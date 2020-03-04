UTA
NY

Mitchell, Bogdanovic lead Jazz past Knicks 112-104

  • Mar 04, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, and the Utah Jazz kept feasting on a soft part of their schedule by beating the New York Knicks 112-104 on Wednesday night.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who won their third straight against a team well below .500 from the Eastern Conference. Utah racked up 129 and 126 points in victories over Washington and Cleveland, respectively, then never trailed against the Knicks.

''No disrespect to teams we've been playing but these are games where we should come out on top,'' Mitchell said. ''We have a test coming up against Boston where we've got to keep the same energy. We've got to go out and continue to play the same way against tougher teams.''

Spike Lee was not in his seats, a day after the Oscar-winning writer-director vowed to attend no more Knicks home games this season after arguing with security guards Monday who told him he had to use a different entrance to reach his courtside spot.

Plenty of other fans stayed away on a night when there were plenty of noticeable patches of empty seats and an announced crowd of just 16,588 - well below the capacity of 19,812 - for the third game of the Knicks' five-game homestand.

The Jazz pulled within a half-game in the West of the fourth-place Houston Rockets, whom the Knicks surprised with a 125-123 victory on Monday.

But New York couldn't follow that up, quickly falling into a 17-point hole and having its two-game winning streak snapped.

''I'll give them credit. We've played some really good execution teams and I'm not sure there's a better execution team in the NBA than Utah,'' Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. ''It's the way they just keep coming at you. They make the right plays. They're just difficult to play with.''

Mike Conley finished with 17 points and eight assists for Utah.

Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, and Bobby Portis came off the bench for 21 points. Elfrid Payton had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Jazz came in leading the NBA in 3-point percentage at 38.5%. They hit only 10 for 36 (27.8%) on Wednesday, but that was low mostly because Mitchell and Royce O'Neal each were 1 for 7.

Utah hit enough of them to take a quick lead and stayed safely ahead from there.

Utah started 4 of 6 behind the arc for a 23-11 lead which it pushed to 33-16 when Jordan Clarkson made two free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with two minutes left in the opening quarter.

The Knicks had it down to 64-54 at halftime and were within three on a few occasions early in the third quarter. But Utah quickly regrouped to push the lead back into double digits and then blew it open early in the fourth.

''They just executed,'' Randle said. ''They're a veteran team. They really move the ball, spread the floor, get into the paint, kick it out, swing, swing, swing.''

R.J. Barrett, who tied his season high with 27 points Monday, didn't make his first field goal until there were just over two minutes left in the first half. He finished with 14 points.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell was born in Elmsford, New York, and had a large crowd of fans greeting him when he came onto the court during pregame warmups. ... Utah has won the last four meetings.

Knicks: New York played without backup center Mitchell Robinson because of a sore left hamstring. ... G Dennis Smith Jr. remained out while in concussion protocol but G/F Reggie Bullock returned. He had four points in 20 minutes.

SUPER SHOOTERS

The game would have featured the NBA's two most accurate shooters had Robinson been able to play. He is shooting 73% and Gobert came in making 69.6%.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Knicks: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 35
NY Knicks 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 3-0
11:24   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
11:19   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
11:19 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
11:19   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
11:03 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 4-2
11:03   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
11:03 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 4-3
10:49 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 6-3
10:34   Out of bounds turnover on Taj Gibson  
10:21   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:10   Maurice Harkless missed driving layup  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:09   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
10:09 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
10:09   Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:49   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:42 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 9-4
9:22   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:15 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 11-4
9:15   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
9:15 +1 Donovan Mitchell made free throw 12-4
9:04 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 12-7
8:41   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:28 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup 12-9
8:16   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:05   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:54   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:46 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 15-9
7:44   Full timeout called  
7:30   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:24 +2 Donovan Mitchell made alley-oop shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 17-9
7:13   Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton  
7:02   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
7:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 3 free throws 18-9
7:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-9
7:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-9
6:52 +2 Maurice Harkless made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 20-11
6:24   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:17   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
6:10 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 23-11
6:08   Full timeout called  
5:48   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:42 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 25-11
5:42   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
5:42 +1 Donovan Mitchell made free throw 26-11
5:34 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup, assist by Wayne Ellington 26-13
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
4:59   Taj Gibson missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:50   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:38   Elfrid Payton missed fade-away jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
4:32 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 26-15
4:21   Personal foul on Wayne Ellington  
4:21   Joe Ingles missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:21   UTA team rebound  
4:21 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-15
4:04   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:59   Bobby Portis missed turnaround jump shot  
3:59   UTA team rebound  
3:42 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 29-15
3:26   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:10   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
3:10 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 30-15
3:10 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-15
2:54   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
2:54 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 31-16
2:54   Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:38   Offensive foul on Jordan Clarkson  
2:38   Turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
2:21   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:00   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
2:00   Jordan Clarkson missed 1st of 3 free throws  
2:00   UTA team rebound  
2:00 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-16
2:00 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-16
1:40 +2 Bobby Portis made finger-roll layup, assist by Frank Ntilikina 33-18
1:18   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:05 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 33-21
0:48 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 35-21
0:40 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 35-24
0:34   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:10   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
0:10 +1 Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
0:10 +1 Bobby Portis made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-26
0:01   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 29
NY Knicks 28

