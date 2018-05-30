NBA coaching tracker, rumors, candidates, updates: Pistons interviewing TNT analyst Kenny Smith
The Orlando Magic's coaching search is over. The Magic have hired former Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Clifford had a 196-214 in five seasons with the Hornets, but he did lead the team to two playoff appearances. The Magic, who haven't made the playoffs since 2012 and haven't won a series since 2010, are hoping that Clifford can lead them back to the postseason. This leaves the Pistons and the Raptors as the final two teams looking for a new coach.
The Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors to the punch in hiring ex-Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer to succeed Jason Kidd in Milwaukee. Budenholzer was considered a candidate in Toronto, but he ultimately landed with Giannis and the Bucks bunch, leaving the Raptors in a rut with their search to replace fired coach Dwane Casey.
Where the Raptors go from here remains to be seen, but they could keep things in-house and promote assistant coach Nick Nurse, who is reportedly a candidate for the opening along with Rex Kalamian. In addition, the Raptors have reportedly interviewed two Spurs assistants -- Etorre Messina and Ime Udoka for their vacancy.
As for the Hawks vacancy left by new Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta announced it has hired 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce.
In other hiring news, the Charlotte Hornets officially filled their coaching vacancy with Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, making the news official on Thursday. Borrego's hire comes as a bit of a surprise as the Hornets were tied to a different Spurs assistant, Ettore Messina. But Borrego served as the Magic's interim coach in the 2014-15 season, when he went 10-20 with Orlando after Jacque Vaughn was fired midseason. He has also been an assistant with the Hornets, Spurs and Magic during his coaching career.
The NBA had another coaching vacancy open up as the Pistons announced that Stan Van Gundy will not return as coach or president of basketball operations. In four seasons under Van Gundy, Detroit missed the playoffs three times, including this season when it finished 39-43. The Pistons will be looking to hire their new coach and a team president separately. Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is expected to be considered for the job, as is ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey. TNT analyst Kenny Smith, a former NBA champion, is also in line to interview for the job.
Van Gundy isn't alone. Jeff Hornacek (Knicks), Frank Vogel (Magic) and Steve Clifford (Hornets) have also gotten the boot. New York has replaced Hornacek with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.
We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Mike Budenholzer
|Lloyd Pierce
| After coach Mike Budenholzer and the team mutually agreed to part ways, the Hawks announced the hiring of 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce.
|Steve Clifford
|James Borrego
|The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Charlotte finalized a deal on Thursday to hire San Antonio assistant James Borrego as coach.
|Stan Van Gundy
|VACANT
| Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons have parted ways after another disappointing season for Detroit. The Pistons will now be seeking for not only a new coach, but a new President as well. David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position. Jerry Stackhouse, Dwane Casey and Becky Hammon are potential replacement coaches, as is TNT analyst and former NBA champion Kenny Smith.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol . In the end, the Grizzlies decided to stick with Bickerstaff, signing him to a three-year deal.
|Jason Kidd
|Mike Budenholzer
| The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with interim coach Joe Prunty for the remainder of the season. Prunty led the Bucks to the postseason, where they lost to the Celtics in the first-round in seven games. In the end, that wasn't enough to get him the job full time, as the Bucks reached an agreement with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.
|Jeff Hornacek
|David Fizdale
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. New York has agreed to terms with former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale on a four-year deal to become the team's next coach .
|Frank Vogel
|Steve Clifford
|The Magic have hired former Hornets coach Steve Clifford to helm their rebuild. Clifford was 196-214 with the Hornets, but he did lead the team to two postseason appearances. An assistant with the Magic from 2007 to 2012, Clifford's deal is for four years.
|Earl Watson
|Igor Kokoskov
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. Now, they have their new man. Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov was the choice . The Serbian-born Kokoskov will be the first European born head coach in NBA history.
|Dwane Casey
|VACANT
| The Toronto Raptors have fired coach Dwane Casey, a move that came just days after being swept by Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs. Casey led Toronto to the No. 1 seed in the East and a franchise record 59 wins in 2017-18.
Coaching Rumors
Atlanta Hawks
- The Hawks have parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after his reported displeasure with Atlanta's future plans.
- The Hawks have agreed to hire 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the team's head coach.
Charlotte Hornets
- Charlotte has agreed to a deal with former Magic interim coach and Spurs assistant James Borrego to a reported four-year contract.
Detroit Pistons
- Detroit and Stan Van Gundy parted ways this offseason.
- David Griffin has been rumored as a potential candidate for the front office position, while Jerry Stackhouse and Becky Hammon are potential replacement coaches.
- Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey will be a "primary target" of Detroit's coaching search in the wake of the Pistons' hiring of Ed Stefanski as senior adviser, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
- TNT analyst Kenny Smith will receive an interview for the Pistons' coaching vacancy. Smith was mentioned in the Knicks' coaching search before they hired David Fizdale.
Milwaukee Bucks
- The Bucks have reportedly reached an agreement with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Sam Presti put out any rumors of Billy Donovan being fired to bed during his exit interview when he said that Donovan will be the remain as coach next season.
Orlando Magic
- The Magic have signed a four-year deal with former Hornets coach Steve Clifford.
Portland Trail Blazers
- Portland reportedly considered firing coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Multiple teams like the Magic and Suns were ready to pounce if he were to become available, but Portland has changed its mind and wants to keep Stotts through the final year of his contract, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Toronto Raptors
- Dwane Casey has been fired by the Raptors after Toronto's disappointing playoff sweep to the Cavs.
- According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mike Budenholzer was interviewed for the Raptors coaching position, but they never made him an offer.
- According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, assistants Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse are scheduled to interview for the Raptors' vacant position.
- According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Raptors have interviewed Jerry Stackhouse for their vacant coaching position.
- The Raptors have reportedly interviewed two Spurs assistants -- Etorre Messina and Ime Udoka for their vacancy.
Possible coaching candidates
- Dwane Casey, 61, former Raptors coach
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach; current Turkish Super League coach
- Mike Brown, 48, former Cavaliers coach; current Warriors associate coach
- Stan Van Gundy, 58, former Pistons coach
- Vinny Del Negro, 51, former Bulls and Clippers head coach
- Becky Hammon, 41, current Spurs assistant coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks and Suns coach
- Tom Izzo, 63, current Michigan State coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, former Warriors coach; current TV analyst
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets and Bucks coach
- Jay Larranaga, 42, current Celtics assistant
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Nick Nurse, 50, current Raptors assistant
- Kelvin Sampson, 62, current Houston Cougars coach
- Stephen Silas, 45, current Hornets assistant
- Kenny Smith, 53, current TV analyst
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, current G League coach (Raptors 905)
- Nate Tibbetts, 40, current Blazers assistant
- Ime Udoka, 40, current Spurs assistant
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, former Knicks and Rockets coach; current TV analyst
- David Vanterpool, 45, firmer Trail Blazers assistant
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic and Pacers coach
- Mike Woodson, 60, former Hawks and Knicks coach
