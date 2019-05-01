2019 BIG3 Draft: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, player pool, start time, draft rules

The BIG3 is set to begin its third season, and the professional basketball league will be bigger than ever with 12 teams after the addition of four expansion teams -- the Aliens, Bivouac, Enemies, and Triplets.

After announcing that it will be partnering with CBS and CBS Sports as its broadcasting partner for its third season, the BIG3, founded by actor/rapper Ice Cube which consists of 3-on-3 competition, is expected to reach a wider audience -- which is why there might not be a more important draft to date with the new season tipping off on June 22.

The BIG3 Draft gets underway on Wednesday in Las Vegas and features a large draft pool of many prominent former NBA and collegiate players that have had success all over the globe, including names like Lamar Odom, Greg Oden, Jason Richardson, Mario Chalmers and Steve Blake. The Enemies, Triplets, and 3 Headed Monsters own the top three picks.

Below is all the watch information for the 2019 BIG3 Draft:

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 1



Wednesday, May 1 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Luxor Hotel & Casino -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Luxor Hotel & Casino -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream: CBS Sports Network





Here is the full 2019 Draft Pool, via the BIG3 app!

__



Draft Rules

Since the Power are defending champions, they're not able to draft any new players. The order will be determined with a lottery, which will be announced leading into the draft. Last year's runners-up, 3's Company, can either keep two players or put its entire lineup into the pool. After that, the teams will be selected in order by "captains" in the order set by the lottery.

Complete 2019 Draft Pool

Al Thornton

Alan Anderson

Alanzo Gee

Alex Acker

Alex Scales

Alpha Bangura

Andre Emmett

Ansu Sesay

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Mason Jr

Anthony Morrow*

Anthony Roberson

Antonio Scoop Jardine

Bobby Jones

Bonzi Wells

Brandon Rush

Brian Cook

Brion Rush

Bryant Austin

Carlos Arroyo

Cedric Ceballos

Charles Boozer

Charlie Bell

Cheyene Gadson

Chris Johnson

Chris Smith

CJ Leslie

CJ Watson

Corsley Edwards

Craig Smith

D'Angelo Collins

Dahntay Jones

Daniel Gibson

Darius Rice

Darnell Jackson

David Logan

Derrick Byars

Devin Sweetney

Dijon Thompson

Dion Glover

DJ Mbenga

Dominic McGuire

Donte Greene

Doron Perkins

Dusan Bulut

Eddie House

Eddie Robinson

Eddy Curry

Eric Murdock

Evan Brock

Frank Robinson

Franklin Session

Gary Forbes

Greg Oden

Hakim Warrick

Henry Domercant

Ike Diogu

J'Covan Brown

Jahsha Bluntt

Jamario Moon

Jannero Pargo

Jason Forte

Jason Maxiell

Jason Richardson

Jason Sasser

Jazwyn Cowan

Jeff Remmington

Jeffery Trepagnier

Jelani McCoy

Jeremy Pargo

Jermaine Taylor

Jermareo Davidson

Joe Smith

Joey Haywood

Johan Petro

Josh Powell

Josh Selby

Julian Wright

Kareem Rush

Keith Bogans

Kendall Gill

Lamar Odom

Larry Abney

Lee Nailon

Luther Head

Marcus Banks

Mario Chalmers

Mario West

MIke James

Mike Sweetney

Mike Taylor

Mustapha Farrakhan

Mychel Thompson

Orien Greene

Patrick O'Braynt

Perry Jones

Qyntel Woods

J.R. Bremer

Robert Hite

Robert Vaden

Roderick Wilmont

Rodney Carney

Romeo Travis

Ronald Murray

Ronnie Brewer

Royce White

Ryan Gomes

Ryan Hollins

Salim Stoudamire

Sam Young

Samardo Samuels

Sampson Carter

Shawne Williams

Solomon Jones

Steve Blake

Stromile Swift

Sundiata Gaines

Terence Morris

Terrence Williams

Thomas Gardner

Tony Delk

Tre Simmons

Tremmell Darden

Trey Gilder

Tydran Beaty

Tyshawn Taylor

William McDonald

Willie Solomon

Xavier Silas

Yakhouba Diawara

Zach Andrews

Existing BIG3 Teams (Captains, Co-Captains)

*2019 expansion teams

POWER: Corey Maggette (Captain), Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain), Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)

Corey Maggette (Captain), Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain), Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain) 3'S COMPANY: Dermarr Johnson (Captain), Baron Davis (Co-Captain), Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)

Dermarr Johnson (Captain), Baron Davis (Co-Captain), Drew Gooden (Co-Captain) 3-HEADED MONSTERS: Rashard Lewis (Captain), Reggie Evans (Co-Captain), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)

Rashard Lewis (Captain), Reggie Evans (Co-Captain), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain) TRI-STATE: Jermaine O'Neal (Captain), Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain), Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)

Jermaine O'Neal (Captain), Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain), Nate Robinson (Co-Captain) KILLER 3'S: Stephen Jackson (Captain), Metta World Peace (Co-Captain), Al Harrington (Co-Captain)

Stephen Jackson (Captain), Metta World Peace (Co-Captain), Al Harrington (Co-Captain) TRILOGY: Jason Terry (Captain), James White (Co-Captain), David Hawkins (Co-Captain)

Jason Terry (Captain), James White (Co-Captain), David Hawkins (Co-Captain) BALL HOGS: Brian Scalabrine (Captain), Josh Childress (Co-Captain), DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)

Brian Scalabrine (Captain), Josh Childress (Co-Captain), DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain) GHOST BALLERS: Mike Bibby (Captain), Ricky Davis (Co-Captain), Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)

Mike Bibby (Captain), Ricky Davis (Co-Captain), Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain) *TRIPLETS: Joe Johnson (Captain), Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)

Joe Johnson (Captain), Al Jefferson (Co-Captain) *ALIENS: Andre Owens (Captain), Kendrick Perkins (Co-Captain), Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)

Andre Owens (Captain), Kendrick Perkins (Co-Captain), Shannon Brown (Co-Captain) *BIVOUAC: Josh Smith (Captain), Will Bynum (Co-Captain), Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)

Josh Smith (Captain), Will Bynum (Co-Captain), Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain) *ENEMIES: Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Power won the 2018 BIG3 title with a team that included the likes of Drew Gooden, DerMarr Johnson, Andre Emmett, Baron Davis, Dahntay Jones, and Jason Maxiell. The team was coached by former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper and WNBA star Nancy Lieberman.