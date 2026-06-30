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2026 NBA free agency rankings, tracker: LeBron James on the move, and more big names are available

2026 NBA free agency opens on Tuesday night, and we're keeping track of the latest moves

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NBA free agency has arrived. The 2026 free agency period begins at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening, and there are some notable names on the market who could change teams in the coming days.

We know for sure that the biggest name will be on the move. LeBron James is leaving the Lakers, he declared Tuesday, after eight years in L.A. Where will the 41-year-old go for his 24th NBA season? That remains to be seen, but James will test the market as the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat and more vie for his services.

LeBron James landing spots: Four teams that make sense as The King leaves the Lakers
Robby Kalland
LeBron James landing spots: Four teams that make sense as The King leaves the Lakers

Other notable names in free agency include Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler, two talented bigs who are both restricted free agents. James Harden and Draymond Green are also looking for new deals after declining player options earlier this week. Harden and Green are expected to return to their incumbent teams (the Cavaliers and Warriors, respectively).

We've ranked the 40 best players in free agency (more on them here) and will be keeping tabs on the moves below in our free agency tracker.

2026 NBA free agency rankings, tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Austin Reaves (28)
SG Agreed to 4-year, $185M deal
2
Jalen Duren (22)
C
Restricted free agent
3
LeBron James (41)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
4
Trae Young (27)
PG Agreed to 4-year, $212M deal
5
Walker Kessler (24)
C
Restricted free agent
6
Peyton Watson (23)
SF
Restricted free agent
7
James Harden (36)
PG
Declined player option
8
Andrew Wiggins (31)
SF Agreed to 3-year, $64M deal
9
Draymond Green (36)
PF
Declined player option
10
Ayo Dosunmu (26)
PG Agreed to 5-year, $112M deal
11
Tari Eason (25)
PF
Restricted free agent
12
Fred VanVleet (32)
PG Picked up $25M player option
13
Kristaps Porzingis (30)
C Agreed to 2-year, $40M deal
14
Rui Hachimura (28)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
15
John Collins (28)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
16
Mitchell Robinson (28)
C
Unrestricted free agent
17
Quentin Grimes (26)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
18
Coby White (26)
PG Agreed to 3-year, $74M deal
19
CJ McCollum (34)
PG
Agreed to 1-year, $21M deal
20
Norman Powell (33)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
21
Collin Gillespie (27)
SG Agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
22
Anfernee Simons (27)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
23
Bennedict Mathurin (24)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
24
Robert Williams III (28)
C Agreed to 3-year, $44M deal
25
Collin Sexton (27)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
26
Tobias Harris (33)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
27
Kelly Oubre Jr. (30)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
28
Sandro Mamukelashvili (27)
PF
Declined player option
29
Landry Shamet (29)
SG Agreed to 4-year, $24 million deal
30
Keon Ellis (26)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
31
Kevin Porter (26)
PG Picked up $5.4M player option
32
Marcus Smart (32)
PG
Declined player option
33
Luke Kennard (30)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
34
Deandre Ayton (27)
C Picked up $8.1M player option
35
De'Anthony Melton (28)
SG Unrestricted free agent
36
Jose Alvarado (28)
PG Agreed to 3-year, $14M deal
37
Dean Wade (29)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
38
Mark Williams (24)
C Agreed to 3-year, $38M deal
39
Harrison Barnes (34)
PF Agreed to 1-year, $8M deal
40
Jusuf Nurkic (31)
C Agreed to 2-year, $22M deal
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