The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 41-24 overall and 22-10 at home, while Washington is 30-35 overall and 13-18 on the road. The Bucks have won seven consecutive games vs. the Wizards dating back to Nov. of 2017.

Bucks vs. Wizards spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks vs. Wizards over-under: 243 points

Bucks vs. Wizards money line: Milwaukee -165, Washington +145



What you need to know about the Bucks

On Tuesday, Milwaukee outlasted Brooklyn, 124-118. Jrue Holiday almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 10 dimes, and eight boards. The Bucks beat the Nets in two consecutive games and have won three straight and four of five overall. Milwaukee is three games behind the top seed in the Eastern Conference, currently at No. 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 12 rebounds on Tuesday. He scored 85 points in the two games vs, the Nets. The win over Brooklyn clinched a playoff berth for Milwaukee, which will advance to the postseason for the fifth consecutive campaign.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards prevailed in a shootout with the Pacers on Monday, 151-141. Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double on 24 assists (tying a career high), a career-best 21 rebounds and 14 points. He leads the NBA in triple-doubles with 32. The Wizards have a 3.5 game lead for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Westbrook has 178 career triple-doubles, three shy of the all-time record set by Oscar Robertson. The Wizards have won 13 of their last 16 games. Bradley Beal is second in the league in scoring at 30.9 points per game.

