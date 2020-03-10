MIL
DEN

No Text

Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 21 points but it was a basket of his that didn't count that really ignited Denver's 109-95 win over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks.

Murray soared for a thunderous slam dunk over D.J. Wilson with 9.8 seconds left in the third quarter and Denver clinging to a 74-71 lead Monday night. Wilson jumped in an attempt to prevent the jam and was pulverized on the play, staggering out of bounds.

''It was crazy,'' Nuggets teammate Jerami Grant said. ''I didn't think he had it in him. Obviously, he does. We've seen it.''

Tweet! came the whistle.

But instead of and-one, it was no way!

The biggest of baskets was waved off and a charge called on Murray instead of a foul on Wilson.

The crowd was incredulous, the Nuggets furious, but coach Michael Malone didn't challenge the call. (He mistakenly said after the game he had already used his challenge).

''It definitely wasn't a foul,'' Murray said. ''But yeah, I wanted to just drive, and I felt like I had a step, so I just took off.''

Although the whistle went the other way, the play sparked Denver to a season sweep of the NBA-leading Bucks (53-12), who were without their top six scorers - including reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).

''The crowd was phenomenal. After that, the crowd was into it every single play, every single steal, rebound, block, bucket,'' Murray said. ''Once we got them going, they got us going.''

The third quarter ended with Mason Plumlee's fast-break layup for a 76-71 Denver lead after Monte Morris blocked Frank Mason III's pull-up 3 from behind.

Then, the Nuggets pulled away with a 33-24 fourth quarter as Nikola Jokic, who took just two shots in the first half, finally found his rhythm and scored eight of his 10 points, including a 3-pointer that snapped an 0-for-13 skid from beyond the arc.

Paul Millsap added 20 points and Grant scored 19 as the Nuggets sent the Bucks to their third straight loss and fourth in five games.

Kyle Korver had 23 points to lead a big effort by the Bucks' backups, but Milwaukee sorely missed all that firepower during a fourth consecutive road defeat.

''At the warmup and certain guys weren't warming up, I was like, 'You playing tonight?' 'Nope, I don't think so.' Different guys are banged up - we're at that time of year,'' Korver said. ''We've got a good home stretch coming up here and we want to get right. Guys have nicks and knacks and you take care of it. We've got some important games coming up so it was definitely the right call.''

And the Nuggets thought Murray's waved-off basket was definitely the wrong call, albeit one that sparked them even more than any of his 21 points that did count.

''He definitely raised our energy,'' Grant said. ''He was hitting a ton of big shots.''

The Bucks were swept by Denver in the two-game season series. The Nuggets won 127-115 in Milwaukee on Jan. 31 for their signature win this season.

With Jokic having an off night, Grant and Millsap picked up the slack with 15 first-half points each as the Nuggets raced out to a 16-point lead before Milwaukee cut it to 62-54 at the break.

Antetokounmpo got hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, and on Sunday afternoon the Bucks said he had a minor sprain of his left knee and would miss at least two games. Milwaukee's 141-130 loss at Phoenix on Sunday marked the first time the Bucks dropped back-to-back games this season.

Now it's a three-game skid.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT

''I played Division III basketball, so I can definitely imagine that,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on imagining Italian sports leagues playing games without fans because of the new coronavirus.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee got back into the game with eight easy points off five Nuggets turnovers in the second quarter, when the Bucks trimmed a 52-36 deficit by closing the first half on an 18-10 run. ... The Bucks play seven of their next eight in Milwaukee.

Nuggets: Jokic continued a recent trend of non-assertive play on the offensive end as he made just one basket in the first half. ... The Nuggets play seven of their next eight on the road - and their only home game during that stretch is against the Clippers, who beat them by 29 points this month.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Nuggets: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

