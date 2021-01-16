|
12:00
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo vs. Aron Baynes (P.J. Washington gains possession)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Gordon Hayward turnover (back court violation)
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Aron Baynes shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Hornets offensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
10:49
|
|
|
Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam turnover (lost ball) (Devonte' Graham steals)
|
|
10:09
|
|
+2
|
Gordon Hayward makes two point finger roll layup (Devonte' Graham assists)
|
3-0
|
9:50
|
|
|
OG Anunoby misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry blocks P.J. Washington's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
OG Anunoby makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
3-2
|
9:12
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
OG Anunoby shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
4-2
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
5-2
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
6-2
|
8:41
|
|
|
Aron Baynes turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|
9-2
|
|
|
+3
|
Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam kicked ball violation
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Terry Rozier misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
+3
|
Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists)
|
12-2
|
7:18
|
|
|
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam personal foul (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Devonte' Graham makes two point driving layup
|
14-2
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Chris Boucher makes two point floating jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
14-4
|
6:18
|
|
|
Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo misses two point putback layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Chris Boucher blocks Bismack Biyombo's two point putback layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham shooting foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)
|
|
6:08
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-5
|
6:08
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-6
|
5:52
|
|
|
P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam makes two point layup (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
14-8
|
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam makes two point layup (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Terry Rozier offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
+3
|
LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|
17-8
|
4:58
|
|
|
P.J. Washington blocks Pascal Siakam's two point layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam misses two point putback layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|
17-11
|
4:19
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry personal foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Miles Bridges misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|
17-14
|
3:43
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo misses two point dunk
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Bismack Biyombo blocks Kyle Lowry's two point driving layup
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lowry makes two point jump shot (Norman Powell assists)
|
17-16
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
19-16
|
2:42
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham shooting foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
Pascal Siakam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-17
|
2:25
|
|
|
LaMelo Ball misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry offensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|
19-20
|
1:56
|
|
|
Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
+3
|
Norman Powell makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
19-23
|
1:29
|
|
|
Chris Boucher shooting foul (Miles Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Miles Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-23
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Miles Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-23
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Norman Powell assists)
|
21-26
|
1:03
|
|
|
Norman Powell blocks Caleb Martin's two point driving layup
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Miles Bridges shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-27
|
0:50
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-28
|
0:35
|
|
+3
|
LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists)
|
24-28
|
0:31
|
|
+3
|
Norman Powell makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|
24-31
|
0:07
|
|
+3
|
Miles Bridges makes three point step back jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|
27-31
|
0:00
|
|
|
Norman Powell misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|