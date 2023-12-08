The Golden State Warriors look to equal their record on the season as they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Golden State (10-11) defeated Portland, 110-106 on Wednesday, while Oklahoma City (13-7) fell in Houston, 110-101. The teams played three times in November, with the Thunder winning the most recent two, including a 130-123 home victory in overtime. Oklahoma City is 14-5-1 against the spread, while Golden State is 8-12-1 ATS in 2023.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. OKC is favored by 3 points in the latest Thunder vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 236.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Warriors vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 92-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Thunder vs. Warriors:

Thunder vs. Warriors spread: Thunder -3

Thunder vs. Warriors over/under: 236.5 points

Thunder vs. Warriors money line: Thunder -150, Warriors +127

Thunder vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Warriors can cover

If Golden State is likely to keep it close tonight and potentially win on the road, it will need star guard Stephen Curry to exceed his 2023-24 scoring average of 29.2 points per game. In the two contests he's played in this season against the Thunder, Curry has scored 30 points in a Golden State two-point victory and 25 points in the Warriors' overtime loss on Nov. 18th. With a supporting cast that hasn't held its weight thus far, Curry might be asked to carry a heavier load against the current second best team in the Western Conference.

One of the other key players for the Warriors tonight is forward Draymond Green, who narrowly missed a triple-double on Wednesday night against Portland. Green scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists in the team's close victory. In his only game against the Thunder this season (missed the other two due to a suspension), Green scored 15 points. Another well-rounded performance from Golden State's emotional leader would go a long way towards the team's success tonight. See which team to pick here.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City boasts a true MVP candidate in guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. He is one of the league's underrated superstars and doesn't get the credit he likely deserves by playing in a smaller market comparatively. In two games this season against the Warriors, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32 points and 6.5 assists, with his team winning both matchups.

The Thunder have a dynamic young frontcourt led by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Holmgren averages 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds nightly, while chipping in 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks. Williams is scoring 17.4 PPG on 49.8% shooting and has been a worthy complement to Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren. Oklahoma City is built for success for the long haul with this young core but will need to play its best to defeat a hungry Golden State team tonight. See which team to pick here.

How to make Warriors vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 92-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.