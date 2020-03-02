Jazz vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 2 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 17-43 overall and 9-23 at home, while Utah is 37-22 overall and 16-13 on the road. The Jazz halted a four-game losing streak on Friday. The Cavs lost back-to-back games over the weekend after winning four of their previous five. Utah is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Jazz vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Jazz spread: Cavaliers +8.5

Cavaliers vs. Jazz over-under: 219 points

Cavaliers vs. Jazz money line: Cleveland 310, Utah -396

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, f113-104. Andre Drummond posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. He was returning from a two-game absence because of a calf injury. The Cavs were outscored 27-18 in the fourth quarter. Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 boards.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah was able to get past the Washington Wizards this past Friday, 129-119. Donovan Mitchell had 30 points in addition to eight boards. Mitchell has hit the 30-point mark in a career-best four consecutive games. Former Cavalier Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and eight rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points.

Cleveland has allowed its opponents to shoot 49.0 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Utah comes into the contest boasting the fourth highest field-goal percentage in the league at 47.4.

How to make Jazz vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.