---

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 24
DEN Nuggets 39

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Gary Harris  
11:35   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
11:19   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:12 +2 Will Barton made fade-away jump shot 0-2
10:55   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
10:38   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
10:29 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thanasis Antetokounmpo 3-2
10:03   Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
9:47 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thanasis Antetokounmpo 6-2
9:30 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 6-5
9:08 +2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made fade-away jump shot 8-5
8:54   Personal foul on Pat Connaughton  
8:50 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup, assist by Will Barton 8-7
8:40   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
8:28 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 8-10
8:15   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
8:15 +1 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
8:15   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
8:09 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
7:55   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
7:50 +2 Sterling Brown made finger-roll layup 11-13
7:36   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   MIL team rebound  
7:23   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by D.J. Wilson  
7:10   Lost ball turnover on Frank Mason, stolen by Paul Millsap  
6:57 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot 11-15
6:44   Wesley Matthews missed floating jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:34   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson  
6:21   D.J. Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:16 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 11-17
6:16   Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson  
6:16   Full timeout called  
6:16 +1 Paul Millsap made free throw 11-18
6:03 +3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Mason 14-18
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Robin Lopez  
5:37 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Mason 17-18
5:21 +2 Paul Millsap made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 17-20
5:05   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilson, stolen by Will Barton  
4:58 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 17-22
4:42   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
4:28   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
4:23   MIL team rebound  
4:13   D.J. Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:03   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson  
3:48   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:29 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 17-24
3:15   Frank Mason missed driving layup, blocked by Monte Morris  
3:15   MIL team rebound  
3:15   Full timeout called  
3:12 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk, assist by Kyle Korver 19-24
3:00   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:47   Kyle Korver missed floating jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:32 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 19-27
2:17   Personal foul on Gary Harris  
2:08   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
1:58   Shooting foul on Frank Mason  
1:58 +1 Monte Morris made 1st of 3 free throws 19-28
1:58 +1 Monte Morris made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-29
1:58 +1 Monte Morris made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-30
1:43   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:23   Mason Plumlee missed dunk, blocked by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
1:13   Frank Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
1:00 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 19-33
0:51 +2 Frank Mason made reverse layup 21-33
0:40 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 21-36
0:34 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Mason 24-36
0:09 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 24-39
0:05   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
0:03   Frank Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
0:00   Kyle Korver missed jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 30
DEN Nuggets 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   MIL team rebound  
11:46   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
11:33 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made jump shot, assist by Kyle Korver 26-39
11:18 +2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot 26-41
11:08   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
11:05   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
11:02 +2 Kyle Korver made jump shot, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 28-41
10:46   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
10:45   MIL team rebound  
10:29 +2 Sterling Brown made driving dunk, assist by Wesley Matthews 30-41
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Frank Mason  
10:09   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
10:09   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:09   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:09   MIL team rebound  
10:09 +1 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-41
9:59 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 31-44
9:47 +3 Frank Mason made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 34-44
9:39   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
9:27   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
9:14   Shooting foul on Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
9:14 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
9:14 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-46
9:02   Traveling violation turnover on Robin Lopez  
8:48 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 34-48
8:40   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
8:29   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
8:17   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
8:10   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed layup, blocked by Mason Plumlee  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
8:03   Monte Morris missed reverse layup  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:01 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 34-50
7:21   Paul Millsap missed fade-away jump shot  
7:45 +2 D.J. Wilson made layup, assist by Frank Mason 36-50
7:21   Paul Millsap missed fade-away jump shot  
7:18   DEN team rebound  
7:20   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:05   Sterling Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
6:53   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   MIL team rebound  
6:41   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
6:30   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
6:17   D.J. Wilson missed hook shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
6:08   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson  
5:48   D.J. Wilson missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
5:32 +2 Paul Millsap made driving dunk, assist by Monte Morris 36-52
5:18   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
5:18 +1 Wesley Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 37-52
5:18 +1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-52
5:04   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   MIL team rebound  
4:50   Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Gary Harris  
4:46   Bad pass turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Kyle Korver  
4:46   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:46 +1 Pat Connaughton made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
4:46 +1 Pat Connaughton made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
4:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 40-54
4:24 +2 Wesley Matthews made reverse layup 42-54
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
4:04   Wesley Matthews missed layup, blocked by Will Barton  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
4:01 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk 44-54
4:01   Full timeout called  
3:44 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 44-57
3:28   Frank Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:19   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
3:07   Frank Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:52   Offensive foul on Paul Millsap  
2:52   Turnover on Paul Millsap  
2:42 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Mason 47-57
2:17 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 47-60
2:00   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
2:00   Sterling Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:00   MIL team rebound  
2:00 +1 Sterling Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-60
1:46   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
1:37 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sterling Brown 51-60
1:18   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
1:11 +3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 54-60
0:51   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
0:49   Offensive foul on Kyle Korver  
0:49   Turnover on Kyle Korver  
0:32 +2 Will Barton made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 54-62
0:17   Lost ball turnover on Sterling Brown, stolen by Jerami Grant  
0:00   Jerami Grant missed hook shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 17
DEN Nuggets 14

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
11:20   Paul Millsap missed reverse layup  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
11:17 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 54-65
11:04   Sterling Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Will Barton  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
11:00 +2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made dunk 56-65
10:46   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
10:45   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
10:45 +1 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 57-65
10:45   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
10:29   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
10:10   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Thanasis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Will Barton  
10:00   Turnover on Will Barton  
9:38   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
9:27   Turnover on Will Barton  
9:17   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
9:04   Jamal Murray missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
8:59   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
8:51   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:31   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:08 +2 Jamal Murray made finger-roll layup 57-67
7:52   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
7:42 +2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made reverse layup 59-67
7:30   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
7:24   Full timeout called  
7:11   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:02   Frank Mason missed driving layup, blocked by Jamal Murray  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Frank Mason  
6:57 +2 D.J. Wilson made dunk, assist by Robin Lopez 61-67
6:29   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   DEN team rebound  
6:28   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:11   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
6:03   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
5:50   Sterling Brown missed jump shot  
5:49