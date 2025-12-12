Stephen Curry (thigh) is expected to return from a five-game absence on Friday, and new users can claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Curry is averaging 27.9 points per game at 37 years old, remaining one of the most un-guardable players in the league despite his age. Curry's return has one of SportsLine's top experts backing the Warriors to win as a part of Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook for online sports betting.

The SportsLine's advanced computer model also has a Friday best bet on the NBA slate, backing the Cavaliers to cover as 14.5-point favorites against the Wizards, and another one of SportsLine's top experts has a play on No. 5 UConn vs. Texas in college basketball action.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 on a 50-35 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers (-14.5) vs. Wizards

Texas (+13.5) vs. UConn

Warriors (-125) to defeat the Timberwolves

Cavaliers (-14.5) vs. Wizards (-115)

Cavaliers (-14.5) vs. Wizards (-115)

The Wizards are once again one of the worst teams in the league, entering Friday with the worst record in the NBA at 3-19. The Wizards have lost three straight games, all by at least 15 points, and they are 1-4 over their last five games, with all four losses coming by at least 15 points. Even though Cleveland hasn't been as dominant as it was last year, the Cavaliers are still 14-11, and each of their last five wins has come by double-digit margins. The model views this as a significant mismatch, projecting the Cavaliers to cover even a spread this large in 68% of simulations.

Texas (+13.5) vs. UConn (-102)

Texas (+13.5) vs. UConn (-102)

"I think we have an obvious letdown spot for UConn coming off a tremendous win against the reigning national champion Florida Gators on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "Here they get a visit from Sean Miller's first Texas team, and while the Longhorns have not fared well against top competition, they are athletic enough to do some damage with a well-executed game plan. Speaking of game plan, Miller's Xavier team played UConn tough last year and peeled off a couple wins against the eventual national champs in 2023. This spread considers Texas way too much of a pushover, given the spot and the familiarity in the coaching matchup."

Warriors (-125) to defeat the Timberwolves

Warriors (-125) to defeat the Timberwolves

"I'm gonna take a shot here," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Again, the NBA lines are so backward right now that I want to take any reasonable ones. Anthony Edwards is iffy for Minny. If he sits, then I believe this for sure cashes. It may anyways with Steph Curry back for the Dubs, although Draymond Green being out is not ideal. I always enjoy seeing him and Rudy Gobert just ready to rumble."

