Thunder vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Pistons and Thunder.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 31-20 overall and 16-10 at home, while Detroit is 19-34 overall and 8-17 on the road. The Thunder have won three consecutive games and eight of their past nine. The Pistons have won two of their past three but have lost six of their last eight overall. Oklahoma City is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Pistons vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Pistons:
- Thunder vs. Pistons spread: Thunder -12.5
- Thunder vs. Pistons over-under: 219 points
- Thunder vs. Pistons money line: Oklahoma City -1070, Detroit 673
What you need to know about the Thunder
The Thunder didn't have too much room to spare in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 victory. Dennis Schroder had 30 points and six assists along with five rebounds. Schroder is second on the team in scoring at 19.3 points per game.
What you need to know about the Pistons
Detroit beat the Phoenix Suns 116-108 on Wednesday. Andre Drummond posted a double-double on 31 points and 19 boards. Drummond was traded to the Cavaliers on Thursday. Drafted by Detroit in 2012, he led the NBA in rebounding at 15.8 points per game and was second on the Pistons in scoring at 17.8 points per game. John Henson and Brandon Knight were acquired in the deal.
Derrick Rose's status is uncertain for Friday, as he has missed the past two games with a groin issue.
How to make Thunder vs. Pistons picks
The model has simulated Thunder vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Pistons vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
