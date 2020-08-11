Watch Now: Heat Rout Pacers In First Round Preview ( 1:29 )

The Milwaukee Bucks (55-16) will take on the Washington Wizards (24-46) at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Visa Athletic Center. The Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are 2-4 since play resumed inside the NBA bubble. The Wizards have been eliminated from playoff competition. They have lost all six of their games since play resumed.

The Bucks are 6-2 overall in their last eight games playing on zero days of rest. The Wizards are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Milwaukee is favored by eight points in the latest Wizards vs. Bucks odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Wizards +8

Wizards vs. Bucks over-under: 231.5 points

Wizards vs. Bucks money line: Washington 270, Milwaukee -350

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards were no match for the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played on Sunday, losing 121-103. The top scorer for Washington was Jerome Robinson (19 points). It was their worst of six losses since the restart.

Washington is the only team that has not won a game in the NBA bubble. The Wizards have been outshot from the field 47.9 percent to 43.5 and 36.1 percent to 27.8 on 3-point field goals.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee took a 114-106 defeat against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Kyle Korver shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 19 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, sat out on Monday after having a tooth pulled. He's questionable for this matchup. Wesley Matthews played only two minutes as the team remained cautious on his recovery from knee and groin injuries.

The Bucks won both of the first two meetings with the Wizards. Khris Middleton scored 51 and 40 points in those matchups.

How to make Wizards vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning towards the under on the total, and it has also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.