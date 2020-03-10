CLE
White scores 20, commits 9 TOs, Bulls beat Cavaliers 108-103

  • Mar 10, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Coby White scored 20 points to help offset a career-high nine turnovers in his first NBA start, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103 on Tuesday night.

The Bulls won their 22nd game to match their total from last season, though they didn't think it would take this long. They expected to make a bigger jump sooner in the Eastern Conference.

One bright spot lately is White, the No. 7 overall draft pick. The rookie turned in his ninth straight game with at least 19 points.

''I thought he competed,'' coach Jim Boylen said. ''He was on (Collin) Sexton a lot. That guy's a hard guy to guard. He's fast, he's strong. I thought Coby was a two-way player tonight. I thought he showed his burst. ... That looked like Steve Francis. That's how Steve Francis used to do it - that burst.''

White was ''excited'' to start.

''It was fun,'' he said. ''It's a blessing. It's a blessing to start in the NBA.''

Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in with 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 15. Shaquille Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bulls outrebounded the Cavaliers 46-35 and made 12 3-pointers in holding off the Eastern Conference's last-place team. And they won for just the third time in 16 games, even though leading scorer Zach LaVine missed his fifth in a row because of a strained left quadriceps.

The Cavaliers announced a multiyear extension for coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Tuesday, then fell to 5-6 since he took over following John Beilein's resignation 54 games into his first season.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 26 points, giving him 25 or more in seven of the past eight games. But he also had five turnovers - two in the final 1:11.

Andre Drummond scored 21, though he also gave the ball away six times. Kevin Love added 17 points despite making just 2 of 13 3-pointers. Larry Nance Jr. scored 16. But the Cavaliers came up short after winning tight games against Denver and San Antonio over the weekend.

PULLING IT OUT

Tied at 83 early in the fourth quarter, Porter drove for a three-point play to start an 11-2 run that made it 94-85 with 6:54 remaining.

Porter also hit a 3 to bump the lead to 97-87 before Cleveland's Matthew Dellavedova buried two of his own. Chicago's Thaddeus Young answered with a 3 to make it a seven-point game.

The Cavaliers hung in, with Love hitting from beyond the arc to cut it to 103-101 with 1:26 left. Carter then hit two free throws for Chicago.

The Bulls called their final two timeouts with 52 seconds remaining - to avoid an eight-second violation and then advance the ball to halfcourt, Boylen said - only to commit a turnover.

That led to a tip-in for Drummond. A soaring Harrison then rebounded a miss by White and hit two free throws with 13.2 seconds left to boost the Bulls' lead to 107-103.

''I know I was watching on the last play when Shaquille got the rebound,'' Sexton said. ''That probably cost us the game. When it's like that in crunch time, you have to make sure to box out.''

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Bickerstaff turned 41 on Tuesday. ... The Cavaliers shot 6 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Bulls: LaVine hopes to return within the next few games and made it clear he does not want to be shut down for the remainder of the season. ''Just trying to find the right time to come back,'' he said. ''Obviously, I don't want to push it, come back too early and re-injure it, so it's going to be trying to find that nice balance. But I feel good right now.'' LaVine turned 25 on Tuesday. ... G Ryan Arcidiacono (right Achilles soreness) missed his third consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Charlotte on Friday.

Bulls: Visit Orlando in Thursday.

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 29
CHI Bulls 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison  
11:48 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 3 free throws 1-0
11:48 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-0
11:48 +1 Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-0
11:27   Lauri Markkanen missed hook shot, blocked by Andre Drummond  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:17   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:06   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
10:53 +2 Shaquille Harrison made floating jump shot 3-2
10:36 +2 Cedi Osman made finger-roll layup, assist by Andre Drummond 5-2
10:13 +2 Denzel Valentine made driving layup 5-4
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
9:46   Wendell Carter Jr. missed driving layup  
9:46   CHI team rebound  
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Carter Jr., stolen by Kevin Love  
9:37 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 7-4
9:23   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
9:19   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:15   Out of bounds turnover on Andre Drummond  
9:06 +2 Coby White made jump shot 7-6
8:50 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 9-6
8:44   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
8:39   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
8:23 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
8:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:13 +1 Kevin Love made free throw 10-9
8:03   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
7:53 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made layup, assist by Coby White 10-11
7:37   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:34   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
7:31 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk 10-13
7:31   Full timeout called  
7:11   Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:05   Shooting foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:05   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:05   CLE team rebound  
7:05 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
6:51 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Gafford 11-16
6:37   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:30 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 13-16
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by Collin Sexton  
6:17 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 15-16
6:17   Shooting foul on Lauri Markkanen  
6:17 +1 Kevin Love made free throw 16-16
5:58 +2 Lauri Markkanen made driving layup 16-18
5:40 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 18-18
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Otto Porter Jr., stolen by Andre Drummond  
5:10 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 20-18
4:54 +3 Otto Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 20-21
4:39   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
4:34 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 22-21
4:34   Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.  
4:34 +1 Cedi Osman made free throw 23-21
4:23   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
4:18   Traveling violation turnover on Coby White  
3:54   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
3:50   Cedi Osman missed dunk  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
3:48   Cedi Osman missed dunk  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.  
3:46 +2 Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 23-23
3:29 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 25-23
3:12   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
3:07 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk 25-25
2:50   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
2:50   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
2:50   Full timeout called  
2:35   Otto Porter Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Alfonzo McKinnie  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Matt Mooney  
2:23   Alfonzo McKinnie missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
2:23   CLE team rebound  
2:16 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 28-25
2:01   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.  
1:53   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup, blocked by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
1:48   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Otto Porter Jr.  
1:39   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup, blocked by Matthew Dellavedova  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
1:39   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford  
1:26   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
1:13 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 28-27
0:57   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
0:51   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
0:39   Offensive foul on Thaddeus Young  
0:39   Turnover on Thaddeus Young  
0:30   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
0:10   Otto Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:05   Personal foul on Otto Porter Jr.  
0:05 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
0:05   Larry Nance Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 23
CHI Bulls 27

