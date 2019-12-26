Blazers vs. Jazz odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from advanced computer

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 18-12 overall and 11-3 at home, while Portland is 14-17 overall and 6-10 on the road. Monday's loss ended Utah's five-game winning streak and a run of six victories in seven games. The Blazers had a four-game winning streak snapped on Monday. Utah is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Utah had to take a 107-104 loss against Miami on Monday. Rudy Gobert, posted a double-double on 20 boards and 18 points in addition to five blocks. Joe Ingles scored a season-high 27 points. Donovan Mitchell, though, had just 13 points as he missed 13 of 18 shots and five of six 3-point attempts.

Utah waived Jeff Green on Tuesday while acquiring guard Jordan Clarkson in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clarkson is averaging 14.6 points per game.

Thursday's matchup with the Blazers will be the Jazz's first home game since they beat the Orlando Magic 109-102 on Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against New Orleans on Monday, falling 102-94. Carmelo Anthony (23 points) was the top scorer for Portland. Damian Lillard missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts. He still finished with 18 points.

