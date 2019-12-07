Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Dec. 7 from proven computer

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 15-6 overall and 7-4 at home, while New Orleans is 6-16 overall and 2-8 on the road. The Mavericks have been great against the spread this year, entering this matchup with a 13-8 mark, while the Pelicans are 9-13 and just 3-7 on the road ATS. Dallas is favored by 8.5 points in the Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Mavericks vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread is hitting more than 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota on Wednesday, winning 121-114. Dwight Powell had a strong game with 24 points and five rebounds. He's listed as day-to-day with an arm injury, but told reporters he expects to play on Saturday. Luka Doncic continues to emerge as one of the NBA's best young players, and he enters this matchup with 30.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. Kristaps Porzingis is second in both scoring (16.8 ppg) and rebounding (10.1 rpg) for Dallas, which has won four straight and nine of its last 10 overall.

Meanwhile, New Orleans pushed Phoenix to overtime in its last matchup but ultimately fell 139-132. Lonzo Ball posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists along with six rebounds. Jrue Holiday also had an impressive showing with 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and five steals. Derrick Favors (personal) will miss this matchup, while Zion Williamson (knee) still hasn't made his debut.

A couple numbers to consider: The Mavericks come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 118. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.7 on average.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks.