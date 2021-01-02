|
11:49
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams kicked ball violation
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo offensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Hamidou Diallo makes two point putback layup
|
30-33
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Cole Anthony makes two point jump shot
|
30-35
|
10:54
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams offensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Khem Birch blocks Kenrich Williams's two point putback layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Terrence Ross defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo offensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Hamidou Diallo makes two point driving layup
|
32-35
|
9:55
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon misses two point layup
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Magic offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Thunder defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Theo Maledon makes two point driving layup
|
34-35
|
9:34
|
|
|
Cole Anthony shooting foul (Theo Maledon draws the foul)
|
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
Theo Maledon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-35
|
9:24
|
|
|
Terrence Ross misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses two point reverse layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Terrence Ross offensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Cole Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (lost ball) (Khem Birch steals)
|
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Khem Birch makes two point layup
|
35-37
|
8:19
|
|
|
Thunder 60 second timeout
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Mike Muscala misses two point layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams misses two point putback layup
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Gary Clark offensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Gary Clark turnover (bad pass) (Theo Maledon steals)
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Theo Maledon makes two point jump shot
|
37-37
|
7:17
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic turnover (bad pass) (Aleksej Pokusevski steals)
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Gary Clark shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Thunder offensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-37
|
7:01
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Kenrich Williams misses two point reverse layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (lost ball) (Gary Clark steals)
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Markelle Fultz makes two point layup
|
38-39
|
6:07
|
|
|
Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic offensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Vucevic makes two point putback layup
|
38-41
|
5:29
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon shooting foul (Kenrich Williams draws the foul)
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Kenrich Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-41
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Kenrich Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-41
|
5:12
|
|
|
Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
+3
|
Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot
|
43-41
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
|
43-43
|
4:21
|
|
|
George Hill turnover (lost ball) (Gary Clark steals)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Gary Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Magic offensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point reverse layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point reverse layup
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Terrence Ross assists)
|
43-45
|
3:18
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Markelle Fultz's three point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Al Horford defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Al Horford misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
Al Horford makes two point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists)
|
45-45
|
2:13
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz turnover (lost ball) (Luguentz Dort steals)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Magic 60 second timeout
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Michael Carter-Williams turnover (lost ball) (George Hill steals)
|
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Luguentz Dort makes three point jump shot (Al Horford assists)
|
48-45
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot
|
48-48
|
1:23
|
|
|
George Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Al Horford personal foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Al Horford blocks Khem Birch's two point layup
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic personal foul (Darius Bazley draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
+2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup (George Hill assists)
|
50-48
|
0:31
|
|
+3
|
Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
|
50-51
|
0:13
|
|
+2
|
Al Horford makes two point layup (George Hill assists)
|
52-51
|
0:04
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|