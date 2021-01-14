|
12:00
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo vs. Aron Baynes (P.J. Washington gains possession)
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Hornets turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
OG Anunoby makes two point dunk (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
0-2
|
11:13
|
|
|
Terry Rozier turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam offensive foul (Charge) (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Devonte' Graham assists)
|
2-2
|
10:33
|
|
|
P.J. Washington blocks Pascal Siakam's two point layup
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
OG Anunoby offensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Caleb Martin defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Caleb Martin misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Terry Rozier steals)
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Terry Rozier makes two point driving layup
|
4-2
|
9:30
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|
4-5
|
9:08
|
|
|
P.J. Washington misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Martin makes two point jump shot
|
6-5
|
8:35
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
OG Anunoby blocks Devonte' Graham's two point driving layup
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Hornets offensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|
8-5
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|
8-8
|
7:44
|
|
|
Aron Baynes personal foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
P.J. Washington offensive foul (Charge) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
P.J. Washington turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
8-11
|
7:06
|
|
|
Caleb Martin misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Martin steals)
|
|
6:59
|
|
+3
|
Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Caleb Martin assists)
|
11-11
|
6:44
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Raptors 60 second timeout
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Aron Baynes shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-11
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-11
|
6:14
|
|
|
LaMelo Ball blocks OG Anunoby's two point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Aron Baynes offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Martin steals)
|
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Washington makes two point layup (Caleb Martin assists)
|
15-11
|
5:54
|
|
|
Hornets delay of game violation
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lowry makes two point driving layup (Pascal Siakam assists)
|
15-13
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Washington makes two point driving layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
17-13
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Aron Baynes makes two point dunk (OG Anunoby assists)
|
17-15
|
4:54
|
|
|
Caleb Martin turnover (lost ball) (Pascal Siakam steals)
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lowry makes two point floating jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|
17-17
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Washington makes two point layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
19-17
|
4:27
|
|
|
Miles Bridges shooting foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
|
|
4:27
|
|
+1
|
OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-18
|
4:27
|
|
|
OG Anunoby misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Chris Boucher shooting foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-18
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-18
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (Norman Powell assists)
|
21-21
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Miles Bridges makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terry Rozier assists)
|
23-21
|
3:45
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
26-21
|
3:30
|
|
|
Raptors 60 second timeout
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
LaMelo Ball personal foul (Loose ball) (Chris Boucher draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Chris Boucher draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Chris Boucher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-22
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Chris Boucher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-23
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Bismack Biyombo makes two point turnaround hook shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
28-23
|
2:31
|
|
|
Raptors turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Norman Powell defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Norman Powell turnover (bad pass) (LaMelo Ball steals)
|
|
2:05
|
|
+3
|
Malik Monk makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
31-23
|
1:52
|
|
+3
|
Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot
|
31-26
|
1:41
|
|
|
LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Malik Monk personal foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Raptors delay of game violation
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Stanley Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
31-29
|
0:56
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham turnover (lost ball) (Yuta Watanabe steals)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Stanley Johnson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Miles Bridges turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+3
|
Yuta Watanabe makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
31-32
|
0:11
|
|
+3
|
Miles Bridges makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|
34-32
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
34-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|