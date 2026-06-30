2026 NBA free agency rankings, tracker: LeBron James on the move, and more big names are available

NBA free agency has arrived. The 2026 free agency period begins at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening, and there are some notable names on the market who could change teams in the coming days.
We know for sure that the biggest name will be on the move. LeBron James is leaving the Lakers, he declared Tuesday, after eight years in L.A. Where will the 41-year-old go for his 24th NBA season? That remains to be seen, but James will test the market as the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat and more vie for his services.
Other notable names in free agency include Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler, two talented bigs who are both restricted free agents. James Harden and Draymond Green are also looking for new deals after declining player options earlier this week. Harden and Green are expected to return to their incumbent teams (the Cavaliers and Warriors, respectively).
We've ranked the 40 best players in free agency (more on them here) and will be keeping tabs on the moves below in our free agency tracker.
2026 NBA free agency rankings, tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Austin Reaves (28)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $185M deal
|2
Jalen Duren (22)
|C
|Restricted free agent
|3
LeBron James (41)
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|4
Trae Young (27)
|PG
|Agreed to 4-year, $212M deal
|5
Walker Kessler (24)
|C
|Restricted free agent
|6
Peyton Watson (23)
|SF
|Restricted free agent
|7
James Harden (36)
|PG
|Declined player option
|8
Andrew Wiggins (31)
|SF
|Agreed to 3-year, $64M deal
|9
Draymond Green (36)
|PF
|Declined player option
|10
Ayo Dosunmu (26)
|PG
|Agreed to 5-year, $112M deal
|11
Tari Eason (25)
|PF
|Restricted free agent
|12
Fred VanVleet (32)
|PG
|Picked up $25M player option
|13
Kristaps Porzingis (30)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $40M deal
|14
Rui Hachimura (28)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|15
John Collins (28)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|16
Mitchell Robinson (28)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|17
Quentin Grimes (26)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|18
Coby White (26)
|PG
|Agreed to 3-year, $74M deal
|19
CJ McCollum (34)
|PG
|Agreed to 1-year, $21M deal
|20
Norman Powell (33)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|21
Collin Gillespie (27)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
|22
Anfernee Simons (27)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|23
Bennedict Mathurin (24)
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|24
Robert Williams III (28)
|C
|Agreed to 3-year, $44M deal
|25
Collin Sexton (27)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|26
Tobias Harris (33)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|27
Kelly Oubre Jr. (30)
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|28
|PF
|Declined player option
|29
Landry Shamet (29)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $24 million deal
|30
Keon Ellis (26)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|31
Kevin Porter (26)
|PG
|Picked up $5.4M player option
|32
Marcus Smart (32)
|PG
|Declined player option
|33
Luke Kennard (30)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|34
Deandre Ayton (27)
|C
|Picked up $8.1M player option
|35
De'Anthony Melton (28)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|36
Jose Alvarado (28)
|PG
|Agreed to 3-year, $14M deal
|37
Dean Wade (29)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|38
Mark Williams (24)
|C
|Agreed to 3-year, $38M deal
|39
Harrison Barnes (34)
|PF
|Agreed to 1-year, $8M deal
|40
Jusuf Nurkic (31)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $22M deal