Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder odds: Picks from model on 37-22 run

Two of the NBA's star-studded teams square off in a Christmas prime-time showdown when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Rockets are four-point road favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5, slightly down from the opening line set at 215.

The Rockets have the NBA's best record at 25-6. The Thunder (18-15) are starting to get on track and plan to be right up there in the end.

We can tell you that the computer believes both teams will come out hot and firing, and this one is poised to go well over the total. The Over has hit in a whopping 70 percent of simulations.

The Rockets had won 14 in a row and 20 of their last 21 before inexplicable back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Clippers.

Wednesday's 122-116 defeat to the Lakers was the first in 16 games the Rockets lost with Chris Paul in the lineup. Paul (leg) did not play on Friday, giving him four days of rest before the Christmas showdown. He's averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

James Harden has increased his NBA scoring lead after back-to-back 51-point games. He's now averaging 32.5 points, nearly three points better than No. 2 scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6).

Slowly but surely, the Thunder are figuring out how to win with a Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George. Westbrook hit a three in the final seconds to propel Oklahoma City to a 120-117 win over the Hawks on Friday and had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 103-89 win at Utah on Saturday, their fourth-straight win and sixth in seven games.

Westbrook is averaging 23.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game and Steven Adams is having a big year at center, at 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on 63 percent shooting.

