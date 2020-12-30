|
+3
Will Barton makes three point jump shot (Facundo Campazzo assists)
37-32
11:29
Cory Joseph misses three point jump shot
11:26
Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
11:16
Isaiah Hartenstein turnover (traveling)
11:03
+3
Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists)
37-35
10:51
Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
10:51
Isaiah Hartenstein misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:51
Nuggets offensive rebound
10:51
+1
Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 2 of 2
38-35
10:38
+3
Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
38-38
10:37
Nuggets 60 second timeout
10:23
Bol Bol misses three point jump shot
10:21
Kings defensive rebound
9:58
+3
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Marvin Bagley III assists)
38-41
9:43
+3
PJ Dozier makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
41-41
9:34
Tyrese Haliburton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
9:19
Will Barton misses two point jump shot
9:15
Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound
9:15
Michael Porter Jr. misses two point putback layup
9:13
Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
9:13
Isaiah Hartenstein misses two point jump shot
9:09
Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
9:06
PJ Dozier blocks Cory Joseph's two point layup
9:03
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
9:03
Nemanja Bjelica personal foul (Facundo Campazzo draws the foul)
8:55
Will Barton misses two point jump shot
8:54
Will Barton offensive rebound
8:53
+2
Will Barton makes two point driving layup
43-41
8:35
Facundo Campazzo shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
8:35
+1
Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-42
8:35
+1
Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
43-43
8:16
Facundo Campazzo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
8:00
+3
Marvin Bagley III makes three point jump shot
43-46
7:47
Facundo Campazzo turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Haliburton steals)
7:39
Harrison Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Facundo Campazzo steals)
7:32
Isaiah Hartenstein turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Haliburton steals)
7:29
Tyrese Haliburton turnover (bad pass) (Facundo Campazzo steals)
7:26
+2
Will Barton makes two point layup (Facundo Campazzo assists)
45-46
7:21
Kings 60 second timeout
7:09
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
7:05
Richaun Holmes offensive rebound
7:02
Marvin Bagley III misses three point jump shot
6:59
Tyrese Haliburton offensive rebound
6:57
+2
Tyrese Haliburton makes two point finger roll layup
45-48
6:34
Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
6:31
Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
6:23
Harrison Barnes misses two point floating jump shot
6:20
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
6:10
Richaun Holmes personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
6:06
+2
Michael Porter Jr. makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
47-48
5:48
+3
Marvin Bagley III makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists)
47-51
5:27
Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (De'Aaron Fox steals)
5:23
+2
Richaun Holmes makes two point dunk (De'Aaron Fox assists)
47-53
5:22
Nuggets 60 second timeout
5:13
Buddy Hield shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
5:13
+1
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 3
48-53
5:13
Paul Millsap misses regular free throw 2 of 3
5:13
Nuggets offensive rebound
5:13
+1
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 3 of 3
49-53
4:59
+3
Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists)
49-56
4:42
+2
Michael Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Paul Millsap assists)
51-56
4:35
+2
Richaun Holmes makes two point alley-oop dunk (De'Aaron Fox assists)
51-58
4:35
Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)
4:35
Richaun Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:31
Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
4:16
Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
4:16
Nuggets offensive rebound
4:14
Richaun Holmes turnover
4:03
+2
Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot
53-58
3:43
Marvin Bagley III misses two point turnaround jump shot
3:39
Harrison Barnes offensive rebound
3:39
Harrison Barnes misses two point putback layup
3:38
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
3:26
Monte Morris misses three point jump shot
3:26
Kings defensive rebound
3:26
Nikola Jokic personal foul (Loose ball) (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
3:13
Harrison Barnes misses two point layup
3:11
Harrison Barnes offensive rebound
3:04
+2
Buddy Hield makes two point driving layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
53-60
2:59
Nikola Jokic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
2:36
Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
2:36
+1
Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
53-61
2:36
+1
Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
53-62
2:24
De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
2:24
Paul Millsap misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:24
Nuggets offensive rebound
2:24
+1
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
54-62
2:17
+2
Richaun Holmes makes two point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
54-64
2:01
+3
Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
57-64
1:52
+2
De'Aaron Fox makes two point jump shot
57-66
1:52
Monte Morris shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
1:53
+1
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 1
57-67
1:41
+2
Monte Morris makes two point driving layup
59-67
1:29
Marvin Bagley III misses three point jump shot
1:26
Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
1:16
Nikola Jokic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
1:01
+2
Marvin Bagley III makes two point floating jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
59-69
0:42
Paul Millsap misses two point jump shot
0:39
Buddy Hield defensive rebound
0:33
+2
Marvin Bagley III makes two point dunk (Buddy Hield assists)
59-71
0:21
+3
Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
62-71
0:00
+3
Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
62-74
0:00
End of period
