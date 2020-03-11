CHA
MIA

No Text

Hornets top Heat 109-98, as NBA shutdown looms

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

MIAMI (AP) Charlotte coach James Borrego thought it would be a rallying cry of sorts for the Hornets to not let the Miami Heat clinch a playoff spot on their watch.

He was apparently right.

And by night's end, that hardly seemed to matter.

Devonte' Graham scored 30 points, Caleb Martin scored 19 and the Hornets shook off an early 20-point deficit to beat the Heat 109-98 on Wednesday night - keeping Miami's magic number for clinching a postseason berth at one.

That is, if there even is a postseason. The NBA suspended the season indefinitely after Wednesday's games after a Utah Jazz player had a presumptive positive test for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The player is Rudy Gobert, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team had confirmed it publicly.

P.J. Washington scored 17 and Miles Bridges scored 16 for the Hornets, who have won five of their last seven road games in a stretch that came immediately after they dropped eight consecutive games played away from Charlotte. The Hornets were down 40-20 late in the first quarter, then scored 39 of the game's next 50 points.

''We've been here before,'' Borrego said. ''We didn't panic. After the first quarter, we made a few adjustments. We started to play more aggressively. Just a fantastic win.''

Kendrick Nunn scored 24 for the Heat, who played without Jimmy Butler because of a toe injury.

Miami made 15 of its first 16 shots and looked poised to run away with things - but that start was followed immediately by the Heat missing 17 of their next 22 shots. It wound up becoming the second time the Heat lost a game this season after leading by at least 20 points; the other was a 22-point loss at Cleveland last month.

Derrick Jones Jr. had 23 points, Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Duncan Robinson scored 12 for the Heat.

But amid the reality that the game is shutting down until further notice, the talk afterward had very little to do with the game.

''We just have to sit back and observe and monitor the situation,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte is 23-42. ... The Hornets were 17 for 34 from 3-point range. ... Charlotte was without Terry Rozier, who missed the game with an illness.

Heat: Miami is 41-24. ... Robinson was 3 for 13, all from 3-point range. ... The Heat got to the foul line only six times in the game, compared with 22 for Charlotte.

SILENCE

There was no announcement in the arena about the looming NBA suspension of play, but in a departure from the norm the Heat also did not announce anything about the next home game. It would have been Friday against New York.

UNLUCKY 13

This was the 13th time this season that Miami lost a game in which it led by at least 10 points at some point.

---

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 22
MIA Heat 40

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
11:27 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 0-3
11:16   Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:13   CHA team rebound  
11:13   Jumpball  
11:03 +2 Cody Martin made jump shot 2-3
10:37 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 2-6
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:24   Out of bounds turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
10:08 +3 Cody Zeller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 5-6
9:43 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot 5-8
9:29 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 7-8
9:18 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup 7-10
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
8:57 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 7-12
8:45   Cody Zeller missed layup  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:42   Cody Zeller missed dunk, blocked by Solomon Hill  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
8:32 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 7-15
8:06   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:01 +2 P.J. Washington made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 9-15
7:45 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup 9-17
7:45   Full timeout called  
7:22   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
7:11   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:03   Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Solomon Hill  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:00 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 11-17
6:48 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 11-20
6:34   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:21 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 11-22
6:04   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:59 +2 Kendrick Nunn made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 11-24
5:49   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
5:35 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 11-26
5:23   Miles Bridges missed finger-roll layup  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:08   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
4:51   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
4:38   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
4:26 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 11-29
4:24   Full timeout called  
4:08 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot 13-29
3:48 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 13-32
3:30 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 16-32
3:21   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
3:16 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 16-35
3:09   Personal foul on Andre Iguodala  
2:53   P.J. Washington missed layup, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
2:49   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
2:48 +2 P.J. Washington made fade-away jump shot 18-35
2:46   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
2:32   Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
2:32   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
2:25 +3 Andre Iguodala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 18-38
2:06   P.J. Washington missed hook shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
1:46   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
1:37   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
1:37 +1 Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 19-38
1:37 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-38
1:12 +2 Tyler Herro made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 20-40
0:56   Caleb Martin missed driving layup  
0:56   MIA team rebound  
0:54   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Caleb Martin  
0:52   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
0:52 +1 Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 21-40
0:52 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-40
0:33   Tyler Herro missed fade-away jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
0:27   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Tyler Herro  
0:21   Out of bounds turnover on Andre Iguodala  
0:01   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:00   Cody Martin missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 37
MIA Heat 11

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Solomon Hill missed turnaround jump shot  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
11:24   Solomon Hill missed driving layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
11:10   Lost ball turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Jae Crowder  
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Hill, stolen by Caleb Martin  
11:04 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Martin 25-40
10:51   Full timeout called  
10:41   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
10:32   Jalen McDaniels missed hook shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
10:18   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:53 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 28-40
9:43   Goran Dragic missed driving layup, blocked by Cody Martin  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
9:36   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
9:14   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Miles Bridges  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
9:11 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup, assist by Caleb Martin 30-40
9:09   Violation  
8:55   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
8:45   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
8:35 +2 Cody Martin made driving layup 32-40
8:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:36 +1 Goran Dragic made free throw 32-41
8:13   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:07   Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by P.J. Washington  
7:45 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 35-41
7:34   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Cody Martin  
7:16   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:14 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 37-41
6:55   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:44   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:35   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
6:30   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:21 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 40-41
6:04 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Jae Crowder 40-43
5:40   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
5:34 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 40-46
5:10   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
5:03   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
5:03 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 40-47
5:03   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:39   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:34   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:18   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:09   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:04 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 42-47
3:57   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:43   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
3:43   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
3:43   Miles Bridges missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:43   CHA team rebound  
3:43 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-47
3:25   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:11 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Martin 46-47
3:03   Out of bounds turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
2:46 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 49-47
2:20 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 49-49
1:57   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
1:57 +1 Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 50-49
1:57 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-49
1:45   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Jae Crowder  
1:30   Traveling violation turnover on Duncan Robinson  
1:12 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 54-49
0:59 +2 Bam Adebayo made turnaround jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 54-51
0:40   Cody Zeller missed finger-roll layup  
0:39   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:39 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk 56-51
0:29   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
0:10 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 59-51
0:05   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
0:01   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
0:01   MIA team rebound  
0:00   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 28
MIA Heat 26

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
11:33   Bam Adebayo missed turnaround jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:23   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:19   P.J. Washington missed dunk  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:13 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 59-54
10:54   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
10:45   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:34   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:26 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 59-56
10:01   Miles Bridges missed layup  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:49 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 61-56
9:30 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 61-58
9:10 +2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 63-58
8:55   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:49 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 66-58
8:29 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 66-60
8:10 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 68-60
7:58 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 68-62
7:43   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
7:43   Cody Zeller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:43   CHA team rebound  
7:43 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-62
7:32   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:27   Bam Adebayo missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:22   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:22 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 70-62
7:22 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-62
6:58   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:51 +2 Devonte' Graham made finger-roll layup, assist by Cody Zeller 73-62
6:51   Full timeout called  
6:37   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:27 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 73-64
6:13 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 76-64
5:53   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
5:38   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Martin  
5:30 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 76-66
5:12   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
5:12 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 77-66
5:12 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-66
4:56   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
4:36   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
4:29   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
4:19 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 81-66
3:58   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
3:45 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 81-68
3:18   Devonte' Graham missed finger-roll layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
3:09 +2 Kendrick Nunn made finger-roll layup 81-70
3:10   Full timeout called  
2:57 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 83-70
2:42 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 83-73
2:18   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
1:56 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 83-75
1:43   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
1:43 +1 Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 84-75
1:43 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-75
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Caleb Martin  
1:21 +2 Caleb Martin made floating jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 87-75
1:05   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
0:46   Caleb Martin missed jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
0:36   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
0:27   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot