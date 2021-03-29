The Toronto Raptors will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Toronto is 18-28 overall and 9-16 on the road, while the Pistons are 12-33 overall and 7-13 at home. The Raptors limp into Monday's matchup having lost 11 of their last 12 games. The Pistons, meanwhile, are 2-8 in their last 10.

Toronto is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.

Pistons vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -3.5

Pistons vs. Raptors over-under: 214 points

Pistons vs. Raptors money line: Toronto -165, Detroit +145

What you need to know about the Raptors



Toronto suffered a 122-117 setback against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Forward OG Anunoby had a strong showing for the Raptors, recording a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam also played well in Sunday's setback, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Despite losing 11 of their last 12 overall, the Raptors will be confident they can secure the victory on Monday night. That's because Toronto is 10-5 in its last 15 games on the road against Detroit. However, the Raptors are 0-5 against the spread in their last five road games.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit has lost four straight games, including a 106-92 setback against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Only three players scored in double-digits for Detroit in the loss. The Pistons are led offensively by forward Jerami Grant, who's averaging 23.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Grant stuffed the stat sheet in his last meeting against the Raptors, recording 23 points, three blocks, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Detroit has lost eight of its last 10 games, but the Pistons are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine overall. The Pistons are also 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against a team from the Eastern Conference.

How to make Pistons vs. Raptors picks

