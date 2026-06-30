2026 NBA free agency rankings, tracker: LeBron James on the move, and more big names are available

NBA free agency has arrived. The 2026 free agency period begins at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening, and there are some notable names on the market who could change teams in the coming days.

We know for sure that the biggest name will be on the move. LeBron James is leaving the Lakers, he declared Tuesday, after eight years in L.A. Where will the 41-year-old go for his 24th NBA season? That remains to be seen, but James will test the market as the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat and more vie for his services.

LeBron James landing spots: Four teams that make sense as The King leaves the Lakers Robby Kalland

Other notable names in free agency include Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler, two talented bigs who are both restricted free agents. James Harden and Draymond Green are also looking for new deals after declining player options earlier this week. Harden and Green are expected to return to their incumbent teams (the Cavaliers and Warriors, respectively).

We've ranked the 40 best players in free agency (more on them here) and will be keeping tabs on the moves below in our free agency tracker.

2026 NBA free agency rankings, tracker