Wednesday provides another packed slate to capitalize on the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The NBA features a seven-game slate, including two of the league's most exciting guards going head-to-head when LaMelo Ball and the Hornets host Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model has high expectations for both of these playmaking guards, which is one of the reasons why it has Over 236.5 points as one of its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Over has hit in four of the last five Hornets games.

The model is also backing the Celtics to cover as 10.5-point favorites against the Pacers. One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a college basketball pick on Rhode Island vs. Richmond at 7 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Over 236.5 points (-105)

Celtics (-10.5) vs. Pacers (-115)

Richmond (-135) to defeat Rhode Island

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +535 (risk $100 to win $535).

Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Over 236.5 points

The Over has hit in four of the last five Hornets games and four of the last six Cleveland games. Both teams have scoring defenses that rank in the bottom half of the league, and the Cavaliers have a strong combination for Over bets with a top-five scoring offense (119.6 points per game, fourth in the league) with a defense that ranks 21st (117.8 ppg allowed this season). The Over is 11-8 in Cleveland road games this season. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is seventh in the league in scoring at 29 ppg this season, and the model projects him to surpass 30 points on Wednesday. The model projects the Over to hit in 62.5% of simulations.

Celtics (-10.5) vs. Pacers

The Celtics have the third-best record against the spread this season, going 24-18 against the number, including covering in three straight games. Boston has played well this season, even without Jayson Tatum (Achilles), at 26-16 overall, including 11-5 over their last 16 games. The Pacers (10-34) have struggled without Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles). The Celtics are 6-1 in Boston against the Pacers over the last three years, including the playoffs, and the model projects the Celtics to cover in 63% of simulations.

Richmond (-135) to defeat Rhode Island

"Richmond has had two players reach 1,000 career points in the past two games and also has one of the A-10's top freshmen in Aiden Argabright, who leads all league freshmen in points per game (10.1) and ranks second in assists per game (2.2) and steals per game (1.3)," SportsLine expert Matthew Severance said. "UR leads the A-10 and ranks 38th in D-I in fewest turnovers per game at 10.2 and has won six of the past seven in this series. Richmond is one of the most accurate 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 25th nationally and second in the A-10 in shooting .378 from deep. URI is 3-12 in its last 15 road games in A-10 play.