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 29-29
11:18 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 31-29
11:05   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:52   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:37 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 31-31
10:11 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made reverse layup, assist by Kevin Love 33-31
10:01   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
9:40 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot 35-31
9:24 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Shaquille Harrison 35-33
9:12   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
9:04   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:49   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
8:33   Alfonzo McKinnie missed driving layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
8:24   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   CLE team rebound  
7:58   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
7:51   Matt Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
7:44   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:36   Full timeout called  
7:27   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
7:22 +2 Coby White made layup 35-35
7:13   Out of bounds turnover on Collin Sexton  
6:58 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 35-37
6:47 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 37-37
6:32 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 37-39
6:11   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:02   Out of bounds turnover on Denzel Valentine  
5:40   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
5:32   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:25   Offensive goaltending turnover on Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:25   Full timeout called  
5:15 +2 Coby White made driving layup 37-41
4:58   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
4:58 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 38-41
4:58 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
4:34   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
4:26   Cedi Osman missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
4:21   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
4:17 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk 39-43
4:01 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 41-43
3:46 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 41-46
3:34   Out of bounds turnover on Matthew Dellavedova  
3:19   Denzel Valentine missed hook shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:00 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 43-46
2:39   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
2:27 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 46-46
2:11 +2 Coby White made driving layup 46-48
1:56   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
1:48 +2 Daniel Gafford made layup, assist by Denzel Valentine 46-50
1:48   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
1:48   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:48 +1 Coby White made free throw 46-51
1:48 +1 Daniel Gafford made free throw 46-52
1:31   Cedi Osman missed driving layup, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
1:17   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
0:58   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
0:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
0:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
0:47   Bad pass turnover on Coby White, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:44 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 50-52
0:31   Coby White missed floating jump shot  
0:28   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
0:20   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
0:20 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
0:20 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
0:01 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 52-54
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 26
CHI Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
11:33   Shaquille Harrison missed floating jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
11:20   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
11:05 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 54-54
10:56 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made layup, assist by Coby White 54-56
10:44 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 56-56
10:24   Wendell Carter Jr. missed driving layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
10:17 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 58-56
10:17   Shooting foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
9:56   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
9:51 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 59-59
9:29   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
9:25   Offensive foul on Coby White  
9:25   Turnover on Coby White  
9:13 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 61-59
8:57   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:48   Cedi Osman missed driving layup, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
8:41   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
8:34 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Carter Jr. 61-62
8:20   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
8:12 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 63-62
7:59   Coby White missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:50   Cedi Osman missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
7:50   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
7:43   Offensive foul on Lauri Markkanen  
7:43   Turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
7:31 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Kevin Love 65-62
7:20   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
7:05   Andre Drummond missed floating jump shot, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
6:59   Coby White missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Cedi Osman  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
6:49   Andre Drummond missed layup  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
6:35 +2 Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup 65-64
6:34   Full timeout called  
6:13   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:53 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 65-67
5:33   Personal foul on Lauri Markkanen  
5:26   Out of bounds turnover on Matthew Dellavedova  
5:11   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Gafford, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:02 +2 Cedi Osman made dunk 67-67
4:42 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot 67-69
4:29 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 69-69
4:09 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made jump shot 69-71
3:50   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:37 +2 Tomas Satoransky made driving layup, assist by Coby White 69-73
3:24   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
3:19   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
3:12   Alfonzo McKinnie missed dunk  
2:58   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54 </