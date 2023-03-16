The Phoenix Suns (37-32) will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (28-41) on Thursday night. Phoenix had won four straight games prior to its current losing skid, so it is still in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Orlando has seen its slim playoff hopes almost disappear, losing four of its last five games.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center. Phoenix is favored by 8 points in the latest Suns vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228. Before entering any Magic vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 64-33 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Magic spread: Suns -8

Suns vs. Magic over/under: 228 points

Suns vs. Magic money line: Phoenix -345, Orlando +270

Suns vs. Magic picks: See picks here

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is coming off a misleading final score against Milwaukee, as the Bucks went on a 15-point run down the stretch to make the game look less competitive than it was. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined to score 46 points for the Suns, who are clinging to fourth place in the Western Conference. This is the perfect opportunity to get back on track, as Orlando continues to slide in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic are coming off a 132-114 loss to San Antonio, which drilled a franchise-high 22 3-pointers and dished out a season-best 39 assists. They have lost five of their last seven games and are four games back of a spot in the NBA play-in tournament, so motivation could be an issue for them on Thursday night. Orlando has covered the spread once in its last five games, and Phoenix is 10-4 in its last 14 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Magic can cover

Phoenix has lost three straight games and is 1-3 since Kevin Durant went down with an ankle injury that will keep him out until at least the end of March. The Suns have been struggling to defend the perimeter and are not getting enough production from their role players. They shot 13 of 42 from 3-point range in a loss to Orlando earlier this season.

Star rookie Paolo Banchero scored 27 points for the Magic in their loss to the Spurs, while Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points. Guard Cole Anthony is averaging 15.4 points in seven games this month, providing some much-needed scoring to the lineup. The Magic have covered the spread in 10 of their last 15 road games, and they have covered in five of their last seven games against Phoenix.

How to make Magic vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Suns? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Suns vs. Magic spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.