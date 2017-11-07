LeBron James posts meme on Instagram that might be a message ... or not

LeBron James apparently sends messages to his team, or teammates, on social media sometimes. He has never actually admitted to using his social media in that format, but the random messages have to be to someone, right? That's what the internet believes and in the world of LeBron, that's what happens.

Early Monday night, Kyrie Irving had a big 35-point performance in a victory against the Hawks. He came through late with some big shots and had a few highlight moments. Irving left LeBron and the Cavaliers during the summer via a trade request and so far he's thriving. How does James feel about this? If we look super deep into Instagram, apparently not happy.

Mood... A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The meme is meant to represent frustration from whoever is posting it. James posted this on his Instagram shortly after the Celtics' victory against a Hawks team Cleveland lost to on Sunday. Is this some secret message to the Cavs organization on letting Irving go, or perhaps it's meant to show his frustration with the team's poor start? It could mean anything! Maybe he's at a hair salon and doesn't want to be there.

The social media drama gets deeper when looking at what they're also liking on Instagram. J.R. Smith and James both liked a video of their former teammate carving up the Hawks.

Oh, also both LeBron and JR Smith liked this video of Kyrie dicing up the Hawks tonight 🤔🏀😜 pic.twitter.com/Mog4zQY7GZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 7, 2017

James' message was received by someone loud and clear and they know exactly what he meant. Unless that's not what he meant. Maybe it meant something else entirely. The plot thickens!