Dellevedova was on the floor for the opening tip. Porter, who forgot to put on his entire uniform before the game, rushed to the scorer's table as the game began and entered at the first stoppage.

Bickerstaff said Porter's injury was still being evaluated after the game.

Stevens said Brown, who strained his right hamstring Tuesday, will miss a minimum of seven days. Walker scored 21 points Tuesday after missing five games with a knee injury. Stevens said Walker and Hayward, who has a bruised right knee, could play Friday against Utah.

Drummond (strained left calf) and Garland (strained left groin) have missed the last two games while Tristan Thompson (bruised left knee) has been out three in a row.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Smart played after confronting two officials on the court following Tuesday's game. Stevens doesn't know if Smart will be suspended by the NBA. ''I don't know what their procedure is,'' he said. ... Smart and Brad Wannamaker started in the backcourt while Robert Williams started at center.

Cavaliers: Nance started at center for the second straight game. ... Cleveland, with the worst record in the conference, dressed 10 players.

TOUGH STEP

Stevens coached at Butler for six seasons before taking the Celtics job in 2013. He empathizes with John Beilein, who resigned as Cavaliers coach on Feb. 19 after 54 games. Beilein took the Cleveland job after coaching in college for 27 seasons.

''At the end of the day, there is only so much you can do to prepare for this,'' Stevens said. ''But it looks good from the outside until you're in it. It's just a different thing.''

UP NEXT

Celtics: host Utah on Friday. Tatum scored 33 points against the Jazz in a 114-103 win on Feb. 26.

Cavaliers: host Denver on Saturday. Cleveland defeated the Nuggets on the road 111-103 on Jan. 11.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 28
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:38 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 0-2
11:15 +2 Grant Williams made turnaround jump shot 2-2
11:01   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:53   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:36 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 2-4
10:15   Daniel Theis missed fade-away jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:11   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
10:11 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
10:11 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
9:53 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 4-6
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
9:41 +2 Brad Wanamaker made layup 6-6
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Daniel Theis  
9:22 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 9-6
9:00   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:53 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 12-6
8:53   Full timeout called  
8:42   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:23 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 15-6
8:15   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
8:15 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 15-7
8:15 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-8
7:58   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
7:46   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
7:40 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter 15-10
7:23   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:18 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made finger-roll layup 15-12
6:59   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:42   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
6:42 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
6:42   Kevin Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
6:20   Grant Williams missed hook shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
6:11   Brad Wanamaker missed layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:07   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
5:52   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
5:48   Marcus Smart missed dunk  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
5:42   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:36   Kevin Love missed dunk  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
5:31 +2 Brad Wanamaker made layup 17-13
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Enes Kanter  
5:05   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:56   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
4:56 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
4:56 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
4:40   Shooting foul on Ante Zizic  
4:40 +1 Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws 18-15
4:40 +1 Enes Kanter made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
4:30 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 19-18
4:07   Enes Kanter missed hook shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
4:03   Romeo Langford missed dunk  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
4:02   Enes Kanter missed layup  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
3:53 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 19-21
3:34   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
3:35   Shooting foul on Ante Zizic  
3:35 +1 Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
3:35 +1 Enes Kanter made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
3:17   Ante Zizic missed layup  
3:06   Enes Kanter missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Love  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
3:01 +2 Enes Kanter made jump shot 23-21
2:49   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Ante Zizic  
2:49 +2 Ante Zizic made dunk 23-23
2:49   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
2:49   Ante Zizic missed free throw  
2:49   Ante Zizic missed free throw  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
2:32   Romeo Langford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
2:26   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Dean Wade  
2:13   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
2:04   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
1:57 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Waters 26-23
1:37 +2 Ante Zizic made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 26-25
1:20   Jayson Tatum missed running Jump Shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
1:12 +2 Dean Wade made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 26-27
0:56   Tremont Waters missed jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic  
0:38   Ante Zizic missed jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:25   Tremont Waters missed finger-roll layup  
0:25   BOS team rebound  
0:25   Personal foul on Dean Wade  
0:21 +2 Robert Williams made layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 28-27
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 30
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
11:12   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:06   Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
11:06   Robert Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06   BOS team rebound  
11:06   Robert Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:47   Cedi Osman missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Williams  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:47   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
10:47   Larry Nance Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:47   CLE team rebound  
10:47   Larry Nance Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
10:35 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Waters 31-27
10:17   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
10:06 +2 Tremont Waters made jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 33-27
9:46   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot  
9:37 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Langford 36-27
8:52   Tremont Waters missed finger-roll layup  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:11 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 36-29
8:52   Tremont Waters missed finger-roll layup  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
8:45   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
8:32 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 39-29
8:17 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 39-32
7:58 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 41-32
7:42   Personal foul on Robert Williams  
7:34   Personal foul on Robert Williams  
7:34 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dean Wade 41-35
7:13   Romeo Langford missed layup, blocked by Dean Wade  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:03   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:00   Cedi Osman missed dunk  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:48 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 44-35
6:28   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Williams  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:24   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:24   Personal foul on Semi Ojeleye  
6:15   Kevin Love missed turnaround jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:06 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 46-35
5:49 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 46-38
5:32   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:19   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
5:15   Jayson Tatum missed layup  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
5:15   Personal foul on Romeo Langford  
5:15 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-39
5:15 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-40
4:50 +2 Grant Williams made jump shot, assist by Semi Ojeleye 48-40
4:31 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 48-43
4:09 +2 Marcus Smart made fade-away jump shot 50-43
3:55   Matthew Dellavedova missed layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
3:51   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
3:51 +1 Semi Ojeleye made free throw 53-43
3:25 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 53-43
3:35   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
3:25 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 56-43
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Grant Williams  
2:56   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:38 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 56-46
2:20   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:08   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:56   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:30 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 56-48
1:15   Out of bounds turnover on Jayson Tatum  
1:06   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
1:06 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
1:06 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-50
0:52   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:49 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 56-52
0:36   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
0:33   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:33 +2 Grant Williams made dunk 58-52
0:27   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:06   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   CLE team rebound  
0:00   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 23
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
11:46   BOS team rebound  
11:46   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
11:41   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
11:41 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 59-52
11:41   Daniel Theis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:26 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 59-54
11:11   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart  
10:59 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 59-56
10:34   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:22 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 59-59
9:58   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:44 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Kevin Love 59-61
9:45   Full timeout called  
9:34   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
9:34 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 60-61
9:34 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-61
9:18 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 61-63
8:59 +2 Robert Williams made layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 63-63
8:35   Cedi Osman missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
8:25   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Robert Williams  
8:16 +2 Robert Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by Grant Williams 65-63
8:02   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:57   Personal foul on Robert Williams  
7:47   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Grant Williams  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:40   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:34 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot 67-63
7:28   Full timeout called  
7:28   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
7:11   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot, blocked by Robert Williams  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:05 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 67-65
6:50   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Collin Sexton  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Marcus Smart  
6:17 +2 Jayson Tatum made reverse layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 69-65
6:00   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
5:46   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
5:46 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 70-65
5:46 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-65