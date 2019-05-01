2019 BIG3 Draft: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, player pool, start time, draft rules
The BIG3 basketball league will be holding its third annual draft on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
The BIG3 is set to begin its third season, and the professional basketball league will be bigger than ever with 12 teams after the addition of four expansion teams -- the Aliens, Bivouac, Enemies, and Triplets.
After announcing that it will be partnering with CBS and CBS Sports as its broadcasting partner for its third season, the BIG3, founded by actor/rapper Ice Cube which consists of 3-on-3 competition, is expected to reach a wider audience -- which is why there might not be a more important draft to date with the new season tipping off on June 22.
The BIG3 Draft gets underway on Wednesday in Las Vegas and features a large draft pool of many prominent former NBA and collegiate players that have had success all over the globe, including names like Lamar Odom, Greg Oden, Jason Richardson, Mario Chalmers and Steve Blake. The Enemies, Triplets, and 3 Headed Monsters own the top three picks.
Below is all the watch information for the 2019 BIG3 Draft:
How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 1
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Luxor Hotel & Casino -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream: CBS Sports Network
Draft Rules
Since the Power are defending champions, they're not able to draft any new players. The order will be determined with a lottery, which will be announced leading into the draft. Last year's runners-up, 3's Company, can either keep two players or put its entire lineup into the pool. After that, the teams will be selected in order by "captains" in the order set by the lottery.
Complete 2019 Draft Pool
Al Thornton
Alan Anderson
Alanzo Gee
Alex Acker
Alex Scales
Alpha Bangura
Andre Emmett
Ansu Sesay
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Mason Jr
Anthony Morrow*
Anthony Roberson
Antonio Scoop Jardine
Bobby Jones
Bonzi Wells
Brandon Rush
Brian Cook
Brion Rush
Bryant Austin
Carlos Arroyo
Cedric Ceballos
Charles Boozer
Charlie Bell
Cheyene Gadson
Chris Johnson
Chris Smith
CJ Leslie
CJ Watson
Corsley Edwards
Craig Smith
D'Angelo Collins
Dahntay Jones
Daniel Gibson
Darius Rice
Darnell Jackson
David Logan
Derrick Byars
Devin Sweetney
Dijon Thompson
Dion Glover
DJ Mbenga
Dominic McGuire
Donte Greene
Doron Perkins
Dusan Bulut
Eddie House
Eddie Robinson
Eddy Curry
Eric Murdock
Evan Brock
Frank Robinson
Franklin Session
Gary Forbes
Greg Oden
Hakim Warrick
Henry Domercant
Ike Diogu
J'Covan Brown
Jahsha Bluntt
Jamario Moon
Jannero Pargo
Jason Forte
Jason Maxiell
Jason Richardson
Jason Sasser
Jazwyn Cowan
Jeff Remmington
Jeffery Trepagnier
Jelani McCoy
Jeremy Pargo
Jermaine Taylor
Jermareo Davidson
Joe Smith
Joey Haywood
Johan Petro
Josh Powell
Josh Selby
Julian Wright
Kareem Rush
Keith Bogans
Kendall Gill
Lamar Odom
Larry Abney
Lee Nailon
Luther Head
Marcus Banks
Mario Chalmers
Mario West
MIke James
Mike Sweetney
Mike Taylor
Mustapha Farrakhan
Mychel Thompson
Orien Greene
Patrick O'Braynt
Perry Jones
Qyntel Woods
J.R. Bremer
Robert Hite
Robert Vaden
Roderick Wilmont
Rodney Carney
Romeo Travis
Ronald Murray
Ronnie Brewer
Royce White
Ryan Gomes
Ryan Hollins
Salim Stoudamire
Sam Young
Samardo Samuels
Sampson Carter
Shawne Williams
Solomon Jones
Steve Blake
Stromile Swift
Sundiata Gaines
Terence Morris
Terrence Williams
Thomas Gardner
Tony Delk
Tre Simmons
Tremmell Darden
Trey Gilder
Tydran Beaty
Tyshawn Taylor
William McDonald
Willie Solomon
Xavier Silas
Yakhouba Diawara
Zach Andrews
Existing BIG3 Teams (Captains, Co-Captains)
*2019 expansion teams
- POWER: Corey Maggette (Captain), Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain), Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)
- 3'S COMPANY: Dermarr Johnson (Captain), Baron Davis (Co-Captain), Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- 3-HEADED MONSTERS: Rashard Lewis (Captain), Reggie Evans (Co-Captain), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- TRI-STATE: Jermaine O'Neal (Captain), Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain), Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- KILLER 3'S: Stephen Jackson (Captain), Metta World Peace (Co-Captain), Al Harrington (Co-Captain)
- TRILOGY: Jason Terry (Captain), James White (Co-Captain), David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- BALL HOGS: Brian Scalabrine (Captain), Josh Childress (Co-Captain), DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- GHOST BALLERS: Mike Bibby (Captain), Ricky Davis (Co-Captain), Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- *TRIPLETS: Joe Johnson (Captain), Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- *ALIENS: Andre Owens (Captain), Kendrick Perkins (Co-Captain), Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- *BIVOUAC: Josh Smith (Captain), Will Bynum (Co-Captain), Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- *ENEMIES: Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
Power won the 2018 BIG3 title with a team that included the likes of Drew Gooden, DerMarr Johnson, Andre Emmett, Baron Davis, Dahntay Jones, and Jason Maxiell. The team was coached by former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper and WNBA star Nancy Lieberman.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Referees take backseat in Rockets-GSW
This series has been about everything but basketball
-
How to watch: Sixers vs. Raptors Game 3
After the Sixers' big win in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1, it shifts back to Philadelphia...
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers: Series breakdown
Portland dropped Game 1 at Denver, but will get a chance to even the score on Wednesday ni...
-
Series breakdown: Celtics vs. Bucks
The Celtics will host the Bucks in Game 3 on Friday with the series all tied up at 1-all
-
Injuries show Warriors' absurd depth
The Rockets and Warriors were in very different places after injuries to their superstars in...
-
Harden: I 'barely could see' in Game 2
Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid in the first quarter of Game 2, which the Rockets...