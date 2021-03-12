The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 14-21 overall and 7-10 at home, while the Sixers are 25-12 overall and 9-9 on the road. The 76ers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight Friday games. The Wizards are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games.

The 76ers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four meetings against the Wizards in Washington. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any 76ers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Dating back to last season, it enters Week 12 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 87-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. 76ers:

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4.5

Wizards vs. 76ers over-under: 234 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -185, Wizards +165

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards began the second half of the season on a down note on Wednesday, falling 127-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Bradley Beal led the way with 21 points and Russell Westbrook added 20 points. Beal (knee), who leads the NBA in scoring at 32.5 points per game, is questionable Friday against Philadelphia. Westbrook leads the Wizards with 9.6 rebounds and 9.8 assists per outing.

Washington scores 114.7 points per game, but allows 119.4 per game defensively. The Wizards have won eight of their last 12 games, and they're 9-3 against the spread during that 12 game stretch.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers made easy work of the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, earning a 127-105 victory. Tobias Harris led the way with 24 points, and Matisse Thybulle added 13 points and five steals. For the season, Harris is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Joel Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring at 30.2 points per game, and he also grabs 11.6 rebounds per outing. Ben Simmons, who averages 7.6 assists per game, will miss Friday's contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Philadelphia scores 115 points per game, and allows 111 per game defensively.

How to make 76ers vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 76ers vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.