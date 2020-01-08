Raptors vs. Hornets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 15-24 overall and 7-12 at home, while Toronto is 24-13 overall and 10-7 on the road. Charlotte has lost seven of its past nine games. Toronto has lost three of its past five games. Toronto is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Hornets lost to Indiana by a decisive 115-104 margin on Monday. P.J. Washington wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hornets as he played for 31 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Terry Rozier has been the Hornets' leading scorer in three consecutive games, putting up 30, 29 and 28 points. He has led Charlotte in scoring in six of the past nine games. Devonte' Graham is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 assists after he posted averages of 4.7 points and 2.6 assists in 46 games as a rookie.

Meanwhile, Toronto needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 101-99 to Portland. Toronto failed to protect a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead. The top scorer for Toronto was Kyle Lowry (24 points).

Matt Thomas was back in the lineup Tuesday after a finger injury had kept him out since November. He had eight points and six rebounds. Fred VanVleet was out with a hamstring strain and his return date is unclear.

Charlotte was blown out by Toronto 132-96 the last time the teams met in November.