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 35-29
11:26 +2 Mike Conley made finger-roll layup 37-29
11:12   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
11:02   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
10:53   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:41 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 40-29
10:22   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:14   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
10:05 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving dunk 40-31
9:38   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:24   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
9:18 +2 Tony Bradley made layup, assist by Mike Conley 42-31
8:59 +2 Frank Ntilikina made jump shot 42-33
8:59 +2 Frank Ntilikina made jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 42-33
8:40   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
8:37   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
8:24   Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot, blocked by Tony Bradley  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
8:03   Royce O'Neale missed layup  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:50 +2 Bobby Portis made floating jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 42-35
7:30   Rudy Gobert missed hook shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
7:11   Lost ball turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
7:06 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 44-35
6:47   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:38 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 46-35
6:21 +2 Kevin II Knox made jump shot 46-37
5:53   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
5:46   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:26 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 48-37
5:08 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 48-39
4:54 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made hook shot 50-39
4:43   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
4:43 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 50-40
4:43 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
4:30 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 53-41
4:18   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
4:07 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 53-43
3:49 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 55-43
3:32   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
3:32   UTA team rebound  
3:19 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 57-43
2:58 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot 57-45
2:42 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 59-45
2:16   R.J. Barrett missed layup  
2:14   Offensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
2:14 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk 59-47
2:01   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:54   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
1:54   Turnover on Julius Randle  
1:34   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:30 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 61-47
1:11   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
1:04 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 61-49
0:40 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 64-49
0:34 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 64-51
0:34   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:34 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 64-52
0:11   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:08   UTA team rebound  
0:10   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:04 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 64-54
0:00   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 29
NY Knicks 24

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Elfrid Payton made reverse layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 64-56
11:24   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:06   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:49   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
10:49 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 65-56
10:49 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-56
10:35 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 66-59
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
10:14   Julius Randle missed hook shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:12 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 66-61
9:58   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
9:49 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup 66-63
9:47   Full timeout called  
9:31 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Mike Conley 68-63
9:14   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:56   Backcourt turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
8:36 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup 68-65
8:24   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
8:24   Mike Conley missed 1st of 3 free throws  
8:24   UTA team rebound  
8:24 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 3 free throws 69-65
8:24 +1 Mike Conley made 3rd of 3 free throws 70-65
8:11   Maurice Harkless missed floating jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
8:01   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:52 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 70-67
7:38 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Mike Conley 72-67
7:26 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup 72-69
7:14 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 74-69
7:14   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
7:14   Full timeout called  
7:14 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 75-69
7:04   Traveling violation turnover on Taj Gibson  
6:55 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 77-69
6:40 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 77-71
6:23 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup 79-71
6:07   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:51   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
5:51 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 80-71
5:51 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-71
5:29   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
5:17   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:00 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 83-71
4:49 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 83-74
4:38   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
4:38 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 84-74
4:38   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:13   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:04   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
3:47   Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
3:45   Bobby Portis missed dunk  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Bobby Portis  
3:34   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
3:22